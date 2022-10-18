Read full article on original website
Gov't bonds aren't the safe haven they once were - BlackRock
In their weekly market outlook, asset managers at BlackRock said they don't expect government bonds, a traditional safe-haven...
Corrective price rebounds for gold, silver
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are higher in early U.S. trading Thursday, on modest upside corrections following recent selling pressure. A weaker U.S. dollar index and higher crude oil prices today are working in favor of the metals market bulls. December gold was last up $7.60 at $1,641.80 and December silver was up $0.296 at $18.66.
South African crypto platforms must be licensed in 2023 -regulator
JOHANNESBURG, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Cryptocurrency financial companies in South Africa will need to apply for a licence between June 1 and Nov. 20, 2023, in order to operate legally, the country's financial conduct regulator said on Thursday. A declaration on Wednesday that crypto assets are financial products does not...
Saudi index gains on rising oil prices; Qatar flat
Oct 20 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia's stock market ended higher on Thursday, posting its biggest weekly gain since July helped by rising oil prices, although Qatari shares bucked the trend to close lower. Crude prices, a key catalyst for the Gulf's financial markets, rose by more than $1 in response...
Russia poised to largely skirt new G7 oil price cap
LONDON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Russia can access enough tankers to ship most of its oil beyond the reach of a new G7 price cap, industry players and a U.S. official told Reuters, underscoring the limits of the most ambitious plan yet to curb Moscow's wartime revenue. The Group of...
American Military Equipment Caught en Route to Russia
A high-precision grinding machine system manufactured in Connecticut that is banned from being exported to Russia due to its potential application in nuclear proliferation and defense programs has been intercepted in Latvia before it was to be shipped to Russia. A superseding indictment charging a number of individuals and European companies was unsealed Tuesday in the District of Connecticut, naming Eriks Mamonovs, 33, Vadims Ananics, 46, and Janis Uzbalis, 46, who were arrested Tuesday in Riga, Latvia, while Ukrainian Stanislav Romanyuk, 37, was arrested in Tallinn, Estonia, on June 13. The indictment alleges they conspired to violate U.S. export laws and regulations to smuggle a jig grinder to Russia. The machinery “can be used for nefarious purposes, including in defense applications to build weapons of war,” said Matthew Millhollin, special agent in charge of homeland security investigations in New England. All are currently detained and the United States is seeking their extradition. “The power and precision of American technology must not be put to use by the Kremlin’s war machine,” said Andrew Adams, director of task force KleptoCapture. The indictment is just one of two after an entire network was busted providing military technology to Russia, some of which has ended up in the battlefields of Ukraine.
Elon Musk Says If Putin Dies Or Gets Ousted, His Successor Will 'Unlikely' Be 'Amenable To Peace' With Ukraine
Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk says expecting Vladimir Putin’s successor to be a “nice guy” will be a “misapprehension.”. What Happened: Musk, while replying to a Tweet on Friday, on what would happen if Putin died or was removed from power before the end of the war, said the Russian president's replacement would not be “amenable to peace” either.
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Elon Musk says the public realizes it is 'foolish' to buy a gasoline car because its value will drop while the world turns to electric vehicles
Elon Musk said it is "foolish" to buy a gasoline car because its residual value is low. He said in Tesla's earnings call the people of Earth have chosen to move away from gasoline cars. Tesla is "going to pedal to the metal come rain or shine" amid a looming...
Russia Planning Mass Withdrawal to Avoid 'Devastating Rout' in Ukraine: ISW
Russia likely plans a mass withdrawal from vulnerable positions in the southern Kherson region to avoid a "devastating rout" in Ukraine, a U.S. think tank has assessed, amid Kyiv's advance in its counteroffensive. As Moscow anticipates imminent Ukrainian advances in Kherson, it is likely setting conditions to remove "military and...
Gold is an 'unexpected loser,' but silver price is the one stuck with the downgrade from S&P Global
(Kitco News) Fundamentals no longer matter as much for the precious metals outlook, with rate hike expectations and concerns around energy having a bigger impact on all metals prices, said S&P Global. "Metals prices face macroeconomic headwinds. September was characterized by more significant interest rate hikes to combat inflation in...
N26 and OANDA launch crypto trading desks in Europe and the U.S.
Beginning today, customers in Austria will be able to trade more than 200 tokens – from market leaders...
France joins other European countries in pulling out of treaty protecting energy investments
BRUSSELS, Oct 21 (Reuters) - France will join other European countries such as Spain and the Netherlands in pulling out of the Energy Charter Treaty which protected investments in the energy sector, said President Emmanuel Macron on Friday. "We have decided to pull out of the Energy Charter Treaty," said...
Was El Salvador's decision to make Bitcoin legal tender a failure? Most citizens think so - poll
(Kitco News) El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele received high global praise from the crypto community for making his country the first to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender. But just over a year later, most Salvadorans view the move as a "failure," according to the latest poll. The survey, conducted by...
Walking dead US dollar
For more than a year, the US dollar has been gaining strength relative to other currencies, including the euro, yen, yuan and Canadian dollar. On Sept. 1 the US Dollar Index (DXY) hit a 20-year high, and as the chart below shows, the index has been risen steadily all year.
Investor Elliott takes stake in Germany's Fresenius - source
FRANKFURT, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Elliott Investment Management has taken a stake in Fresenius SE (FREG.DE), a person familiar with the matter told Reuters on Wednesday, sparking speculation the activist investor might push for a break up of the diversified healthcare company. Fresenius and Elliott were not immediately available for...
Bitcoin Oct. 21 chart alert - Bears gain a bit of momentum
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are lower in early U.S. trading Friday. The bears have gained some mild momentum late this week, following a string of weaker price days this week. However, the bears need to show more downside power soon to suggest a price downtrend can be restarted. Stay tuned!
Goldman Sachs sees a scenario where gold prices rally sharply to $2,250 by 2025
Tuesday, in an interview with CNBC, David Soloman, CEO of Goldman Sachs, said that this is a time...
EU action plan looks to crack down on energy consumption by crypto miners
Included in the plan are recommendations surrounding cryptocurrency mining, with the Commission suggesting that crypto mining activities should...
India to pitch for global biofuels alliance at G20 - oil minister
NEW DELHI, Oct 19 (Reuters) - India plans to pitch for a global alliance on biofuels among members of the group of 20 major economies, oil minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday, as the world's third biggest oil consumer bids to boost use of cleaner fuels. India will take...
