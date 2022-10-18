Read full article on original website
New Britain Herald
Search of New Britain apartment, gun seizure leads to prison for Canterbury man
A Canterbury man has been sentenced to prison after a search of a New Britain apartment turned up drugs and a gun – the latter of which was traced back to him. Andres Vasquez, 35, was handed down a nine-month prison sentence on Thursday in federal court in Bridgeport. The prison term will be followed by 18 months of supervised release.
New Britain Herald
Two people charged in attempted bank robbery in Plainville plead not guilty
PLAINVILLE – Two people charged in connection with an attempted Plainville bank robbery are fighting the charges filed against them. Alston Phillips, 27, and Christina Williams, 47, of Hartford, both appeared before a judge in New Britain Superior Court this week. During the proceedings, they each pleaded not guilty to charges in connection with a robbery in Plainville in March.
New Britain Herald
Plainville man gets six months in prison for threatening two people, dog
PLAINVILLE -- A Plainville man has been sentenced to half a year in prison for threatening to kill two people and a dog. Chase Truax, 52, received a six-month prison sentence during a hearing last week in New Britain Superior Court. The prison term was ordered by a judge to...
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Isaiah Christian Rodriguez, 22, 443 Church St., New Britain, violation of protective order, second-degree breach of peace. Annabelle Lopez, 23, 20 Hawthorne St., New Britain, third-degree assault, second-degree breach of peace, violation of protective order, interfere w/ officer/resisting. Morris T. Neal, 47, 218 Buell St., New Britain, risk of injury...
New Britain Herald
Newington police blotter
Aleksandr Makhmudov, 50, 464 Willard Ave. Apt. A1, Newington, disorderly conduct. Miguel Angel Santana, 23, 44 Winship St., Hartford, first-degree criminal trespass, second-degree criminal mischief, interfere w/ officer/resisting, second-degree breach of peace, violation of protective order. Vincenzo Daniel Lentini, 18, 267 Market St., New Britain, disorderly conduct, interfering w/ an...
New Britain Herald
Contractor gets probation for taking $5K from Plainville man, never doing job, similar behavior in Bristol
PLAINVILLE -- A Cheshire man has been sentenced to probation for accepting over $5,000 from a Plainville resident for a home improvement job he never did and similar behavior in Bristol. Emery Soeters, 36, was sentenced to five years of probation during a hearing in New Britain Superior Court last...
New Britain Herald
'There is no doubt they loved being police officers': Thousands honor fallen Bristol officers at funeral
Two Bristol police officers fatally shot last week in a deliberant plot to lure them to a local home were remembered Friday by thousands and thousands of fellow officers in a ceremony worthy only of exactly what they are: heroes. Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy were laid to...
New Britain Herald
Fundraiser to take place this weekend to show support to Bristol police officer who took down cop killer
BRISTOL – Police this weekend will be raising money for the families of two officers fatally shot last week, as well as funds that will be donated to the K9 fund in honor of the officer who survived the slaying. The fundraiser will take place Sunday, from noon to...
New Britain Herald
Plainville police blotter
Jezne Z. Serrano, 22, of 20 Read St., Bridgeport, was charged Oct. 11 with two counts of third degree identity theft, second degree larceny, and two counts of third degree larceny. Daniel L. Blancato, 40, of 256 S. Main St., New Britain, was charged Oct. 11 with sixth degree larceny.
New Britain Herald
Public encouraged to arrive early for funeral services for two fallen Bristol police officers; livestream will be available
Community members wishing to pay their respects to two slain Bristol police officers have been asked to arrive to the East Hartford venue no later than 9:30 a.m. The funeral services for Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy are scheduled to take place at 11 a.m. at Pratt and Whitney Stadium at Rentschler Field, located at 615 Silver Lane in East Hartford. No bags, including purses, flowers, gifts or professional cameras will be allowed.
New Britain Herald
Remembering our heroes: 'They will be missed by all that were blessed enough to know them'
BRISTOL – Six years ago, three Bristol police officers decided the monument outside the North Main Street police department, paying tribute to, at that time, the only three men who had been killed in the line of duty in Bristol, didn’t get the recognition it deserved. The stone...
