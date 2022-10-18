ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tavares, FL

villages-news.com

Continental Country Club man arrested with marijuana

A Continental Country Club man was arrested with marijuana after a traffic stop. David Joseph Middleton, 63, was driving a gray Ford utility vehicle at about 8 a.m. Thursday near Lake Deaton United Methodist Church on County Road 44A when a traffic stop was initiated because he was not wearing a seatbelt, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Brawl with boyfriend prompts another trip to jail after previous arrests

A woman’s brawl with her boyfriend prompted another trip to jail after previous arrests led to a probation sentence. Holly Marie Keightley, 46, of Lady Lake was jailed without bond Thursday at the Sumter County Detention Center. Her booking at the jail follows her arrest earlier this month after...
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

Man sentenced in intoxicated disturbance at wineshop in The Villages

A man has been sentenced in connection with an intoxicated disturbance at a wineshop in The Villages. Thomas Andrew Edel, 58, of Summerfield, appeared to be intoxicated and was asked several times Aug. 16 to leave The Corkscrew located on Main Street in Spanish Springs, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Employees said he had been in the establishment “multiple times throughout the day not purchasing anything just causing a disturbance,” the report said. He was “intoxicated” and “leaning on the bar for support.” In addition, his speech was slurred and he “would forget what he was talking about.” He was asked to leave multiple times, but refused.
THE VILLAGES, FL
98online.com

Resident of The Villages jailed on hate crime after alleged shopping cart attack

(Villages-news) A resident of The Villages was jailed on a hate crime after an alleged shopping cart attack at a grocery store. Zachary Joseph Leas, 36, who lives at 615 Webb Way in the Village of Silver Lake, was arrested shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday after he “intentionally drove a shopping cart” into the abdomen of another man while both were in the crosswalk at the Winn-Dixie supermarket on Bichara Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

78-year-old Summerfield man jailed after skipping court date

A 78-year-old Summerfield man has been jailed after skipping a court date in a case in which he is facing a charge of driving while impaired. William Arthur Jenkins was booked Tuesday at the Marion County Jail. Bond was set at $2,000. Jenkins was originally arrested on May 15 when...
SUMMERFIELD, FL
villages-news.com

Sumter County man charged in shooting death of teen son

A Sumter County man has been charged in the shooting death of his teen son. Lindsay Ray McGeorge, 51, is being held without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center on a charge of manslaughter in the death of his son, 19-year-old Jaiden McGeorge. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office responded...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida middle school student stole $10K from grandparents, passed it out to kids, school says

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - Students at Lake Weir Middle School in Ocala are learning a life lesson they probably didn't expect this week: the consequences of stealing. The Marion County Sheriff’s Office says a 14-year-old girl broke into her grandparents’ safe and stole about $13,500 in cash – half her grandmother’s life savings left over after she’d sold her house. Then, the sheriff’s office says the girl started handing the cash out to people at school.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Murder suspect from Hernando County caught in Putnam County

INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - A murder suspect is behind bars after deputies located him in Putnam County. Sheriff’s deputies arrested 25-year-old Reynol Gonzalez on a warrant from Hernando County. Officials say they were able figure out where he was staying and what he was driving. Gonzalez was taken into...
PUTNAM COUNTY, FL

