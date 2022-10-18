Read full article on original website
Related
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Pickleball Takes North Texas, and One of Its Largest Employers, by Storm
Just before the sun set on the workday, Southwest Airlines employees gathered with rackets in hand to belly up to one of three newly added pickleball nets. “Two or three times a week we've been doing it,” said dispatcher Dave Malin. Malin first rallied his coworkers around the game...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Why New Jersey Doesn't Let People Pump Their Own Gas
New Jersey is the only state in the U.S. that doesn't allow customers to pump their own gas — anywhere. There's always an attendant on duty to pump gas for customers at these full-service stations. Oregon is the only other state besides New Jersey with a full-service law. However,...
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Big Game Friday: Texas HS Football Scores, Oct. 20-22, 2022
Below are the Texas high school football scores for games played Thursday through Saturday, Oct. 20-22, 2022. Richardson Lake Highlands 45, Richardson Pearce 17. Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial High 38, CC Miller 34. Dallas South Oak Cliff 56, Dallas Samuell 0. Denton 38, Frisco Memorial 35. Elgin 17, Pflugerville 14.
Comments / 0