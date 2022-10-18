ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts' PFF grades: Best and worst from Week 6

By Kevin Hickey
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nWlOx_0idc5WCA00

The Indianapolis Colts (3-2-1) came out with a 34-27 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars (2-4) at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 6.

It was a big win for the Colts, who needed to get on the board against a division opponent for the first time this season. It was most encouraging to see the offense perform in the highest capacity it had all season. They scored over 30 points for the first time since Week 13 of the 2020 season.

Using 15 snaps played as the qualifying threshold, here’s a look at the best and worst Pro Football Focus grades from Week 6:

Top 3 Offense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AXlwa_0idc5WCA00
Justin Casterline/Getty Images

WR Michael Pittman Jr.: 79.1 overall grade

There was no stopping Pittman Jr. on Sunday. He continues to prove he’s a No. 1 wide receiver by taking 13 catches on 16 targets for 134 receiving yards—all of which set new single-game career-high marks.

QB Matt Ryan: 74.2 overall grade

This was the Matty Ice the Colts traded for. Ryan completed 42-of-58 passes (72.4%) for 389 yards, three touchdowns, no interceptions and a 107.6 passer rating. It also was his first game without a turnover.

OT Dennis Kelly: 70.2 overall grade

Finally, Kelly got a shot to prove himself. Given the issues along the offensive line, it was about time. He didn’t start, but he played the majority of snaps at left tackle and allowed just one pressure on 54 pass-blocking snaps.

Top 3 Defense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ticCr_0idc5WCA00
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

LB E.J. Speed: 82.6 overall grade

Speed didn’t see a whole lot of playing time but still qualified to be included. He was credited with two defensive stops, one of which came on a fantastic read to blow up an option play on fourth down.

LB Bobby Okereke: 74.4 overall grade

Okereke battled through a hand injury he suffered early in the game, but was still a strong asset in pass coverage. He was credited with allowing three receptions for just 18 yards. Okereke also was credited with three defensive stops.

LB Zaire Franklin: 71.9 overall grade

Few players have risen their stock like Franklin this season. He added two defensive stops and allowed just one reception on one target for five yards.

Bottom 3 Offense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pgGKR_0idc5WCA00
Jenna Watson-USA TODAY Sports

WR Mike Strachan: 53.3 overall grade

Strachan continues to play a depth role in the wide receiver room. He saw two end zone targets, his only targets of the game, but finished with no receptions.

TE Mo Alie-Cox: 47.3 overall grade

Alie-Cox was out-snapped and out-produced by both Kylen Granson and Jelani Woods. He didn’t see a target in the passing game.

RG Matt Pryor: 44.5 overall grade

It doesn’t matter where he plays. Pryor struggles. He got the start at right guard and still allowed five total pressures. His 23 total pressures allowed are tied for the second-most among all offensive linemen.

Bottom 3 Defense

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0No7nc_0idc5WCA00
AP Photo/Adrian Kraus

CB Kenny Moore II: 47.8 overall grade

Moore was credited with allowing four receptions on five targets for 35 yards and a 95.8 passer rating in coverage.

CB Stephon Gilmore: 36.8 overall grade

Gilmore was credited with allowing three receptions on four targets for 40 yards and a 106.3 passer rating in coverage.

CB Brandon Facyson: 33.4 overall grade

Facyson was benched in the second half due to his abhorrent run defense. He was targeted just once, allowing a 20-yard reception, and also committed a crucial defensive holding penalty on third down that extended an eventual touchdown drive.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins work out 4 running backs on Tuesday

After releasing ZaQuandre White from their practice squad on Monday, the Miami Dolphins decided to fill that open spot with another running back. The team ended up signing former New York Jets running back La’Mical Perine, but they also had three others in on Tuesday to vie for the practice squad role – Nate McCrary, Abram Smith and Antonio Williams.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jason McCourty reveals how Patriots feel internally about Mac Jones-Bailey Zappe situation

Former New England Patriots cornerback Jason McCourty got to spend a little time with Mac Jones, Bailey Zappe and the rest of the team at a charity event on Monday night. Despite all of the outside noise screaming quarterback controversy, the internal dynamics behind the scenes are actually calmer than you’d expect. McCourty, who won Super Bowl LIII with the team in the 2018 season, had an interesting comparison to the quarterback situation right now in New England.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

4 Patriots players could be on trade block before the deadline

It’s that time of the year where New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick loves to partake in a little wheeling and dealing for both the present and the future. The Patriots aren’t a complete catastrophe at 3-3, and there might even be hope for the team to go on a bit of a run in their next four games. So things could be quiet on the trade front with the team willing to keep what they have in hopes of making it to the playoffs for a second straight year.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Aaron Patrick's agent 'very disturbed' by cause of OLB's torn ACL

Denver Broncos outside linebacker Aaron Patrick suffered a season-ending knee injury against the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday. After covering a punt in the fourth quarter, Patrick ran out of bounds and attempted to avoid running over someone on the sideline. Patrick planted his left foot on a carpet and his foot got stuck and his knee was caught in an awkward position, which resulted in a torn ACL.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL player props: 4 best bets for Week 7

Coming off a week when 7 of 14 underdogs won outright and teams with reputations for being playoff regulars took a punch to the face, bettors are little more leery heading into Week 7. This week we take players from 5 teams that are in the mix to make a...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs HC Andy Reid comments on Odell Beckham Jr. rumors

There has been plenty of chatter over the last several days linking free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. to the Kansas City Chiefs. It mostly began out of speculation following TE Travis Kelce’s contract restructure. Kelce and his brother stoked the flames on their weekly podcast, with the All-Pro tight end saying he hopes Brett Veach is in the market for OBJ. Then came the report from Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson, who said the Chiefs were considered a “strong contender” to sign Beckham Jr. once he’s healthy from his Super Bowl LVI ACL tear.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bucs rule out 4 players for Sunday's game vs. Panthers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will be missing at least four players for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers. Wide receiver Julio Jones (knee), defensive lineman Akiem Hicks (foot), cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (quad) and tight end Cameron Brate (neck) have all been ruled out for Week 7, head coach Todd Bowles confirmed to the media following Friday’s practice.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

163K+
Followers
216K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy