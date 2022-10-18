Read full article on original website
The Sword Announce Breakup
Longtime metal outfit the Sword have announced that they’re breaking up after nearly two decades together. Posting to the band’s social-media accounts, singer/guitarist John D. Cronise writes: “it’s time to bring The Sword’s long and storied career to a close.” In 2020, the Sword released the compilations.
Carly Simon Loses Both Sisters To Cancer This Week: Broadway Composer Lucy Simon And Opera Singer Joanna Simon Die One Day Apart
In a very sad development, Carly Simon lost both of her sisters this week, with Broadway composer Lucy Simon dying of breast cancer Thursday and former opera singer Joanna Simon passing from thyroid cancer on Wednesday. Both deaths were confirmed by a source close to pop superstar Carly. Lucy Simon was 82, Joanna Simon was 84. Born into wealth and a rarified atmosphere of celebrity and literati to Simon & Schuster publisher Richard Simon and wife Andrea, the Simon sisters – their brother Peter was the youngest sibling – would all find their ways to success in professional music careers. Lucy entered...
Protection – “Still Love You”
Protection are a new duo made up of Chvrches Iain Cook and Sons & Daughters’ Scott Paterson. Though they’ve known each other for decades, by virtue of both being involved in the Glasgow music scene, they didn’t start making music together until last year during lockdown, as they told NME, and now they have “30 songs in various stages of completion” that are “all over the place — in a really exciting way.” The first of those, “Still Love You,” is out today.
L.S. Dunes – “Bombsquad”
L.S. Dunes, the new band featuring members of MySpace all-stars Thursday, Circa Survive, My Chemical Romance, and Coheed And Cambria, will release their debut album Past Lives next month. They’ve already shared singles “Permanent Rebellion” and “2022,” and today they offer a third. “Bombsquad,” debuted...
Tanukichan – “Make Believe”
Bay Area musician Hannah van Loon started putting out music as Tanukichan back in 2016, and Toro y Moi’s Chaz Bear has been involved in the project since the beginning, releasing it via his Company Records label and producing the Radiolove EP and its full-length follow-up Sundays. Today, Tanukichan are back with a fuzzy and melodic new single called “Make Believe,” which is once again a collaboration between van Loon and Toro Y Moi.
Okay Kaya – “Inside Of A Plum”
In a couple weeks, Kaya Wilkins is releasing her third album as Okay Kaya, SAP. She’s shared “Spinal Tap” and “Jolene From Her Own Perspective” from it so far, and today she’s back with a new one, “Inside Of A Plum,” which has strings and overlapping vocals and was inspired by ketamine therapy. “The doctor said ketamine treatment could interrupt behavioral patterns by growing new literal physical branches in your brain, providing cognitive flexibility,” Wilkins said. “My doctor described the brain as a snow globe and the treatment as a fresh layer of snow enabling new slopes. Mood-riding.” Watch a video, which used DALL·E 2 – OpenAI in collaboration with Austin Lee, below.
Wiki & Subjxct 5 – “One More Chance” (Feat. Navy Blue)
Last year, the New York underground rap lifer Wiki teamed up with Brooklyn-based rapper and producer Navy Blue. Navy Blue handled all the production on Wiki’s album Half God, and it was one of last year’s best rap albums. In a couple of days, Wiki will follow that album with Cold Cuts, a new mixtape that he recorded with New Jersey producer Subjxct 5. We’ve already posted the early tracks “My Life” and “The Fonz,” and now we get to hear Wiki and Navy Blue get back together.
Neil Young & Crazy Horse – “Break The Chain”
In November, Neil Young will release a new, Rick Rubin-produced album he made with Crazy Horse called World Record. Recorded live at Rubin’s Shangri-La studios in Malibu, World Record will be available as a three-sided 2xLP, a regular LP, CD, and cassette, and it will be available in high-resolution streaming audio via Amazon, Apple, and Qobuz (not Spotify, though). It’ll also be in the Neil Young Archives. Last month, Young & Crazy Horse released World Record‘s lead single “Love Earth,” and now the group is back with another song off the album. It’s a twangy, mid-tempo stomper called “Break The Chain.” Listen below.
Taylor Swift Releases Seven More Songs On Midnights (3am Edition), Parties With Her Evil Twin In “Anti-Hero” Video
Just before the release of her new album Midnights, Taylor swift promised “a special very chaotic surprise” at 3AM. True to her word, three hours after the album itself was out in the world, Swift released Midnights (3am Edition), a version of the album with seven extra tracks. The word “chaotic” gets thrown around a lot these days, but releasing the deluxe edition of your album three hours after releasing the album itself? That probably qualifies.
The 5 Best Songs Of The Week
Every week the Stereogum staff chooses the five best new songs of the week. The eligibility period begins and ends Thursdays right before midnight. You can hear this week’s picks below and on Stereogum’s Favorite New Music Spotify playlist, which is updated weekly. (An expanded playlist of our new music picks is available to members on Spotify and Apple Music, updated throughout the week.)
Tegan And Sara – “Smoking Weed Alone”
Tegan And Sara’s new album Crybaby is out in a couple days. They’ve shared a good chunk of singles from it already — “Fucking Up What Matters,” “Yellow,” “Faded Like A Feeling,” and “I Can’t Grow Up” — and today they’re back with one more advance track, “Smoking Weed Alone.”
