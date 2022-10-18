Colts' PFF grades: Best and worst from Week 6

The Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) came out with a 34-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 6.

It was a big win for the Colts, who needed to get on the board against a division opponent for the first time this season. It was most encouraging to see the offense perform in the highest capacity it had all season. They scored over 30 points for the first time since Week 13 of the 2020 season.

Using 15 snaps played as the qualifying threshold, here’s a look at the best and worst Pro Football Focus grades from Week 6:

Top 3 Offense

WR Michael Pittman Jr.: 79.1 overall grade

There was no stopping Pittman Jr. on Sunday. He continues to prove he’s a No. 1 wide receiver by taking 13 catches on 16 targets for 134 receiving yards—all of which set new single-game career-high marks.

QB Matt Ryan: 74.2 overall grade

This was the Matty Ice the Colts traded for. Ryan completed 42-of-58 passes (72.4%) for 389 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions and a 107.6 passer rating. It also was his first game without a turnover.

OT Dennis Kelly: 70.2 overall grade

Finally, Kelly got a shot to prove himself. Given the issues along the offensive line, it was about time. He didn’t start, but he played the majority of snaps at left tackle and allowed just one pressure on 54 pass-blocking snaps.

Top 3 Defense

LB E.J. Speed: 82.6 overall grade

Speed didn’t see a whole lot of playing time but still qualified to be included. He was credited with two defensive stops, one of which came on a fantastic read to blow up an option play on fourth down.

LB Bobby Okereke: 74.4 overall grade

Okereke battled through a hand injury he suffered early in the game, but was still a strong asset in pass coverage. He was credited with allowing three receptions for just 18 yards. Okereke also was credited with three defensive stops.

LB Zaire Franklin: 71.9 overall grade

Few players have risen their stock like Franklin this season. He added two defensive stops and allowed just one reception on one target for five yards.

Bottom 3 Offense

WR Mike Strachan: 53.3 overall grade

Strachan continues to play a depth role in the wide receiver room. He saw two end zone targets, his only targets of the game, but finished with no receptions.

TE Mo Alie-Cox: 47.3 overall grade

Alie-Cox was out-snapped and out-produced by both Kylen Granson and Jelani Woods. He didn’t see a target in the passing game.

RG Matt Pryor: 44.5 overall grade

It doesn’t matter where he plays. Pryor struggles. He got the start at right guard and still allowed five total pressures. His 23 total pressures allowed are tied for the second-most among all offensive linemen.

Bottom 3 Defense

CB Kenny Moore II: 47.8 overall grade

Moore was credited with allowing four receptions on five targets for 35 yards and a 95.8 passer rating in coverage.

CB Stephon Gilmore: 36.8 overall grade

Gilmore was credited with allowing three receptions on four targets for 40 yards and a 106.3 passer rating in coverage.

CB Brandon Facyson: 33.4 overall grade

Facyson was benched in the second half due to his abhorrent run defense. He was targeted just once, allowing a 20-yard reception, and also committed a crucial defensive holding penalty on third down that extended an eventual touchdown drive.