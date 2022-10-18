Read full article on original website
Lil Ugly Mane – “Split Ends”
Ever since dropping his 2021 self-released album Volcanic Bird Enemy And The Voiced Concern, SoundCloud rap leader Lil Ugly Mane has been releasing a series of one-off singles via Bandcamp. We wrote about “Pink & Rose” and “Easy Prey” earlier this month, and now the Richmond rapper is back with a lo-fi track called “Split Ends.” Over hazy tambourine, piano, drum machines, and handclaps, Lil Ugly Mane sings about feeling intrigued by someone new: “I wanna know who I’m standing behind/ If it’s hard to decide I could make up your mind/ I could collapse any moment/ Deep down I know that you’re mine.” Listen below via Bandcamp.
Taylor Swift Releases Seven More Songs On Midnights (3am Edition), Parties With Her Evil Twin In “Anti-Hero” Video
Just before the release of her new album Midnights, Taylor swift promised “a special very chaotic surprise” at 3AM. True to her word, three hours after the album itself was out in the world, Swift released Midnights (3am Edition), a version of the album with seven extra tracks. The word “chaotic” gets thrown around a lot these days, but releasing the deluxe edition of your album three hours after releasing the album itself? That probably qualifies.
The Sword Announce Breakup
Longtime metal outfit the Sword have announced that they’re breaking up after nearly two decades together. Posting to the band’s social-media accounts, singer/guitarist John D. Cronise writes: “it’s time to bring The Sword’s long and storied career to a close.” In 2020, the Sword released the compilations.
In Rare Interview XTC’s Andy Partridge Says He No Longer Writes Songs But Would Welcome A Kate Bush-Style Comeback
XTC’s Andy Partridge is one of those legendary figures beloved by basically everyone who’s familiar with his work, even if that number is smaller than it probably deserves to be. Maybe someday he’ll have his due, but not with some kind of Blackstar-esque late-life masterpiece. In a rare interview with The Guardian published today, Partridge says he has lost “the anger and the fight,” has entered his “withdrawal years,” and no longer writes songs. “It’s just ‘getting old’ shit,” elaborates Partridge, 69.
Neil Young & Crazy Horse – “Break The Chain”
In November, Neil Young will release a new, Rick Rubin-produced album he made with Crazy Horse called World Record. Recorded live at Rubin’s Shangri-La studios in Malibu, World Record will be available as a three-sided 2xLP, a regular LP, CD, and cassette, and it will be available in high-resolution streaming audio via Amazon, Apple, and Qobuz (not Spotify, though). It’ll also be in the Neil Young Archives. Last month, Young & Crazy Horse released World Record‘s lead single “Love Earth,” and now the group is back with another song off the album. It’s a twangy, mid-tempo stomper called “Break The Chain.” Listen below.
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
Hear John Lennon’s Surprisingly Downbeat “Yellow Submarine” Demo From New Revolver Box Set
Next on the endless assembly line of Beatles archival and auxiliary releases is a deluxe reissue of 1966’s masterful, game-changing Revolver. One of the selling points of the box set is a treasure trove of demos, including one for “Yellow Submarine” that was released today as an early teaser.
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. (An expanded playlist of our new music picks is available to members on Spotify and Apple Music, updated throughout the week.)
L.S. Dunes – “Bombsquad”
L.S. Dunes, the new band featuring members of MySpace all-stars Thursday, Circa Survive, My Chemical Romance, and Coheed And Cambria, will release their debut album Past Lives next month. They’ve already shared singles “Permanent Rebellion” and “2022,” and today they offer a third. “Bombsquad,” debuted...
Cardi B Wins Contentious Cover Art Trial, Gets Homecoming Invitation Outside Court
Cardi B won a copyright infringement case where a Southern California man claimed the rapper misused his back tattoos for her 2016 Gangsta Bitch Music Vol 1 mixtape cover art. Kevin Michael Brophy filed the lawsuit a year after the mixtape was released, calling himself a “family man with minor children” and saying he’d been caused “distress and humiliation” by the art, which shows a male model (not Brophy) with back tattoos in a limousine with Cardi. Brophy had been seeking $5 million.
