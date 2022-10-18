Read full article on original website
brownbears.com
Men's tennis' Komatineni to compete at Super Regionals
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Niraj Komatineni of Brown men's tennis will compete at the ITA Super Regionals this weekend hosted by Harvard. Competition begins Friday, Oct. 21 and runs through Monday, Oct. 24. Komatineni will begin competition against Harris Walker from Harvard. In addition, members of the team will also...
brownbears.com
Women's soccer hosts Cornell Saturday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown women's soccer team will host Cornell this Saturday, Oct. 22 at 5 p.m. as the Bears begin their final stretch of Ivy League games. The Bears are coming off a draw against Harvard that kept Brown in control of its own Ivy League fate. The Big Red also played to a tie last weekend, a scoreless contest at home against Yale.
brownbears.com
Field Hockey Set to Host Cornell Friday; 13th-Ranked Wake Forest on NESN Sunday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown Bears (8-5, 1-3 Ivy League) play their final two-game weekend of the season as they host the Cornell Big Red (7-6, 2-2 Ivy League) on Friday (Oct. 21) and the 13th-ranked Wake Forest Deacons (11-4, 3-1 ACC) on Sunday (Oct. 23). Friday's Ivy League...
brownbears.com
Field Hockey Drops 1-0 Decision to Cornell Friday
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown Bears (8-6, 1-4 Ivy League) suffered a 1-0 home conference loss against the Cornell Big Red (8-6, 3-2 Ivy League) Friday afternoon at Goldberger Family Field. Caroline Ramsey scored the afternoon's lone goal and preserved Cornell's lead with a defensive save late in the...
brownbears.com
Women's tennis set to compete at ITA Super Regionals
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Britany Lau, Addison Ahlstrom, and Ali Benedetto of the Brown women's tennis team will compete at the ITA Super Regionals this weekend hosted by Yale. Lau and Benedetto will both compete in singles, while Lau will also participate in doubles with Ahlstrom. Singles competition will begin...
brownbears.com
Volleyball on the road at Yale for Friday night tilt
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown volleyball begins the second half of Ivy League play with a matchup at Yale on Friday (Oct. 21). The match against the Bulldogs will begin at 7 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+. The Bears begin the second half of league play at 5-2...
brownbears.com
Women’s Team Wins Title, Sherman takes Gold at Rothenberg Run
ATTLEBORO, Mass. – The Brown women's cross country team took home the team title, and Evan Sherman won the individual title to help lead the men's team to a second place finish at Brown's annual Rothenberg Run on Friday afternoon. For the first time, the meet was hosted at Highland Park in Attleboro, Mass.
brownbears.com
Men's basketball picked sixth in Ivy Preseason Poll
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown men's basketball team has been picked to finish sixth in the 2022-23 Ivy League Men's Basketball Preseason Poll, as announced by the league office Wednesday. The Bears are returning three starters from last season including the Ivy League Rookie of the Year in Kino...
brownbears.com
Women’s Hockey Skates to 2-2 Tie on Opening Night
PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown women's hockey team played to a 2-2 tie with Stonehill after the Skyhawks scored the equalizer with just over a minute left in regulation in Friday night's season-opener at Meehan Auditorium. INSIDE THE BOX SCORE. Brown outshot Stonehill 46-15. Brown's 46 shots on goal...
