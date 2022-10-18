Report: Kendrick Bourne 'would welcome' trade from Patriots as deadline approaches

It's looking more and more likely that Kendrick Bourne will soon be playing for another team soon.

According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, "multiple" teams have called the Patriots about Bourne, though the team is apparently "inclined to keep" him.

The veteran receiver has become an afterthought in New England's offensive plans after a breakout 2021 campaign and an off-season of tremendous hype, registering just 11 catches for 156 yards and having several run-ins with the coaching staff this year.

Bourne's $3.5 million contract looked like it would be a bargain for his production, but now it could serve to facilitate a move to another receiver-needy team.

Fowler even writes Bourne would "welcome a change in uniform," citing "declining opportunities" with Jakobi Meyers' emerging as the clear No. 1 receiver on the team and rookie Tyquan Thornton ascending into a larger role since returning from injury.

Nelson Agholor is also reportedly being brought up in discussions, as Fowler adds, but his contract is far less movable than Bourne's. Additionally, Thornton's ability to run the football effectively the way Bourne used to suggests he's become more expendable than Agholor, who has the speed to create explosive plays (when he's not dropping or fumbling the ball).

Josh McDaniels and the Raiders, Fowler suggests, might come calling again as they did for Jarrett Stidham and Justin Herron. That might be an interesting fit after Bourne had 800 yards receiving and became a multidimensional threat in McDaniels' offense.