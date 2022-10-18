Read full article on original website
Tove Lo Is (Still) Pop’s Freest Spirit
In July 2020, Tove Lo did something she never thought she’d do: get married. One hot weekend in Las Vegas, the pop star who once proclaimed “only one dick, that’s a bummer” eloped with her boyfriend and creative director, Charlie Twaddle, and threw an intimate rager in a little chapel. There were Modelos, a mismatched bride and groom party, a heart-shaped arch of red and pink balloons, and, of course, lots and lots of dancing.
Indie Folk Songwriter Adam Melchor Is 100 Percent Vulnerable All The Time
Adam Melchor makes music that feels like the last 10 minutes of La La Land. From moody to melancholy to madly in love, Melchor’s debut album, Here Goes Nothing, out on October 21, explores the merry-go-round of emotions one experiences in the wake of a long distance relationship gone wrong. Composed of 10 soulful tracks deemed as “emo jazz” by his (slightly unhinged) cult of followers, the 26-year-old indie folk artist and New Jersey native has emerged as the latest patron saint of writing songs that make you want to sob alone in your room.
Go Behind the Scenes With Jessie Ware on the Harry Styles Tour
What was it like bringing your live show into an arena setting?. It took a bit of work, but we were up for the challenge. I have never played in arenas before, so I wanted to take the bull by the horns and savor every second. And actually, our show that we’ve been doing in theaters adapted really well into a bigger live space.
Lana Del Rey Lost Music & A Book Manuscript On Stolen Hard Drives
Lana Del Rey, also known as the woman for whom my ears are most acquainted with, is a recent victim of larceny, according to an Instagram post she shared on Wednesday. In the video, Lana says her hard drives, camcorders, and computer containing her new album and new poetry book, as well as many other files, has been stolen. To steal from a woman who gives us so much? Criminal!
Demi Lovato’s Holy Fvck Tour Is A Well-Deserved Triumph
Thirty minutes into Demi Lovato’s set, on their second night at the Beacon Theater in New York City for their Holy Fvck tour, the crowd was already calling for an encore. “DE-MI, DE-MI,” the audience chanted as the pop star in punk rock regalia thanked her fans. The “DE-MI” chant happened at least two more times from a crowd that never let up in their devotion; Beatlemania-level shrieks permeated the gilded walls. I was sitting in the sixth row, center, and was the only one who didn’t know the lyrics to every song of Lovato’s hour and 15 minute set, in which they crammed about 20 songs from their catalogue from over the last 14 years, reimagined into punk rock headbangers.
Taylor Swift "Regrets" Relationship With John Mayer On "Would've Could've Should've"
Another Taylor Swift album cycle is well underway, which means by now there’s already one song that’s taking over headlines. Just hours after the singer unleashed her tenth studio album and its accompanying deluxe edition, Midnights (3am Edition) at 3 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 21, that song has emerged as “Would’ve Could’ve Should’ve,” one of the seven bonus tracks added to the album’s expanded edition, and which appears to address one of Swift’s earliest relationships: her rumored 2010 romp with John Mayer. Produced by Aaron Dessner, “Would’ve Could’ve Should’ve” finds Swift expressing regret about the relationship, calling him a “ghost” from her past, while also opening up about the finer details during their time together, and skewering their age-gap.
Where I End by Sophie White review – intense mother-daughter horror
Nineteen-year-old Aoileann, principal teller of this extraordinary tale in which horror and motherhood entwine, lives with her iron-willed paternal grandmother and the wreck of her bed-bound mother on the grey, windswept island of her birth, a place she has never left. Almost the first thing we learn of their home is that its windows have been filled in with shards of stone, since the nameless catastrophe of which they are all survivors: none must see the grim drama that plays out inside.
Phoebe Bridgers’ Hair Looks Cooler Than Ever With Visible Rocker Roots
Phoebe Bridgers has had quite the busy year, coming off of an international tour that lasted all of spring and summer 2022, starting her own radio show, and generally making everyone jealous of her relationship with boyfriend Paul Mescal, both on and off of the red carpet. But it seems the singer’s very full schedule may have influenced her most recent hair look: The Saddest Factory record label owner, is showing off a new, lower maintenance version of her signature bleached hair color, featuring visible dark roots.
