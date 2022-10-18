What really happened in Blackbeard’s final battle on Ocracoke? Find out during the Pirate Jamboree Oct. 28 & 29 on Ocracoke Island

North Carolina’s in-person early voting period for the 2022 General Election begins on Thursday, October 20, and ends at 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 5. Early voting, (also known as One-Stop Absentee Voting), allows any registered voter to cast an absentee ballot in person on select days prior to Election Day. Unlike Election Day on November 8, when registered voters can only vote at their specific precinct, early voting allows registered voters to vote at any early voting site within Dare County.

DARE COUNTY, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO