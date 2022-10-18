ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Statesboro, GA

Atlanta college student killed by plane propeller while on date

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago
STATESBORO, Ga. (AP) — A college student died after being struck by the propeller of a small plane as he disembarked at an airport in Southeast Georgia, authorities said.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Board are investigating the death Sunday night at Statesboro-Bulloch County Airport, FAA spokesman Steve Kulm said.

Sani Aliyu, of Atlanta, and a young woman had flown on the single-engine Cessna to nearby Savannah and back on a date, Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch told the Statesboro Herald. He said the plane landed safely on the return trip to Statesboro.

The woman “got off the plane and walked toward the back of the plane,” Futch said, “and he got off the airplane and walked toward the front of the plane, and when he did, the propeller hit him.”

Aliyu was a sophomore enrolled at Georgia Southern University, school spokeswoman Melanie Simon said.

A pilot and co-pilot had flown the couple, said Capt. Todd Hutchens of the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office. He said deputies were sharing information they gathered with the FAA and NTSB.

“Nobody is really at fault or anything,” Hutchens said. “It was an accident.”

Val Maria
3d ago

Second time this happening. Maybe the pilot just needs to keep his passengers inside until he opens door and directs them in the right direction. This could have been prevented. It’s time to do that since people can’t seem to see a propeller in front of them.

27-year-old killed in crash with fleeing SUV was on work trip, visiting family

ATLANTA — Family members said a man who was killed after a driver sped away from a traffic stop was just in town for a quick weekend visit. Two people were killed when an SUV crashed into an Uber ride-share car on Northside Drive early Tuesday morning, killing the Uber driver and his front seat passenger. Three people who were riding in the back seat were taken to hospitals.
ATLANTA, GA
