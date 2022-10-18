ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Colts sign WR DeMichael Harris to the practice squad

By Kevin Hickey
 5 days ago
The Indianapolis Colts signed WR DeMichael Harris to the practice squad, the team announced Tuesday.

Harris has plenty of experience with the Colts having joined them as an undrafted rookie following the 2020 NFL draft. He has appeared in nin games with the Colts throughout his career.

With Keke Coutee likely out in Week 7 due to a concussion he suffered against the Jacksonville Jaguars, Harris fits the mold of potentially filling the role of depth wide receiver and punt returner—if he gets called up for the game.

