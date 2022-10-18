Read full article on original website
Related
Alabama Cold Snap Update Plus Find Out What Cities Broke Records
Alabamians are experiencing the coldest temperatures of the season even with some cities in the Yellowhammer State breaking records. The high temperature on Tuesday, October 18th in Tuscaloosa was 56 degrees. According to the National Weather Service, “this breaks the old record low maximum temperature for October 18th which was 58 degrees in 1966.”
Tuscaloosa City Council Celebrates Homecoming of POW Alex Drueke
The Tuscaloosa City Council honored native son Alex Drueke Tuesday night, celebrating his safe homecoming after more than 100 days as a Russian prisoner of war. Drueke, a Tuscaloosa resident and 12-year U.S. Army veteran, legally traveled to eastern Europe earlier this year along to join other Americans volunteering to train and fight alongside Ukrainian forces resisting Russian invaders and their allies.
Ryan Fowler’s Reaction: “The Good, The Bad, The Ugly” Mississippi State Edition
Every Monday, Nick Saban spends part of the afternoon showing his players the good plays, bad plays, and ugly plays from the previous Saturday. The good section highlights what the team did well in the game; individual plays, series of plays, moments of the game that went good for the Crimson Tide.
Hale County Halts Sipsey Playoff Hopes
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." Hale County rolled into Buhl on Friday for a region matchup with the Sipsey Valley Bears that carried massive playoff implications. The Wildcats fought back in the second half with brutal physicality and edged out the Bears 32-24, all but eliminating them from playoff contention.
Top 5 Ways To Piss Off A Native Alabamian
I'm always running into folks that are new to Alabama. A big part of that in Tuscaloosa is, of course, having a rather large university in town. "Pissed off" might be a bit stronger reaction for some of these things. It just might make us chuckle or laugh out loud. That said, a few definitely can make an Alabama man or woman get pretty ticked off.
West Blocton Pitches Shutout Against Dallas County
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The West Blocton Tigers hosted the Dallas County Hornets in a 4A Region 3 matchup Friday evening. The Tigers were able to jump on a few key mistakes from the Hornets and played their way to a 32-0 victory.
BREAKING: Serious Accident At 69 And Skyland In Tuscaloosa
A serious delay currently due to an overturned dump truck at the intersection of 69 & Skyland Boulevard in Tuscaloosa. Cap'n Ray, Traffic director for Townsquare Media Tuscaloosa reported the accident just a few minutes ago. It is causing long delays at the moment. ALGO has the exact location HERE.
The Crimson Tide Discipline Comes into Effect against Mississippi State
After a penalty-fueled loss last week to Tennesee, the Alabama Crimson Tide limited its penalties tonight in a 30-6 win over the Mississippi State Bulldogs. Last week, the Crimson Tide gave the Volunteers 130 free yards off of 17 penalties. This week against the Bulldogs, the Crimson Tide only had three penalties for twenty total yards.
Tuscaloosa City Schools Students Can Now Earn 18 Free Credit Hours at Shelton State
Students at Tuscaloosa City schools who are dually enrolled at Shelton State Community College will now be able to earn up to 18 hours of college credit free of charge, area leaders announced Tuesday. Money from mayor Walt Maddox's Elevate Tuscaloosa tax plan already allows dually-enrolled TCS students to receive...
Congresswoman Terri Sewell To Host Town Hall in Tuscaloosa Tuesday
U.S. Congresswoman Terri Sewell will be in Tuscaloosa Tuesday morning for a town hall with her constituents, she said on social media Monday morning. Sewell said on Twitter that she will be at the McDonald Hughes Center at 3101 Martin Luther King Boulevard Tuesday morning to meet local residents, give an update on what's going on in Washington and hear thoughts from those in attendance.
A List Of Free, Family-Friendly Halloween Events In West Alabama
The temperatures are dropping, leaves are changing, pumpkin spice is everywhere and so are Halloween events. West Alabamians love to get into the spirit of Halloween and we all know the kids love Halloween candy. Sometimes the hardest part about Halloween is finding out what costume to wear, and most...
Bite This! Takes on One of America’s Best Steakhouses in Alabama
Not too long ago, Mashed highlighted some of the top-notch steakhouses across America. I felt really bougie knowing that I have visited some of those steakhouses during my travels. However, I was thrilled to see that a steakhouse from Alabama made the list. So it immediately went on my restaurant bucket list.
Tuscaloosa’s Premiere Condo is in the Heart of Crimson Tide Land
One of Tuscaloosa’s most expensive condos just hit the market and it is in the heart of everything Crimson Tide. This 2,663-square-foot condo is listed by Natalie Devicente with Southern Roots Realty LLC. “The ultimate luxury penthouse Game Day condo with views of the University of Alabama football practice field & Bryant-Denny Stadium from your wrap-around balcony,” said the agent.
Vance Woman Killed in Wednesday Afternoon Crash Near Woodstock
A multi-vehicle crash in northeastern Tuscaloosa County claimed the life of a Vance woman Wednesday afternoon. In a press release, Senior Trooper Justin O'Neal with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the crash occurred at 3:20 p.m. near mile marker 25 on Alabama 216, one mile west of Woodstock. O'Neal...
UPDATE: Mae’s Southern Café Soul Food N BBQ in Northport Sets Reopening Date
A beloved Northport country restaurant that temporary closed its doors in late September has officially set a date for its reopening, which is slated for early November. As previously reported, the restaurant closed last month due to staffing shortages and other problems the restaurant faced. Owner Brian Owens said the decision to close was made to relieve the workload of the staff.
Overturned Dump Truck Closes Tuscaloosa’s Skyland Boulevard Monday Morning
Several lanes of Tuscaloosa's Skyland Boulevard were closed Monday morning after a dump truck overturned and spilled the load it was carrying on the highway. The Alabama Department of Transportation posted about the accident on social media just before 9 a.m., and crews were still working on getting the truck upright and cleaning the roadway at the time of this report.
American Christian Academy Dismantles Montevallo
Tide 100.9's local high school football coverage is powered by The University of Alabama Online, "Where Legends Log In." The American Christian Academy Patriots defeated the Montevallo Bulldogs on senior night, 24-7, on Veterans Memorial Parkway. The game started slow, as both teams started the game going three-and-out. Both squads...
Your Tuesday Outlook
-- 2) Thanks to a cold front, there could be some brief relief on the way tomorrow. ABC 3340 Chief Meteorologist James Spann tells us the Storm Prediction Center has extended a Marginal, 1 out of 5, risk for line of strong to severe thunderstorms across all of West Alabama Wednesday. Rainfall of a half inch or so is possible.
Li-Cycle Opens Lithium Battery Recycling Plant in Tuscaloosa
A company aiming to make the increasing electrification of the automotive industry more sustainable has opened a lithium-ion battery recycling plant in Tuscaloosa. Li-Cycle, an industry leader in the field, already operates three "Spokes" in North America, and the Tuscaloosa plant will become their fourth. With Mercedes' new battery plant...
Alabama Student Becomes Tik Tok Star With Over 50 Million Likes
A young Alabama student, living in Tuscaloosa, is quickly becoming a social media "influencer". According to ziprecruiter.com, the average annual "salary" for a Tiktok influencer is $52,681. Ziprecruiter.com says some are making almost $100k. That's not bad money for making short videos all day long. Alabama tiktok sensation uses the...
Nick 97.5
Tuscaloosa, AL
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
836K+
Views
ABOUT
Nick 97.5 plays the greatest hits and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://nick975.com/
Comments / 0