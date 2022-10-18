Two Part Action Line: During the first half of the show, we update listeners on events at the local library system / During the second part of the broadcast, WGNS learns about an upcoming STE

Murfreesboro, TN — Rutherford County Area Habitat for Humanity (RCHFH) has received a $12,000 grant from Lowe’s to help complete two Housing Plus Aging In Place projects in Rutherford County TN. The funding is part of Lowe’s partnership renewal with Habitat for Humanity that includes a donation of $2.5 million to support 100 local Habitat organizations undertaking home repair and rehab projects across the U.S. “This wonderful grant allows our Habitat affiliate to serve low to moderate income seniors in Rutherford County with critical repairs, so their homes are safe and accessible,” states Terri Shultz, RCHFH Executive Director. “Studies show that seniors who can stay in their homes stay connected to their community and friends and have a better quality of life.”

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN ・ 6 HOURS AGO