PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown women's soccer team will host Cornell this Saturday, Oct. 22 at 5 p.m. as the Bears begin their final stretch of Ivy League games. The Bears are coming off a draw against Harvard that kept Brown in control of its own Ivy League fate. The Big Red also played to a tie last weekend, a scoreless contest at home against Yale.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 15 HOURS AGO