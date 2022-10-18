Anything can happen at a Gorillaz show — it is, after all, a band fronted by multiple cartoon characters — but one might not expect this. During last night’s show in Georgia, Damon Albarn acquired a special hat from the audience, and wore it while singing “Tomorrow Comes Today.” The hat in question? Well, it was a combination of a squid and a photo of Danny DeVito. If a Reddit comment is to be believed, the owners of the hat “got it at six flags and got the crowd to pass it up to Damon.” Why not? Here are some photos and videos:

GEORGIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO