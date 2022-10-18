NEW BRITAIN – The Boys & Girls Club of New Britain received a grant from Liberty Bank Foundation to support its Homework Club-Power Hour program. “I know from personal experience the critical role Boys & Girls Clubs have in shaping the futures of kids in our communities who need our support, programming and mentorship – especially now,” said David Glidden, president and CEO of Liberty Bank and president of the Liberty Bank Foundation. “It’s not easy being a kid these days. So any corporate partnerships and financial support – particularly in the areas of education and workforce readiness – is a sound investment in local youths who want to be engaged learners beyond what they study in school while remaining on a promising path toward graduation.”

NEW BRITAIN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO