Virginia Beach, VA

Chili cook-off and fall festivals galore: What’s happening in Hampton Roads

By Rekaya Gibson, The Virginian-Pilot
 3 days ago

Here are our picks for what’s happening in Hampton Roads:

Beer and wine galore

Meet friends at the Fall Beer and Wine Bash hosted by Virginia Beach Youth Service Club. It features all-you-can-eat and drink, including beer, wine, barbeque, chicken, Brunswick stew, gumbo and she-crab soup. The event also has live performances by Can U Dig It and The River Boyz.

Noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 29. Camp Pendleton, 203 Red Horse Drive, Virginia Beach. 757-449-1305. Tickets $60. vbysc.org/fall-beer

Two times the fun

Mark the calendar for the Beer and Wine Festival at the City Center Fall Festival. Taste beers, ciders and wines to benefit the Center for Child and Family Services. Visit the food and arts and craft vendors and then take the children to the interactive kids’ zone.

Noon to 6 p.m. Oct. 29. City Center at Oyster Point, 702 Mariners Row, Newport News. 757-873-2020. Tickets start at $40. tinyurl.com/ccbeerwine

Tunes, brews and barbecue

Get ready for some fun at the Bluegrass Brews and Barbecue. Spend the day rocking out to live music, sipping and eating. Smoke and Grease will have that down-South barbecue and Smartmouth will have a cold one ready.

Noon to 10 p.m. Oct. 29. Smartmouth Pilot House, 313 32nd St., Virginia Beach. 757-624-3939. tinyurl.com/bluegrassbarbeque

Brews and chew

Head to the River Course for the Fun on the Fairway Beer Fest. Sample more than 20 craft beers, ciders and seltzers. Find foodie favorites from the food vendors and take the children to the fun zone.

Noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 29. Kingsmill Resort, 1010 Kingsmill Road, Williamsburg. 800-832-5665. Tickets start at $15. tinyurl.com/fairwaybeerfest

Oyster time

North Suffolk Rotary Club is having its annual Oyster Roast. Enjoy oysters, barbecue, beer and wine. Proceeds benefit charities.

3 to 6 p.m. Nov. 2. Rose Family Farm, 6045 Everets Road, Suffolk. northsuffolkrotary@gmail.com . Tickets $50. tinyurl.com/nsroyster

Other events to explore:

Chili Cook-off: 4 to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 29. Pembroke Meadows Recreation Center, 4292 Pembroke Blvd., Virginia Beach. 757-963-2239. Taste testing $10 (cash only). tinyurl.com/pmrcchili

Wine-O-Ween: 1 to 5 p.m. Oct. 29. Tam’res Wines, 5650 Virginia Beach Blvd., Virginia Beach. 910-964-9205. Tickets $15. tinyurl.com/wineoweenvb

Halloween Bake Sale: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct 29. 757 Creative ReUse Center, 1904 Granby St., Norfolk. 757-622-2749. tinyurl.com/757bakesale

Disability Awareness Trick or Treat (sensory friendly): 9 a.m. to noon. Oct 29. Abram Frink Jr. Community Center, 8901 Pocahontas Trail, Williamsburg. 757-259-5354. tinyurl.com/datricktreat

Halloween Trick or Treat Carnival: Noon to 4 p.m. Oct. 29. Slover Library, 235 E. Plume St., Norfolk. 757-431-7491. Free registration. tinyurl.com/slovercarnival

Rekaya Gibson, rekaya.gibson@virginiamedia.com , 757-295-8809; on Twitter @gibsonrekaya

