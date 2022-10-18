Read full article on original website
Stereogum
Stream Knifeplay’s Spectacular New Album Animal Drowning
What a week for inventive Philadelphia bands dropping albums outside the standard Friday release cycle. Monday it was woozy surrealists They Are Gutting A Body Of Water with Lucky Styles. Today it’s recent Band To Watch honorees Knifeplay with sophomore LP Animal Drowning, one of this year’s best releases in any genre.
Stereogum
L.S. Dunes – “Bombsquad”
L.S. Dunes, the new band featuring members of MySpace all-stars Thursday, Circa Survive, My Chemical Romance, and Coheed And Cambria, will release their debut album Past Lives next month. They’ve already shared singles “Permanent Rebellion” and “2022,” and today they offer a third. “Bombsquad,” debuted...
Stereogum
Okay Kaya – “Inside Of A Plum”
In a couple weeks, Kaya Wilkins is releasing her third album as Okay Kaya, SAP. She’s shared “Spinal Tap” and “Jolene From Her Own Perspective” from it so far, and today she’s back with a new one, “Inside Of A Plum,” which has strings and overlapping vocals and was inspired by ketamine therapy. “The doctor said ketamine treatment could interrupt behavioral patterns by growing new literal physical branches in your brain, providing cognitive flexibility,” Wilkins said. “My doctor described the brain as a snow globe and the treatment as a fresh layer of snow enabling new slopes. Mood-riding.” Watch a video, which used DALL·E 2 – OpenAI in collaboration with Austin Lee, below.
Stereogum
Tanukichan – “Make Believe”
Bay Area musician Hannah van Loon started putting out music as Tanukichan back in 2016, and Toro y Moi’s Chaz Bear has been involved in the project since the beginning, releasing it via his Company Records label and producing the Radiolove EP and its full-length follow-up Sundays. Today, Tanukichan are back with a fuzzy and melodic new single called “Make Believe,” which is once again a collaboration between van Loon and Toro Y Moi.
Stereogum
Tegan And Sara – “Smoking Weed Alone”
Tegan And Sara’s new album Crybaby is out in a couple days. They’ve shared a good chunk of singles from it already — “Fucking Up What Matters,” “Yellow,” “Faded Like A Feeling,” and “I Can’t Grow Up” — and today they’re back with one more advance track, “Smoking Weed Alone.”
Stereogum
Pile Of Love – “Over & Out”
Last year, a bunch of members of bands like Drug Church, State Champs, and the Story So Far got together to form a new power-pop band called Pile Of Love, and they did it without telling anybody. In fact, Pile Of Love didn’t inform the world of their existence until their self-titled debut album was already out. That’s not the way bands usually do it! Now, Pile Of Love are planning to follow that album with a new EP next month, and they’re letting the world know about it in a less unconventional way.
Stereogum
Young Fathers – “I Saw”
Four years ago, Young Fathers, a Scottish trio that refuses to fit into any easy category, released their much-loved album Cocoa Sugar. This past summer, they came back with “Geronimo,” their first new song since then. Today, Young Fathers have announced plays to follow Cocoa Sugar with Heavy Heavy, their fourth album, which is set to come out early next year. The band recorded the album in their basement studio with no guests and no outside help.
Stereogum
Boldy James – “Drop An Album”
Boldy James does not slow down. In addition to a slew of features this year, Detroit underground staple has already released full albums with producers Real Bad Man and Nicholas Craven in 2022. Today he’s back with a song on the producer Evidence’s YouTube channel. It’s called “Drop An Album,” but it’s not necessarily teasing a new LP: “Clips as round as a vinyl — don’t make me drop a album,” Boldy raps. “Shoutout to Theodore and Simon, shit, but I was Alvin.” Then again, who could be surprised if a whole Boldy x Evidence project was on the way? Hear “Drop An Album” below.
Stereogum
Neil Young & Crazy Horse – “Break The Chain”
In November, Neil Young will release a new, Rick Rubin-produced album he made with Crazy Horse called World Record. Recorded live at Rubin’s Shangri-La studios in Malibu, World Record will be available as a three-sided 2xLP, a regular LP, CD, and cassette, and it will be available in high-resolution streaming audio via Amazon, Apple, and Qobuz (not Spotify, though). It’ll also be in the Neil Young Archives. Last month, Young & Crazy Horse released World Record‘s lead single “Love Earth,” and now the group is back with another song off the album. It’s a twangy, mid-tempo stomper called “Break The Chain.” Listen below.
Stereogum
Customer – “Floorboards” & “Absolutely Nothing”
Customer are a new New York City band led by Nicola Leel, formerly of the UK group Doe, and rounded out by Greg Rutkin (one-time drummer of LVL UP and many an NYC band) and Mallory Hawk and Dave Medina, both part of the Double Double Whammy extended universe. Ahead of opening for Algernon Cadwallader on some reunion tour dates in the Northeast this weekend, Customer have shared their first-ever songs, “Floorboards” and “Absolutely Nothing.” Both are scurrying and lively and tangled post-punk songs, and you should check ’em out below.
Stereogum
Church Girls – “I Hate This House”
It’s been about a year since Philly indie-punk powerhouse Church Girls released their third album Still Blooms. Since then, they’ve shared the emo ripper “Telepathic Mind” and toured across Europe last spring. Today, Church Girls are back with an equally great new song called “I Hate This House” — a shout-along anthem produced by John Pfiffner and mixed by Dave Schiffman (PUP, Prince Daddy).
Stereogum
Lil Ugly Mane – “Split Ends”
Ever since dropping his 2021 self-released album Volcanic Bird Enemy And The Voiced Concern, SoundCloud rap leader Lil Ugly Mane has been releasing a series of one-off singles via Bandcamp. We wrote about “Pink & Rose” and “Easy Prey” earlier this month, and now the Richmond rapper is back with a lo-fi track called “Split Ends.” Over hazy tambourine, piano, drum machines, and handclaps, Lil Ugly Mane sings about feeling intrigued by someone new: “I wanna know who I’m standing behind/ If it’s hard to decide I could make up your mind/ I could collapse any moment/ Deep down I know that you’re mine.” Listen below via Bandcamp.
Stereogum
Nosaj Thing – “Condition” (Feat. Toro y Moi)
Next week, Nosaj Thing is releasing a new album, Continua, and so far the Los Angeles producer has shared collaborations with Julianna Barwick, HYUKOH, and Pink Siifu — the last of those made it onto our list of the best songs of the week. Today, he’s back with a new one called “Condition,” and it’s a team-up with Toro y Moi, who Nosaj Thing will be performing with at the Greek Theatre in LA the day after the album’s out. Check it out below.
Stereogum
Damon Albarn Sang “Tomorrow Comes Today” In A Danny DeVito Squid Hat At Last Night’s Gorillaz Show
Anything can happen at a Gorillaz show — it is, after all, a band fronted by multiple cartoon characters — but one might not expect this. During last night’s show in Georgia, Damon Albarn acquired a special hat from the audience, and wore it while singing “Tomorrow Comes Today.” The hat in question? Well, it was a combination of a squid and a photo of Danny DeVito. If a Reddit comment is to be believed, the owners of the hat “got it at six flags and got the crowd to pass it up to Damon.” Why not? Here are some photos and videos:
Stereogum
Jeremih – “Changes”
Ever since Jeremih’s third album Late Nights, the R&B staple has stayed relatively active: in December 2016, he released a collaborative Christmas mixtape with Chance The Rapper called Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama, and the Late Nights: Europe mixtape. He released back-to-back EPs, 2017’s Cinco De MihYo and 2018’s The Chocolate Box. He’s also been featured on a whole bunch of songs in the last few years, like 50 Cent’s “Power Powder Respect” with Lil Durk and Tinashe’s “X.” Earlier this week, Jeremih started teasing a brand-new single called “Changes,” writing on Instagram, “Crazy it’s been 7 years since I dropped Mih last album, it’s time I drop some new heat this Friday #CHANGES.” Well, now “Changes” is out, and it’s also got a music video directed by Mills Miller.
Stereogum
Taylor Swift Releases Seven More Songs On Midnights (3am Edition), Parties With Her Evil Twin In “Anti-Hero” Video
Just before the release of her new album Midnights, Taylor swift promised “a special very chaotic surprise” at 3AM. True to her word, three hours after the album itself was out in the world, Swift released Midnights (3am Edition), a version of the album with seven extra tracks. The word “chaotic” gets thrown around a lot these days, but releasing the deluxe edition of your album three hours after releasing the album itself? That probably qualifies.
Stereogum
PONY – “French Class”
Toronto’s PONY — aka Sam Bielanski and partner/collaborator Pretty Matty — have released a smattering of dreamy singles this year following last year’s debut LP, TV Baby. “Did It Again” and “Peach” were both instantly catchy fuzz-pop gems. PONY’s latest offering, “French Class,” is similarly infectious even as it dips into a different style. Bielanski’s vocal reminds me of Kylie Minogue as she lilts over a mid-tempo drum machine and tinkling keys. “My heart breaks/ With every breath they take/ ‘Cause I know I know they’ll never be mine,” she sighs. Listen to this yearning alt-pop bop — which also has a music video — below.
Stereogum
Ab-Soul – “Do Better” (Feat. Zacari)
Earlier this year, the veteran TDE rapper Ab-Soul released two singles: “Hollandaise” in April, “Moonshooter” last month. For most rappers, that wouldn’t be a lot. For Ab-Soul, it’s a big deal. Ab-Soul’s been mostly absent for these past few years, but a press release claims that he’s got a new album on the way. We don’t have any details on that new LP yet, but if it really is coming, then it’ll be his first since 2016’s Do What Thou Wilt. In any case, the man has another brand-new single out today.
Stereogum
Complete Mountain Almanac – “May”
Complete Mountain Almanac is a new project spearheaded by Rebekka Karijord and Jessica Dessner, and rounded out by Dessner’s brother Aaron and Bryce, who you just might know from the National and various other pursuits. Complete Mountain Almanac started taking shape after Karijord set out to write an album...
