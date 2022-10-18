ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Gonzaga Bulletin

Collective Threadz enters Spokane's booming secondhand scene

Spokane has no shortage of vintage thrift stores, but Collective Threadz, at 719 W. Garland Ave., looks to stand out in this competitive arena. Having opened three weeks ago, the store is a new addition to the bustling Garland District. Although new to the area, Collective Threadz brings years of...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

First snowflakes of the season fall at local ski mountains

SPOKANE, Wash. – The first flakes of the season have fallen at local ski mountains.  Cameras show snow falling at Mt. Spokane and Schweitzer Mountain. Snow is expected in the higher elevations through the weekend as a strong system moves over the Inland Northwest.  Passes around 3,500-4,000 feet can expect accumulations between Friday night and early next week.  In lower...
SPOKANE, WA
inlander.com

Newly opened Fish On restaurant in Rathdrum reels diners in with seafood-forward dishes in a funky, fast-casual format

Rathdrum, Idaho, is not without restaurants. Its current food scene includes two spots that serve Mexican dishes, one offering Chinese food, several burger and pizza joints, a brewery, numerous diners, and nearly as many fast food chains. But in 1993 when Stephen Short was newly arrived to the small town as a young adult, few of those places existed.
RATHDRUM, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

This October smoke could be the latest on record

SPOKANE, Wash — Air Quality on Wednesday spent most of the day hovering in the Orange AQI range, Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. That would not be a surprise in the summertime. In the past decade, the Inland Northwest has gotten used to a yearly invasion of wildfire smoke. In October however, a smoky day like this is unheard of. With...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crash near 14th Avenue in Spokane Valley cleared

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — If you were traveling in Spokane Valley, you might have see some traffic in the area. A collision was blocking State Route 27 and Pines Southbound at 14th Avenue in Spokane Valley. WSDOT said to expect delays in the area. The crash is now cleared. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Leave it to Beaver: Beaver gnaws on tree, blocks walking bridge into Riverfront Park

SPOKANE, Wash. — A beaver was causing havoc in Riverfront Park earlier on Wednesday. A beaver took down a tree, blocking the walking bridge that connects Riverfront Park to the Centennial Hotel near downtown Spokane. Josh Morrisey with Spokane Parks & Recreation said beavers are known to be in the area near the Spokane River. During this season, beavers seem...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

More smoke and haze with record heat again – Mark

The smoke and haze stay with us today and Thursday. No winds and very dry conditions also continue until Friday as we see a large cold front move in with winds and afternoon rain. Plan my day. It’ll be hazy and warm with no real break for those sensitive to...
SPOKANE, WA
KXLY

Goodbye smoke, WELCOME overdue Fall weather in the Friday forecast – Kris

We are tracking a strong storm system bringing rain, mountain snow and much cooler weather to the region starting Friday and continuing through Saturday. Walk the dog, bring in the patio furniture cushions and take care of any other outdoor chores in the morning. The rain will move into the Spokane and Coeur d’Alene area around noon and continue through the evening. Gusty winds of up to 20 mph will help clear the wildfire smoke from the region. Temperatures will hit the lower to mid-50s early in the day and then drop into the 40s once the rain starts.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

The switch has been flipped!

Rain, wind, cooler temperatures and mountain snow arrive Friday. Wind gust will likely approach 25-30 mph through the afternoon helping to clear out some of that pesky smoke and improve our air quality. Scattered showers are expected to linger through early Saturday morning, with some hit-and-miss showers hanging on through...
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Fundraiser gives a sneak peek at the Sled Hill

SANDPOINT – Kaniksu Land Trust is raising funds to purchase the historic community skiing and sledding hill on West Pine Street. The property was recently bought by friends of KLT in order to secure it for the trust. KLT’s fundraising goal is $2.1 million, which includes the cost of purchase and making the property suitable for public access. The project has already received tremendous support from the community, and the current balance to raise stands at $750,000. KLT has until November 2023 to purchase the land.
SANDPOINT, ID

