ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

Department of Public Safety hosts 3 sessions of autism response training for law enforcement, first responders

By Press Release
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SEW9y_0idc4zdK00
Photo courtesy of NCDPS website.

RALEIGH — Last week, the North Carolina Department of Public Safety hosted three Helping Enhance Autism Response Training sessions for law enforcement and first responder agencies. The purpose of the trainings is to help emergency responders learn best practices for interacting with individuals on the autism spectrum.

DPS Secretary Eddie M. Buffaloe Jr. welcomed public safety professionals from first responder agencies across the state to the full-day events, which were held at the University of North Carolina in Wilmington, the University of North Carolina in Greensboro and East Carolina University in Greenville.

The trainings were led by national expert and author Dennis Debbaudt, who has over 25 years of experience conducting training for law enforcement. Debbaudt has presented to various agencies across the United States, including the Department of Homeland Security, New York City Police Department, Illinois Attorney General, and Iowa State Sheriffs’ and Deputies’ Association.

“This training is especially valuable because an increasing number of individuals are diagnosed with autism,” said Buffaloe. “According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about one in 44 children in this country are on the autism spectrum. The goal of the Helping Enhance Autism Response Training program is to further safe contacts among law enforcement, first responders and individuals with autism.”

“As the parent of a son with autism, I understand the importance of this training and am excited to be part of this effort to bring autism safety training to our first responders and law enforcement professionals,” said Chief Deputy Secretary Casandra “San” Skinner Hoekstra, who is leading the HEART initiative for DPS.

The trainings included topics such as common autism behaviors and characteristics, recognition and response tips, public safety and suspicious person scenarios, search and rescue situations, behavioral de-escalation techniques, and interview techniques for victim-witnesses and suspects with autism.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

N.C. Board of Elections warning about confusing mailers

RALEIGH, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina Board of Elections is calling attention to what they say are confusing and sometimes inaccurate mailers. According to the state board, the mailers include the words “Important Voter Notification” in red letters at the top. The mailers also claim to have...
FOX8 News

Person shot by passerby while assaulting North Carolina deputies

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Officials are investigating after a person was shot by a passerby while they were assaulting two deputies. WNCT’s Caitlin Richards reports that at 2:19 p.m. Thursday, deputies received a trespassing call on Neuse Road, according to the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office. The first deputy arrived at the scene at 2:41, after […]
LENOIR COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

Dobbins Heights’ David among leaders recognized as Lumber River Council of Governments celebrates 50 years of regional excellence

PEMBROKE — On Oct. 20, 2022, the Lumber River Council of Governments celebrated 50 years of regional excellence and recognized individuals who have generously given their time and energy towards the work of the LRCOG. Robert Conoly, LRCOG Board of Directors Chairman, presided over the event. The evening began...
PEMBROKE, NC
WSAV News 3

Details uncovered on Leilani Simon’s felony arrest in NC

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — The WSAV Investigative Unit uncovered new information about why the mother of missing toddler Quinton Simon was on probation. Just days after Quinton went missing WSAV first reported that Leilani Simon was already in trouble. In a September 2022 Chatham County incident report, after a fight between Leilani and her […]
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
WRAL News

Four lockdowns in three days at schools in eastern North Carolina

Four different schools in eastern North Carolina have undergone lockdowns in the past three days due to potential threats. The area impacted includes Rocky Mount, Edgecombe and Halifax counties. On Monday morning, Tarboro police said an Edgecombe Community College student was seen acting erratically on campus, causing a concerned staff...
TARBORO, NC
WITN

Teenager found shot in Washington

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - Police in Washington are investigating a late morning shooting today. It happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 700 block of North Market Street. Police said a 16-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound to the leg. The teen was taken to ECU Health Beaufort Hospital for treatment.
WASHINGTON, NC
The Richmond Observer

NCWRC: Waterfowl hunters should take avian influenza precautions

RALEIGH — Officials from North Carolina natural resources and public health agencies remind waterfowl hunters to be observant and careful when handling wild birds during hunting season. Although no new highly pathogenic avian influenza infections in wild birds have been documented in North Carolina since March, those birds that migrated to other states and Canada during the spring and summer, where HPAI was present, are returning to North Carolina for the winter.
The Richmond Observer

Shakeout earthquake drill scheduled for Oct. 20

RALEIGH — Shake out, don’t freak out. On Oct. 20, millions of people across the globe, including more than 250,000 school children in K-12th grade, have pledged to participate in the world’s largest earthquake drill. In this part of our nation it’s known as the Great Southeast Shakeout, and we’re expecting more than 1.5 million across the Southeast to participate, this includes nearly 300,000 North Carolinians.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
The Richmond Observer

Escaped murder convict sought in Lee County

SANFORD — State prison officials are looking for an escaped murder convict who had less than two years to go on his sentence. According to the N.C. Department of Public Safety, 50-year-old Reginald L. Jones walked away from his work release job in Sanford on Wednesday. He was discovered...
LEE COUNTY, NC
The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Richmond Observer is a digital news agency providing news to Richmond County NC and the surrounding Sandhills region.

 https://richmondobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy