Stream Louisville Hardcore Destroyers Incination’s Awesome Debut Album Unaltered Perspective
One of the year’s most anticipated hardcore albums is finally here. The Louisville band Inclination, which features Knocked Loose’s Isaac Hale on guitar, makes a frantic, fervid form of ’90s-style straight-edge hardcore. They sound like they mean everything that they roar, and they’ve made their stomps into something colossal. Way back in 2019, Inclination knocked a lot of people on their asses with their When Fear Turns To Confidence EP. Today, they’ve released their long-awaited full-length debut Unaltered Perspective, and it’s an absolute beast.
Hear John Lennon’s Surprisingly Downbeat “Yellow Submarine” Demo From New Revolver Box Set
Next on the endless assembly line of Beatles archival and auxiliary releases is a deluxe reissue of 1966’s masterful, game-changing Revolver. One of the selling points of the box set is a treasure trove of demos, including one for “Yellow Submarine” that was released today as an early teaser.
Militarie Gun Share Three New Songs On All Roads Lead To The Gun Deluxe Edition
Last year, the tunefully brutal Band To Watch Militarie Gun released two extremely sick EPs, All Roads Lead To The Gun and All Roads Lead To The Gun II. Those two EPs work together just fine as a full-length album, and that’s what they’ve now become. A few weeks ago, Militarie Gun announced that they’d signed to Loma Vista and that they would soon release a deluxe version of All Roads Lead To The Gun with four new tracks, including the early single “Let Me Be Normal.” Today, that deluxe edition is out, which means we get to hear the other three new songs.
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. (An expanded playlist of our new music picks is available to members on Spotify and Apple Music, updated throughout the week.)
Pile Of Love – “Over & Out”
Last year, a bunch of members of bands like Drug Church, State Champs, and the Story So Far got together to form a new power-pop band called Pile Of Love, and they did it without telling anybody. In fact, Pile Of Love didn’t inform the world of their existence until their self-titled debut album was already out. That’s not the way bands usually do it! Now, Pile Of Love are planning to follow that album with a new EP next month, and they’re letting the world know about it in a less unconventional way.
The Sword Announce Breakup
Longtime metal outfit the Sword have announced that they’re breaking up after nearly two decades together. Posting to the band’s social-media accounts, singer/guitarist John D. Cronise writes: “it’s time to bring The Sword’s long and storied career to a close.” In 2020, the Sword released the compilations.
Run The Jewels Announce All-Latin Rework Of RTJ4
Run The Jewels have announced a RTJ4 remix album called RTJ CU4TRO. The album features remixes and updated versions of tracks made entirely by Latin artists. It’s out November 11 via Jewel Runners/BMG. Yesterday, RTJ shared a new version of “Walking Into The Snow” (now titled “Caminando en la Nieve”) featuring Akapellah, Apache, and Pawmps, which is available to hear below.
Livestream Kendrick Lamar’s Concert From Paris In Honor Of good kid, m.A.A.d. city’s 10th Anniversary Today
Kendrick Lamar released his novelistic hip-hop instant classic good kid, m.A.A.d. city 10 years ago today. We celebrated by publishing a thoughtful examination of the album by Stephen Kearse. Kendrick himself is marking the occasion by livestreaming his concert in Paris for free. This show is part of Kendrick’s Big...
L.S. Dunes – “Bombsquad”
L.S. Dunes, the new band featuring members of MySpace all-stars Thursday, Circa Survive, My Chemical Romance, and Coheed And Cambria, will release their debut album Past Lives next month. They’ve already shared singles “Permanent Rebellion” and “2022,” and today they offer a third. “Bombsquad,” debuted...
Lil Ugly Mane – “Split Ends”
Ever since dropping his 2021 self-released album Volcanic Bird Enemy And The Voiced Concern, SoundCloud rap leader Lil Ugly Mane has been releasing a series of one-off singles via Bandcamp. We wrote about “Pink & Rose” and “Easy Prey” earlier this month, and now the Richmond rapper is back with a lo-fi track called “Split Ends.” Over hazy tambourine, piano, drum machines, and handclaps, Lil Ugly Mane sings about feeling intrigued by someone new: “I wanna know who I’m standing behind/ If it’s hard to decide I could make up your mind/ I could collapse any moment/ Deep down I know that you’re mine.” Listen below via Bandcamp.
Stream The New Sleater-Kinney Tribute Album Feat. Low, St. Vincent, Wilco, & More
Sleater-Kinney’s Dig Me Out tribute album — celebrating the seminal record’s 25th anniversary — is finally out. Announced earlier in the year, Dig Me In: A Dig Me Out Covers Album features lots of different artists — Wilco, St. Vincent, Low, Courtney Barnett, the Linda Lindas, and more — covering a bunch of songs from the original.
Watch MUNA Play Three Songs From Their Self-Titled Album On CBS Saturday Morning
MUNA are still promoting their excellent self-titled album, which arrived in June via Phoebe Bridgers’ Saddest Factory Records. They’ve performed three straight nights at Irving Plaza in New York (one of them with SNL‘s Bowen Yang), played on Ellen and Fallon, and had their cover of Britney Spears’ “Sometimes” featured on Hulu rom-com Fire Island. Today, MUNA stopped by CBS Saturday Morning to perform three tracks from MUNA, including “Silk Chiffon,” “Solid,” and “Kind Of Girl.” Watch below.
Water From Your Eyes Parody John Wilson In Attempt To Recruit Him As Video Director
My hot take is that twee music generally is awesome and twee comedy generally is not, so I have never watched more than a few minutes of How To With John Wilson. The members of Water From Your Eyes have apparently watched more than a few minutes. The Stereogum-beloved NYC duo has posted a four-minute video on YouTube titled “How To Get John Wilson To Direct Your Music Video,” in which Rachel Brown pulls off a remarkable impersonation of Wilson’s verbal affect.
Ab-Soul – “Do Better” (Feat. Zacari)
Earlier this year, the veteran TDE rapper Ab-Soul released two singles: “Hollandaise” in April, “Moonshooter” last month. For most rappers, that wouldn’t be a lot. For Ab-Soul, it’s a big deal. Ab-Soul’s been mostly absent for these past few years, but a press release claims that he’s got a new album on the way. We don’t have any details on that new LP yet, but if it really is coming, then it’ll be his first since 2016’s Do What Thou Wilt. In any case, the man has another brand-new single out today.
Jeremih – “Changes”
Ever since Jeremih’s third album Late Nights, the R&B staple has stayed relatively active: in December 2016, he released a collaborative Christmas mixtape with Chance The Rapper called Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama, and the Late Nights: Europe mixtape. He released back-to-back EPs, 2017’s Cinco De MihYo and 2018’s The Chocolate Box. He’s also been featured on a whole bunch of songs in the last few years, like 50 Cent’s “Power Powder Respect” with Lil Durk and Tinashe’s “X.” Earlier this week, Jeremih started teasing a brand-new single called “Changes,” writing on Instagram, “Crazy it’s been 7 years since I dropped Mih last album, it’s time I drop some new heat this Friday #CHANGES.” Well, now “Changes” is out, and it’s also got a music video directed by Mills Miller.
Jack Harlow Narrates New US Men’s World Cup Hype Video
Do you like US men’s national team’s chances at the World Cup this November and December? After the Americans’ dreadful performances in the final round of friendlies this fall, it’s hard to feel too optimistic. But you never know what will happen on the pitch, and negativity ain’t gonna get anyone very far in this high-stakes environment, so I’m happy to report that Jack Harlow — who once dubbed himself the “rap game Christian Pulisic” — has narrated a new hype video for the USMNT. It premieres today, exactly one month before the tournament kicks off in Qatar. Watch below.
Fleshwater – “The Razor’s Apple”
Fleshwater play a mixture of currently trendy grunge and shoegaze sounds. They do it pretty well, too. The group, which features members of hardcore-band-that’s-actually-a-nu-metal-band Vein.fm, recently announced their Kurt Ballou-produced debut album We’re Not Here To Be Loved, and its lead single “Kiss The Ladder” was among our favorite songs of the week. Today they’re back with a similarly enjoyable single called “The Razor’s Apple,” which you can hear below in a band-directed music video.
In Rare Interview XTC’s Andy Partridge Says He No Longer Writes Songs But Would Welcome A Kate Bush-Style Comeback
XTC’s Andy Partridge is one of those legendary figures beloved by basically everyone who’s familiar with his work, even if that number is smaller than it probably deserves to be. Maybe someday he’ll have his due, but not with some kind of Blackstar-esque late-life masterpiece. In a rare interview with The Guardian published today, Partridge says he has lost “the anger and the fight,” has entered his “withdrawal years,” and no longer writes songs. “It’s just ‘getting old’ shit,” elaborates Partridge, 69.
When We Were Young Cancels First Day Due To Wind
Emo festival When We Were Young’s first day has been canceled due to a High Wind Warning in Las Vegas. Festival organizers announced that they “did not come lightly” to their decision and that they are “devastated to have to share the news.”. “We know many...
Saintseneca – “Wild Violent”
Saintseneca, the whimsical and melancholic Columbus folk-rock band led by Zac Little, has not been super active in recent years. Since 2018’s great Pillar Of Na, the group has only released two songs, 2019’s holiday offering “Winter Breaking” and 2021’s “All You’ve Got Is Everyone.” But they kicked off a brief tour last night, and they’ve got another new track to mark the occasion. “Wild Violence” matches shapeless, wandering verses with a more locked-in chorus. In a sense, it’s a Halloween song, with Little singing about binging old horror DVDs: “I spent the weekend watching/ Freddie K movies on your TV/ Wild Violent/ I never was allowed/ To watch that kind of thing as child.” Listen below.
