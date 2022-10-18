Last year, a bunch of members of bands like Drug Church, State Champs, and the Story So Far got together to form a new power-pop band called Pile Of Love, and they did it without telling anybody. In fact, Pile Of Love didn’t inform the world of their existence until their self-titled debut album was already out. That’s not the way bands usually do it! Now, Pile Of Love are planning to follow that album with a new EP next month, and they’re letting the world know about it in a less unconventional way.

2 DAYS AGO