We are tracking a strong storm system bringing rain, mountain snow and much cooler weather to the region starting Friday and continuing through Saturday. Walk the dog, bring in the patio furniture cushions and take care of any other outdoor chores in the morning. The rain will move into the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area around noon and continue through the evening. Gusty winds of up to 20 mph will help clear the wildfire smoke from the region. Temperatures will hit the lower to mid-50s early in the day and then drop into the 40s once the rain starts.

SPOKANE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO