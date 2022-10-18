Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
villages-news.com
Continental Country Club man arrested with marijuana
A Continental Country Club man was arrested with marijuana after a traffic stop. David Joseph Middleton, 63, was driving a gray Ford utility vehicle at about 8 a.m. Thursday near Lake Deaton United Methodist Church on County Road 44A when a traffic stop was initiated because he was not wearing a seatbelt, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
villages-news.com
Brawl with boyfriend prompts another trip to jail after previous arrests
A woman’s brawl with her boyfriend prompted another trip to jail after previous arrests led to a probation sentence. Holly Marie Keightley, 46, of Lady Lake was jailed without bond Thursday at the Sumter County Detention Center. Her booking at the jail follows her arrest earlier this month after...
click orlando
14-year-old girl gave $10K in stolen money to classmates, Marion deputies say
SUMMERFIELD, Fla. – A 14-year-old girl caused a stir at a north Florida middle school this week when she handed out more than $10,000 that officials say she stole from her grandmother's safe. Marion County deputies responded to Lake Weir Middle School in Summerfield on Thursday after reports that...
villages-news.com
Man sentenced in intoxicated disturbance at wineshop in The Villages
A man has been sentenced in connection with an intoxicated disturbance at a wineshop in The Villages. Thomas Andrew Edel, 58, of Summerfield, appeared to be intoxicated and was asked several times Aug. 16 to leave The Corkscrew located on Main Street in Spanish Springs, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Employees said he had been in the establishment “multiple times throughout the day not purchasing anything just causing a disturbance,” the report said. He was “intoxicated” and “leaning on the bar for support.” In addition, his speech was slurred and he “would forget what he was talking about.” He was asked to leave multiple times, but refused.
Lake County deputies search for man who approached boy at school bus stop
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — Lake County deputies are investigating after a 12-year-old boy said a man tried to get him to get into his car. Deputies said the East Ridge Middle School student was waiting for the bus on Third Avenue at around 8:30 a.m. Thursday, when someone in a silver SUV called his name and told him to get in.
Homosassa man sentenced to 35 years for molestation of child: sheriff’s office
A Homosassa man was sentenced to 35 years incarceration with the Florida Department of Corrections for molesting a child under the age of 12, according to the Citrus County Sheriff's Office.
14 People Discovered In “Deplorable” Conditions When Cops In Florida Execute Search Warrant
Deputies and detectives in Florida, executing a narcotics search warrant, discovered 14 individuals living inside a deplorable structure with makeshift electrical lines powered by a generator. According to investigators, the search warrant was served at 3 Amigos Road in DeBary, Florida. The Volusia County Sheriff’s
WESH
Suspect in Volusia County bar fight, deadly car crash arrested
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Daytona Beach man, accused of trying to stab another man during a bar fight that ended in a deadly crash last summer is back in jail. Oneil Edwards, 30, was booked into jail Wednesday. Prosecutors had his bond revoked after he was arrested again...
UPDATE: Forest High School lockdown ends after firearm found in bathroom, deputies say
MARION COUNTY, Fla. — Forest High School in Ocala is back to normal operations after a lockdown was put in place Friday morning. Marion County deputies confirmed that the lockdown that was placed at Forest High School has been cleared. Deputies said the school is back to normal operations...
fox35orlando.com
Florida man accused of fatally shooting teen son after mistaking him for a burglar
A Florida father is facing a manslaughter charge after deputies say he shot and killed his 19-year-old son when he mistook him for a burglar. Lindsay McGeorge, 51, is already in custody at the Sumter County Detention Center on unrelated charges.
98online.com
Resident of The Villages jailed on hate crime after alleged shopping cart attack
(Villages-news) A resident of The Villages was jailed on a hate crime after an alleged shopping cart attack at a grocery store. Zachary Joseph Leas, 36, who lives at 615 Webb Way in the Village of Silver Lake, was arrested shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday after he “intentionally drove a shopping cart” into the abdomen of another man while both were in the crosswalk at the Winn-Dixie supermarket on Bichara Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
click orlando
Man tried to lure child into SUV near Lake County school bus stop, deputies say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – Lake County deputies are looking for a man who tried to lure a 12-year-old boy into his SUV near a school bus stop Thursday morning, according to a release from the sheriff’s office. The student at East Ridge Middle School told deputies a man...
villages-news.com
78-year-old Summerfield man jailed after skipping court date
A 78-year-old Summerfield man has been jailed after skipping a court date in a case in which he is facing a charge of driving while impaired. William Arthur Jenkins was booked Tuesday at the Marion County Jail. Bond was set at $2,000. Jenkins was originally arrested on May 15 when...
villages-news.com
Sumter County man charged in shooting death of teen son
A Sumter County man has been charged in the shooting death of his teen son. Lindsay Ray McGeorge, 51, is being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center on a charge of manslaughter in the death of his son, 19-year-old Jaiden McGeorge. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded...
News4Jax.com
Bodycam footage shows what Gainesville officers experienced after being exposed to white powdery substance
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – One of the Gainesville police officers who was rushed to the hospital after being exposed to a dangerous drug while responding to a disturbance is speaking out about his experience. The officer, who wished to not be identified, said he feared for his life. Back in...
Florida student steals $13K from grandparents, passes it out to classmates
Officials at a central Florida middle school are asking parents for their help collecting money after a student reportedly stole thousands of dollars from their grandparents and passed it out to other students.
Inverness man accused of murdering another inmate at county jail
An Inverness man is accused of murdering another inmate at the Citrus County Detention Facility.
WESH
Argument in car outside Ocala motel led to deadly shooting, police say
OCALA, Fla. — Two people were shot and one was killed in Ocala last night, police say. Investigators with Ocala police say four people were in a vehicle in the parking lot of the Super 8 Motel on West Silver Springs Boulevard when an argument started. They say one...
fox35orlando.com
Florida middle school student stole $10K from grandparents, passed it out to kids, school says
MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Students at Lake Weir Middle School in Ocala are learning a life lesson they probably didn't expect this week: the consequences of stealing. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says a 14-year-old girl broke into her grandparents’ safe and stole about $13,500 in cash – half her grandmother’s life savings left over after she’d sold her house. Then, the sheriff’s office says the girl started handing the cash out to people at school.
WCJB
Murder suspect from Hernando County caught in Putnam County
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - A murder suspect is behind bars after deputies located him in Putnam County. Sheriff’s deputies arrested 25-year-old Reynol Gonzalez on a warrant from Hernando County. Officials say they were able figure out where he was staying and what he was driving. Gonzalez was taken into...
Comments / 5