Livestream Kendrick Lamar’s Concert From Paris In Honor Of good kid, m.A.A.d. city’s 10th Anniversary Today
Kendrick Lamar released his novelistic hip-hop instant classic good kid, m.A.A.d. city 10 years ago today. We celebrated by publishing a thoughtful examination of the album by Stephen Kearse. Kendrick himself is marking the occasion by livestreaming his concert in Paris for free. This show is part of Kendrick’s Big...
Pile Of Love – “Over & Out”
Last year, a bunch of members of bands like Drug Church, State Champs, and the Story So Far got together to form a new power-pop band called Pile Of Love, and they did it without telling anybody. In fact, Pile Of Love didn’t inform the world of their existence until their self-titled debut album was already out. That’s not the way bands usually do it! Now, Pile Of Love are planning to follow that album with a new EP next month, and they’re letting the world know about it in a less unconventional way.
Stream The New Sleater-Kinney Tribute Album Feat. Low, St. Vincent, Wilco, & More
Sleater-Kinney’s Dig Me Out tribute album — celebrating the seminal record’s 25th anniversary — is finally out. Announced earlier in the year, Dig Me In: A Dig Me Out Covers Album features lots of different artists — Wilco, St. Vincent, Low, Courtney Barnett, the Linda Lindas, and more — covering a bunch of songs from the original.
Lucinda Williams Announces Memoir Don’t Tell Anybody The Secrets I Told You
Roots icon Lucinda Williams has announced a new memoir coming out next spring. Titled Don’t Tell Anybody The Secrets I Told You, Williams’ book will be out April 25 and will look back at her childhood (she lived in 12 different places by the age of 18). She’ll also recount her rise to fame and the recording of landmark albums such as 1992’s Sweet Old World, 1998’s Car Wheels On A Gravel Road, and 2014’s Down Where The Spirit Meets The Bone.
Drake & 21 Savage Releasing New Album Her Loss Next Week
Drake and 21 Savage have announced a joint album, Her Loss, is coming next Friday, October 28. The date and title came out today in a video for the Honestly, Nevermind collaborative track “Jimmy Cooks.” Drake’s Honestly, Nevermind came out back in June, and Drake announced that the pair’s “Jimmy Cooks” video would come out on 21 Savage’s 30th birthday.
Stream Taylor Swift’s New Album Midnights
The clock has struck midnight, and the new Taylor Swift album is out. Midnights, Swift’s 10th studio album (not counting re-recordings), is billed as “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life” and “a collection of music written in the middle of the night, a journey through terrors and sweet dreams.” It’s a largely electronic affair, like a more low-key 1989 or folklore with the acoustic guitars swapped out for synthesizers. It finds Swift firing off memorable lines and painting scenes in a way that will send her Swifties into full-on pin-board detective mode.
Mount Westmore – “Too Big” (Feat. P-Lo)
Last year, four giants of West Coast rap came together to form a new supergroup. Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort announced that they’d formed a collective called Mount Westmore, and they released their debut single “Big Subwoofer.” Earlier this year, Mount Westmore released their debut album Bad MFs, but it was only available in the Metaverse. Today, Mount Westmore have announced another album, and this one is an actual regular album, not some goofy future-internet venture.
Saintseneca – “Wild Violent”
Saintseneca, the whimsical and melancholic Columbus folk-rock band led by Zac Little, has not been super active in recent years. Since 2018’s great Pillar Of Na, the group has only released two songs, 2019’s holiday offering “Winter Breaking” and 2021’s “All You’ve Got Is Everyone.” But they kicked off a brief tour last night, and they’ve got another new track to mark the occasion. “Wild Violence” matches shapeless, wandering verses with a more locked-in chorus. In a sense, it’s a Halloween song, with Little singing about binging old horror DVDs: “I spent the weekend watching/ Freddie K movies on your TV/ Wild Violent/ I never was allowed/ To watch that kind of thing as child.” Listen below.
