ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
brownbears.com

Men's tennis' Komatineni to compete at Super Regionals

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Niraj Komatineni of Brown men's tennis will compete at the ITA Super Regionals this weekend hosted by Harvard. Competition begins Friday, Oct. 21 and runs through Monday, Oct. 24. Komatineni will begin competition against Harris Walker from Harvard. In addition, members of the team will also...
PROVIDENCE, RI
brownbears.com

Women's soccer hosts Cornell Saturday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown women's soccer team will host Cornell this Saturday, Oct. 22 at 5 p.m. as the Bears begin their final stretch of Ivy League games. The Bears are coming off a draw against Harvard that kept Brown in control of its own Ivy League fate. The Big Red also played to a tie last weekend, a scoreless contest at home against Yale.
PROVIDENCE, RI
brownbears.com

Field Hockey Drops 1-0 Decision to Cornell Friday

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown Bears (8-6, 1-4 Ivy League) suffered a 1-0 home conference loss against the Cornell Big Red (8-6, 3-2 Ivy League) Friday afternoon at Goldberger Family Field. Caroline Ramsey scored the afternoon's lone goal and preserved Cornell's lead with a defensive save late in the...
PROVIDENCE, RI
brownbears.com

Women's tennis set to compete at ITA Super Regionals

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Britany Lau, Addison Ahlstrom, and Ali Benedetto of the Brown women's tennis team will compete at the ITA Super Regionals this weekend hosted by Yale. Lau and Benedetto will both compete in singles, while Lau will also participate in doubles with Ahlstrom. Singles competition will begin...
PROVIDENCE, RI
brownbears.com

Volleyball on the road at Yale for Friday night tilt

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – Brown volleyball begins the second half of Ivy League play with a matchup at Yale on Friday (Oct. 21). The match against the Bulldogs will begin at 7 p.m. and will be streamed on ESPN+. The Bears begin the second half of league play at 5-2...
PROVIDENCE, RI
brownbears.com

Women’s Team Wins Title, Sherman takes Gold at Rothenberg Run

ATTLEBORO, Mass. – The Brown women's cross country team took home the team title, and Evan Sherman won the individual title to help lead the men's team to a second place finish at Brown's annual Rothenberg Run on Friday afternoon. For the first time, the meet was hosted at Highland Park in Attleboro, Mass.
PROVIDENCE, RI
brownbears.com

Men's basketball picked sixth in Ivy Preseason Poll

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown men's basketball team has been picked to finish sixth in the 2022-23 Ivy League Men's Basketball Preseason Poll, as announced by the league office Wednesday. The Bears are returning three starters from last season including the Ivy League Rookie of the Year in Kino...
PROVIDENCE, RI
brownbears.com

Women’s Hockey Skates to 2-2 Tie on Opening Night

PROVIDENCE, R.I. – The Brown women's hockey team played to a 2-2 tie with Stonehill after the Skyhawks scored the equalizer with just over a minute left in regulation in Friday night's season-opener at Meehan Auditorium. INSIDE THE BOX SCORE. Brown outshot Stonehill 46-15. Brown's 46 shots on goal...
PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy