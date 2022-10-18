Read full article on original website
Related
Bold predictions: UT Martin at Tennessee
Tennessee is into the second half of the 2022 season and GoVols247 is back with one of our game-week staples: Our bold predictions. The premise is simple, our five-man staff picks two things we think will happen for the Vols in that week’s game, and the catch is those predictions have to be somewhere between adventurous and unrealistic. After the thrilling win against Alabama last week, Tennessee, now ranked No. 3 in the nation. is back at Neyland Stadium for its homecoming game against UT Martin (Noon, SEC Network).
Neyland Stadium sold out for No. 3 Tennessee vs. UT Martin
No. 3 Tennessee’s Homecoming game against UT Martin is officially sold out. The Vols (6-0) host the Skyhawks (4-2) in a Noon Eastern Time kickoff Saturday on SEC Network. It’s the fourth straight home sellout, following wins over Akron, Florida and Alabama. It will be the fifth straight...
247Sports
Late Kick Cut: Is college football better with Tennessee 'back'?
Earlier this week a certain writer — perhaps one from this very site — put an opinion on social media. That opinion seemed simple at the time, and candidly it still does: College football is better when Tennessee is better. Reasons for that opinion seemed clear enough at...
247Sports
Vols looking to make opponents feel uncomfortable with aggressive style of play
There’s as many reasons as ever for Tennessee fans to enjoy watching their football team play these days. Of course, the wins are piling up. A rare win over Florida, a dominant blowout win over LSU on the road in Baton Rouge, and a historic win over Alabama. Winning cures all, but it sure is fun to win with style points. That’s exactly what Josh Heupel's Vols are doing.
Top247 2024 CB Kaleb Beasley commits to Tennessee
Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy Top247 2024 cornerback Kaleb Beasley has announced his commitment to Tennessee on Friday night. He was last in Knoxville a weekend ago where he soaked in the Vols victory over Alabama. The four-star Beasley becomes commit No. 4 for Josh Heupel and his staff in the...
The Block: Analyst explains why Tennessee will beat Georgia, make CFB Playoff
In the video above, 247Sports college football analysts Carl Reed explains why he thinks No. 3 Tennessee will beat No. 1 Georgia in a recent edition of The Block:. Carl Reed: “I think offensively, Tennessee is going to be able to score enough points to beat the University of Georgia. Georgia hasn’t been as dominant on defense as they were last year during the national championship season. Close games to Kent State. Close games to a University of Missouri team this year. I think that Hendon Hooker goes down there, scores a bunch of points and I don’t think Georgia, offensively, will be able to score enough. I don’t think they’ll be able to match them score for score the way that Alabama did. Because they don’t necessarily have Bryce Young. Stetson Bennett is having a good season, but I do give the edge to Tennessee. I think at the quarterback position, they have a huge advantage there.”
BONEYARD: Bulldogs make familiar trip to Alabama
Alabama and Mississippi State will take the field for a game of football this weekend. No one in the history of college football has played the Crimson Tide more than the Bulldogs. Man of those meetings have taken place in the state of Alabama. Unlike many of its Southeastern Conference brethren, State did not get a lot of the home and home benefits that other programs did prior to the modern era.
247Sports
Alabama 7, Mississippi State 3 Game 1
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama scored four runs in the second inning and made them stand up in a 7-3 win over Mississippi State in a fall exhibition baseball contest at Sewell-Thomas Stadium on the UA campus Friday night. Alabama loaded the bases in the bottom of the first against...
247Sports
Lane Kiffin shares reactions to Tennessee's breakout 2022, victory over Alabama
Lane Kiffin has Ole Miss undefeated at 7-0, but he paid attention to his former program Saturday when Tennessee upset Alabama. Kiffin was the head coach in Knoxville in 2009 before departing for USC. Kiffin also ran Nick Saban's offense at Alabama. He tweeted a picture of himself in the Tennessee football offices.
Highly ranked athlete set to return to Tennessee to attend first game
A highly ranked Tennessee target who has visited the Vols at least a few times in the past is planning to make another trip to Knoxville this weekend. Four-star Class of 2024 athlete Kylan Fox of Grayson High School in Loganville, Ga., posted Wednesday night on his Twitter account that he's set to visit Tennessee on Saturday for its home game against UT Martin.
Vols' coaches checking on targets, commits ahead of UT Martin game
Several of Tennessee's assistant coaches hit the road Thursday and Friday to do some recruiting leading up to the Vols' homecoming game Saturday against UT Martin.
247Sports
55K+
Followers
385K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT
Your team. All the time.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0