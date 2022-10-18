Michigan State football offers 2025 wide receiver Kamren Flowers out of Ann Arbor Huron
Michigan State football continues to be committed to getting in early on the recruitment for some talented young players. That was certainly the case this weekend when they offered a scholarship to Kamren Flowers, a 2025 wide receiver out of Ann Arbor Huron High School.
Kamren Flowers’s Recruiting Profile
Vitals
Hometown Ann Arbor, MI
Projected Position Wide Receiver
Height 6’0″
Weight 160 lbs
Class 2025
Recruitment
- Offered on Oct. 15, 2022
Film
