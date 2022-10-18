Read full article on original website
KREM
Gabriel Iglesias to make rare appearance at Spokane Comedy Club in May 2023
Those interested in seeing Iglesias can text "FLUFFY" to 85957 to get a pre-sales link. Public on sale for tickets is Nov. 1.
KHQ Right Now
360 Coverage: Aphids are on the move in Spokane
Aphids are common in Spokane, but the long summer is keeping them around later than usual. If you're concerned, don't worry. WSU Master Gardener said they'll clear out when the weather gets colder.
Gonzaga Bulletin
Collective Threadz enters Spokane's booming secondhand scene
Spokane has no shortage of vintage thrift stores, but Collective Threadz, at 719 W. Garland Ave., looks to stand out in this competitive arena. Having opened three weeks ago, the store is a new addition to the bustling Garland District. Although new to the area, Collective Threadz brings years of...
First snowflakes of the season fall at local ski mountains
SPOKANE, Wash. – The first flakes of the season have fallen at local ski mountains. Cameras show snow falling at Mt. Spokane and Schweitzer Mountain. Snow is expected in the higher elevations through the weekend as a strong system moves over the Inland Northwest. Passes around 3,500-4,000 feet can expect accumulations between Friday night and early next week. In lower...
inlander.com
Orlando's at Spokane Community College reopens with all-new format, and other food news
It's not unusual for college programs to close during the summer when students and staffing might not be in full swing. That's true of Orlando's, Spokane Community College's teaching restaurant facility, but somehow, after the end of the 2021-22 school year, rumors began swirling about Orlando's closing for good. Not...
KHQ Right Now
Trailer fire in Spokane Valley leaves no injuries
A trailer fire that broke out in Spokane Valley overnight leaves no injuries. The fire did not spread to the home. The cause is currently under investigation.
inlander.com
Spokane Police Chief said Spokane spent $500k on overtime at Camp Hope. That's not true
Earlier this month, Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl said the City of Spokane had spent more than half a million dollars on police overtime patrol at Camp Hope, a large homeless encampment in Spokane's East Central neighborhood. The comment came in an Oct. 5 "Chronic Nuisance Notice" Meidl sent to...
inlander.com
Newly opened Fish On restaurant in Rathdrum reels diners in with seafood-forward dishes in a funky, fast-casual format
Rathdrum, Idaho, is not without restaurants. Its current food scene includes two spots that serve Mexican dishes, one offering Chinese food, several burger and pizza joints, a brewery, numerous diners, and nearly as many fast food chains. But in 1993 when Stephen Short was newly arrived to the small town as a young adult, few of those places existed.
This October smoke could be the latest on record
SPOKANE, Wash — Air Quality on Wednesday spent most of the day hovering in the Orange AQI range, Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. That would not be a surprise in the summertime. In the past decade, the Inland Northwest has gotten used to a yearly invasion of wildfire smoke. In October however, a smoky day like this is unheard of. With...
Where can I find New York Style Pizza here in Spokane?
I’m looking for something that resembles the picture above. Any suggestions?
KHQ Right Now
The Spokane Valley Investigative Unit is asking for help identifying a man
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - The Spokane Valley Investigative Unit (SVIU) Detectives are asking for help identifying this man. He is an adult male who appears to have a tattoo of a skull on the inside of his left forearm. He is believed to drive the red sedan pictured. He is...
Crash near 14th Avenue in Spokane Valley cleared
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — If you were traveling in Spokane Valley, you might have see some traffic in the area. A collision was blocking State Route 27 and Pines Southbound at 14th Avenue in Spokane Valley. WSDOT said to expect delays in the area. The crash is now cleared. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
Leave it to Beaver: Beaver gnaws on tree, blocks walking bridge into Riverfront Park
SPOKANE, Wash. — A beaver was causing havoc in Riverfront Park earlier on Wednesday. A beaver took down a tree, blocking the walking bridge that connects Riverfront Park to the Centennial Hotel near downtown Spokane. Josh Morrisey with Spokane Parks & Recreation said beavers are known to be in the area near the Spokane River. During this season, beavers seem...
‘We will move you’: New ID badging could force people out of Camp Hope
SPOKANE, Wash. — New measures are coming to Camp Hope to keep tabs on the people living there. ID badges specific to people living at Camp Hope are now being issued. People have to sign up for a badge and commit to new rules or could be forced off the site, and time is running out for people to get...
KXLY
More smoke and haze with record heat again – Mark
The smoke and haze stay with us today and Thursday. No winds and very dry conditions also continue until Friday as we see a large cold front move in with winds and afternoon rain. Plan my day. It’ll be hazy and warm with no real break for those sensitive to...
Ox burned in Williams Lake Fire returns to local farm for recovery
CHENEY, Wash. — Sullivan Family Farms is welcoming back one of its favorite animals. They will be celebrating the return of Sprite the ox, who was recovering from the Williams Lake Fire that burned near Cheney in July. “We were in awe of the support of our community as we rallied around Sprite and did everything we could to help...
KXLY
Goodbye smoke, WELCOME overdue Fall weather in the Friday forecast – Kris
We are tracking a strong storm system bringing rain, mountain snow and much cooler weather to the region starting Friday and continuing through Saturday. Walk the dog, bring in the patio furniture cushions and take care of any other outdoor chores in the morning. The rain will move into the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area around noon and continue through the evening. Gusty winds of up to 20 mph will help clear the wildfire smoke from the region. Temperatures will hit the lower to mid-50s early in the day and then drop into the 40s once the rain starts.
KHQ Right Now
The switch has been flipped!
Rain, wind, cooler temperatures and mountain snow arrive Friday. Wind gust will likely approach 25-30 mph through the afternoon helping to clear out some of that pesky smoke and improve our air quality. Scattered showers are expected to linger through early Saturday morning, with some hit-and-miss showers hanging on through...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Fundraiser gives a sneak peek at the Sled Hill
SANDPOINT – Kaniksu Land Trust is raising funds to purchase the historic community skiing and sledding hill on West Pine Street. The property was recently bought by friends of KLT in order to secure it for the trust. KLT’s fundraising goal is $2.1 million, which includes the cost of purchase and making the property suitable for public access. The project has already received tremendous support from the community, and the current balance to raise stands at $750,000. KLT has until November 2023 to purchase the land.
‘No one is feeling good about it’: Neighbors upset with proposed dog park in East Central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — We are continuing to follow up on a new dog park proposal from the City of Spokane. A neighbor living near Underhill Park says people are still upset with the City’s public engagement in the dog park project. Part of the proposal, the City is considering the park in East Central Spokane for a seven-acre dog park....