New Britain Herald
Helen (Ramias) Kisluk
Helen R. Kisluk, 96, of Southington, formerly of Plainville passed away peacefully in her sleep in the comfort of her home on Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2022. She is now reunited with her loving husband, Edward Kisluk, Sr. and her beloved son, Edward Kisluk, Jr. Helen was born on May 18,...
New Britain Herald
New Britain looks to string together some wins
EAST HARTFORD – The New Britain Golden Hurricanes’ second half of the season kicks off Friday from East Hartford with a contest against the Hornets at 6:30 p.m. The Hurricanes were able to escape the first half of their schedule with two wins in a much tougher stretch than they’ll see coming out of their bye week.
New Britain Herald
Non-profit organization recruiting volunteers to help neighbors in New Britain
A statewide non-profit organization is recruiting volunteers to help their neighbors in need in the New Britain area. UR Community Cares recently received a $15,000 grant award from the Community Chest of New Britain and Berlin. UCC co-founder Michelle Puzzo contacted the Herald in hopes of increasing the organization’s outreach in the city.
New Britain Herald
Polish residents near and far coming to New Britain to celebrate 100th anniversary of Polish war hero's legacy
NEW BRITAIN – Poles will pay tribute to their ancestors and the legacy left by Polish war hero General Józef Haller during a special event this upcoming weekend. A 100th anniversary celebration is set to take place inside the General Józef Haller Post 111 at 112 Grove St., New Britain, this Saturday at 5 p.m.
New Britain Herald
Top-ranked Southington hosts Windsor after bye
SOUTHINGTON – The No. 1 Southington Blue Knights continue their crusade to the playoffs on Friday at home against the Windsor Warriors at 7:00 p.m. Windsor will serve as one of the tougher opponents Southington has seen this season. Outside of No. 4 Greenwich – who was ranked No....
New Britain Herald
Boys & Girls Club of New Britain receives grant to support Homework Club-Power Hour program
NEW BRITAIN – The Boys & Girls Club of New Britain received a grant from Liberty Bank Foundation to support its Homework Club-Power Hour program. “I know from personal experience the critical role Boys & Girls Clubs have in shaping the futures of kids in our communities who need our support, programming and mentorship – especially now,” said David Glidden, president and CEO of Liberty Bank and president of the Liberty Bank Foundation. “It’s not easy being a kid these days. So any corporate partnerships and financial support – particularly in the areas of education and workforce readiness – is a sound investment in local youths who want to be engaged learners beyond what they study in school while remaining on a promising path toward graduation.”
New Britain Herald
Live 'Thriller' performance at Plainville Community FoodPantry's charity event
PLAINVILLE – The eighth annual Halloween food and can drive will be held on Halloween to benefit the Plainville Community Food Pantry. This year’s event will be the biggest to date, according to a press release, with 17 Thriller dancers, new decorations and more lights, music and skeletons.
New Britain Herald
Joy of Art! Program at Hospital for Special Care in New Britain hosting juried art competition; here's how to enter
NEW BRITAIN – The Joy of Art! Program at the Hospital for Special Care is hosting its Juried Art Competition and Exhibition in November and is looking for submissions. Artists have the opportunity to submit up to two original 2D rendered works in different media, except photography and sculptures. Oil, watercolor, pastel, acrylic, mixed media, pen and ink and drawing or graphics will all be accepted for submission. The pieces must be limited to 42 inches, including frame, in any direction, and must be wired for hanging.
New Britain Herald
Welcome to My World Autism Support Group hosting informational meeting Monday
NEW BRITAIN – The Welcome to My World Autism Support Group will hold a “Transition Into Adulthood” informational session Monday at 5:30 p.m. “I try to do different informational sessions like this so people can get the word out and learn about what’s going to happen to their children as they get older with their disability,” said Stephen Arasimowicz, co-founder of Welcome to My World Autism. “Welcome to My World Autism typically deals with just autism, but this meeting is full disability, so all parents who have a child with a disability can attend this meeting.”
