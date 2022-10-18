A mother has been sentenced to life behind bars for abandoning her daughter with Down’s syndrome at home while visiting a bar in Bay City, Texas, more than two years ago, according to reports.Lauren Kay Dean, 28, was sentenced to life imprisonment and an extra 20 years for abandonment following a guilty plea in court last week over the death of her seven-year-old daughter, Jordynn Barrera, Law&Crime reported.She was also accused of leaving her two other children unattended at home in Bay City, about 65 miles southwest of Houston, while visiting a nearby bar in January 2020 when Jordynn was...

BAY CITY, TX ・ 11 DAYS AGO