Two Part Action Line: During the first half of the show, we update listeners on events at the local library system / During the second part of the broadcast, WGNS learns about an upcoming STE

UPDATE: New Smart Glass Installed as MTSU Murphy Center Celebrates 50th Anniversary (Photos and More)
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. — The Middle Tennessee State University Murphy Center celebrated its 50th anniversary this week and MTSU President Sidney A. McPhee stated…. Tuesday kicked off a yearlong celebration of the milestone that included a recent $6 million renovation to modernize the facility for the next 50 years. 33,000...
This Saturday's "Fix It Fair" and "Bicycle Repair Clinic" at Greenhouse have been CANCELLED
(MURFREESBORO, Tenn.) The annual Repair Fair that was scheduled for this Saturday at Greenhouse Ministries in Murfreesboro has been CANCELLED. Greenhouse co-founder Cliff Sharp said, "It will be too cold to have classes and bike repairs under tents outside." Sharp indicated that the Fix It Fair and Bicycle Repair will...
Water Resources Department upgrading customer service software
(Murfreesboro, TN) The City of Murfreesboro Water Resources Department is upgrading customer service software this weekend, Oct. 21-24. As a result, certain features will not be available while the system is upgrading. The Automated phone system, used to check balances and make payments, will be unavailable from 4:30 p.m., Friday,...
Ribbon Cutting for The Fish House Sports Bar
Congratulations to The Fish House Sports Bar for their ribbon cutting and customer appreciation celebration on Wednesday, October 19th at 11am. The Fish House Sports Bar is located at 1626 Middle Tennessee Blvd., Murfreesboro, TN 37130 (in shopping center of former Kroger) and can be contacted at 615-410-3265.
Rutherford County Area Habitat for Humanity receives $12,000 grant from Lowe’s to improve home safety and health outcomes in Rutherford County
Murfreesboro, TN — Rutherford County Area Habitat for Humanity (RCHFH) has received a $12,000 grant from Lowe’s to help complete two Housing Plus Aging In Place projects in Rutherford County TN. The funding is part of Lowe’s partnership renewal with Habitat for Humanity that includes a donation of $2.5 million to support 100 local Habitat organizations undertaking home repair and rehab projects across the U.S. “This wonderful grant allows our Habitat affiliate to serve low to moderate income seniors in Rutherford County with critical repairs, so their homes are safe and accessible,” states Terri Shultz, RCHFH Executive Director. “Studies show that seniors who can stay in their homes stay connected to their community and friends and have a better quality of life.”
Parents, staff clash over potential book banning at Sumner County School Board meeting
Parents lined up Tuesday night to fight over banning a book in a Sumner County school library.
Deadly E.coli outbreak linked to Rutherford County farm
Zoo officials said the Jumbe has had difficulty lying down to rest at night, prompting his caretakers to transition him to hospice care. East Tennessee family celebrates father beating cancer same weekend as Bama victory. Updated: 5 hours ago. Trey White went home to battle his non-Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in October...
‘We all need human connection’ and the Rutherford County Virtual School
(Rutherford County, Tenn.) While the term ‘virtual school’ may conjure memories of the pandemic, Rutherford County Virtual School continues into its third year, pushing the virtual school model to greater success drawing its largest number of enrolled students yet. At the head of the school is Jessica Supakhan,...
New Balance distribution center to bring jobs, more people to Wilson County
Population growth is not slowing down anytime soon in Wilson County.
Metro city council passes smoking bill on its final reading
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - On Tuesday, Oct. 18, the Metro Council meeting passed the smoking bill on its third and final reading. The ordinance prohibits smoking and the use of vapor products in certain age-restricted venues in Nashville and Davidson County. The ban will take effect on March 1, 2023.
Columbia mayoral candidates focus on city's rising growth during forum
Candidates for the Columbia mayoral race took to the stage last Tuesday, Oct. 11 to discuss important issues facing both the city and county during a forum held at Columbia State Community College. Hosted by Maury Alliance, candidates Debbie Matthews and incumbent Chaz Molder discussed ways to control Maury County’s...
Gladeville Elementary student dies in tragic accident days before 7th birthday
The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the tragic death of a Gladeville Elementary student.
Haunted Hijinks and Spooky Events on October 29th in Murfreesboro and Smyrna
(RUTHERFORD COUNTY, Tenn.) An Escape Room centered around a popular Netflix series will be part of the spookiness to be held in Murfreesboro at the Haunted Hijinks event on October 29th…. That was Dave O'Flaherty, Rutherford County Library System Circulation Supervisor. Haunted Hijinks will take place at the Linebaugh Library...
‘Nobody has to die’: Sunday night crash leaves Antioch neighborhood pleading for traffic calming measures
While the focus is usually on interstates and highways, one neighborhood is pleading for action, after three people were seriously hurt in a weekend crash.
Native Americans were forced to travel through Nashville on the Trail of Tears. A remnant of the bridge they crossed remains downtown.
Nearly 200 years ago, about a thousand Cherokee people passed through Nashville, almost all of them on foot, and crossed over the Cumberland River on the Nashville Toll Bridge. That bridge is gone, but today one part of the original structure, a stone abutment, still stands on the west bank of the river.
BNA in search of new applicants for volunteer program
When you visit a new place, having a friendly face point you in the right direction can make all the difference.
U.S. Army Corps Of Engineers Working On Center Hill Dam Updates
A major $91 million project will soon get underway as the Army Corps of Engineers Nashville Division is replacing spillway gates at the Center Hill Dam. Project Manager Omar Acevedo said the need comes from friction and stress on mechanical parts that raise and lower the gates. He said in addition to the wear and tear, the gates are original to when the dam was built in 1948 and are far past their lifespan.
Teen charged with carrying two loaded guns at East Nashville high school
School resource officers arrested an 11th-grade student Thursday for bringing two loaded guns to East Magnet High School.
Nashville's Most Beautiful People: Brooke & Brice
OCCUPATION: ADULT ORTHODONTIST AND DESIGNER ON MAGNOLIA NETWORK’S MAKING MODERN WITH BROOKE AND BRICE. My mom. She sacrificed so much to make sure I was given the best opportunities to succeed while teaching me what it looked like to work hard to reach for my dreams. A QUOTE YOU...