Lil Ugly Mane – “Split Ends”
Ever since dropping his 2021 self-released album Volcanic Bird Enemy And The Voiced Concern, SoundCloud rap leader Lil Ugly Mane has been releasing a series of one-off singles via Bandcamp. We wrote about “Pink & Rose” and “Easy Prey” earlier this month, and now the Richmond rapper is back with a lo-fi track called “Split Ends.” Over hazy tambourine, piano, drum machines, and handclaps, Lil Ugly Mane sings about feeling intrigued by someone new: “I wanna know who I’m standing behind/ If it’s hard to decide I could make up your mind/ I could collapse any moment/ Deep down I know that you’re mine.” Listen below via Bandcamp.
Röyksopp – “Feel It” (Feat. Maurissa Rose)
Next month, the long-running Norwegian dance duo Röyksopp will finish up their Profound Mysteries project, which has already yielded two full-length albums, with Profound Mysteries III. They’ve already shared a bunch of tracks from the new record: “Speed King,” “The Night” with Alison Goldfrapp, “Me&Youphoria” with Gunhild Ramsay Kovacs. Today, they’ve shared another new jam called “Feel It.”
PONY – “French Class”
Toronto’s PONY — aka Sam Bielanski and partner/collaborator Pretty Matty — have released a smattering of dreamy singles this year following last year’s debut LP, TV Baby. “Did It Again” and “Peach” were both instantly catchy fuzz-pop gems. PONY’s latest offering, “French Class,” is similarly infectious even as it dips into a different style. Bielanski’s vocal reminds me of Kylie Minogue as she lilts over a mid-tempo drum machine and tinkling keys. “My heart breaks/ With every breath they take/ ‘Cause I know I know they’ll never be mine,” she sighs. Listen to this yearning alt-pop bop — which also has a music video — below.
Kelela – “Happy Ending”
Last month, Kelela returned with “Washed Away,” her first new single in the five years since the release of her debut album Take Me Apart. At the time, Kelela described the muted track was “an ambient heart-check.” Today, she’s back with a grooving track that’s more of a proper re-introduction: the smooth and clubby “Happy Ending,” which was produced with LSDXOXO with additional production from Bambii. Watch a video for the song below.
Damon Albarn Sang “Tomorrow Comes Today” In A Danny DeVito Squid Hat At Last Night’s Gorillaz Show
Anything can happen at a Gorillaz show — it is, after all, a band fronted by multiple cartoon characters — but one might not expect this. During last night’s show in Georgia, Damon Albarn acquired a special hat from the audience, and wore it while singing “Tomorrow Comes Today.” The hat in question? Well, it was a combination of a squid and a photo of Danny DeVito. If a Reddit comment is to be believed, the owners of the hat “got it at six flags and got the crowd to pass it up to Damon.” Why not? Here are some photos and videos:
Jeremih – “Changes”
Ever since Jeremih’s third album Late Nights, the R&B staple has stayed relatively active: in December 2016, he released a collaborative Christmas mixtape with Chance The Rapper called Merry Christmas Lil’ Mama, and the Late Nights: Europe mixtape. He released back-to-back EPs, 2017’s Cinco De MihYo and 2018’s The Chocolate Box. He’s also been featured on a whole bunch of songs in the last few years, like 50 Cent’s “Power Powder Respect” with Lil Durk and Tinashe’s “X.” Earlier this week, Jeremih started teasing a brand-new single called “Changes,” writing on Instagram, “Crazy it’s been 7 years since I dropped Mih last album, it’s time I drop some new heat this Friday #CHANGES.” Well, now “Changes” is out, and it’s also got a music video directed by Mills Miller.
Ab-Soul – “Do Better” (Feat. Zacari)
Earlier this year, the veteran TDE rapper Ab-Soul released two singles: “Hollandaise” in April, “Moonshooter” last month. For most rappers, that wouldn’t be a lot. For Ab-Soul, it’s a big deal. Ab-Soul’s been mostly absent for these past few years, but a press release claims that he’s got a new album on the way. We don’t have any details on that new LP yet, but if it really is coming, then it’ll be his first since 2016’s Do What Thou Wilt. In any case, the man has another brand-new single out today.
Nosaj Thing – “Condition” (Feat. Toro y Moi)
Next week, Nosaj Thing is releasing a new album, Continua, and so far the Los Angeles producer has shared collaborations with Julianna Barwick, HYUKOH, and Pink Siifu — the last of those made it onto our list of the best songs of the week. Today, he’s back with a new one called “Condition,” and it’s a team-up with Toro y Moi, who Nosaj Thing will be performing with at the Greek Theatre in LA the day after the album’s out. Check it out below.
Water From Your Eyes Parody John Wilson In Attempt To Recruit Him As Video Director
My hot take is that twee music generally is awesome and twee comedy generally is not, so I have never watched more than a few minutes of How To With John Wilson. The members of Water From Your Eyes have apparently watched more than a few minutes. The Stereogum-beloved NYC duo has posted a four-minute video on YouTube titled “How To Get John Wilson To Direct Your Music Video,” in which Rachel Brown pulls off a remarkable impersonation of Wilson’s verbal affect.
