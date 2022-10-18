What really happened in Blackbeard’s final battle on Ocracoke? Find out during the Pirate Jamboree Oct. 28 & 29 on Ocracoke Island

Read full article on original website
islandfreepress.org
Ocracoke ferries operating on an amended schedule for Friday, October 21
The Ocracoke-Swan Quarter and Ocracoke-Cedar Island ferries announced several cancellations to their regular fall schedule for Friday, October 21, due to shoaling. In addition, the Hatteras-Ocracoke ferry is also running on an amended schedule for Friday, due to a limited workforce. The amended schedule is posted below. Folks can follow...
In-person early voting begins on Thursday in Buxton and other Dare County locations
North Carolina’s in-person early voting period for the 2022 General Election begins on Thursday, October 20, and ends at 3 p.m. on Saturday, November 5. Early voting, (also known as One-Stop Absentee Voting), allows any registered voter to cast an absentee ballot in person on select days prior to Election Day. Unlike Election Day on November 8, when registered voters can only vote at their specific precinct, early voting allows registered voters to vote at any early voting site within Dare County.
Dare County Sheriff’s Office makes three drug-related arrests
On October 13, 2022, at approximately 10:19 p.m., Deputies working the C-District located and arrested Charles Edward Bragg, M/45, Salvo, NC, for warrants for his arrest. Bragg was served with a warrant for (F) Financial Card Fraud, (M) Larceny and cited for Possession of a Schedule III Controlled Substance, which was located upon arrest. Bragg is being held on a $4,450 secured bond. Dare County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division and Nags Head Police Department assisted in the arrest.
