East Lansing, MI

Michigan State football offers 2025 wide receiver Kamren Flowers out of Ann Arbor Huron

By Andrew Brewster
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
Michigan State football continues to be committed to getting in early on the recruitment for some talented young players. That was certainly the case this weekend when they offered a scholarship to Kamren Flowers, a 2025 wide receiver out of Ann Arbor Huron High School.

Kamren Flowers’s Recruiting Profile

Vitals

Hometown Ann Arbor, MI

Projected Position Wide Receiver

Height 6’0″

Weight 160 lbs

Class 2025

Recruitment

  • Offered on Oct. 15, 2022

Film

