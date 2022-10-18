ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Governor Abbott launches "One Pill Kills" campaign against fantanyl overdoses

 3 days ago

Texas Governor Greg Abbott is taking more steps to keep the deadly drug fentanyl out of Texas.

Governor Abbott launched a campaign called "One Pill Kills" and says one pill laced with fentanyl can be deadly.

Abbott is proposing new laws for the upcoming session of the Texas legislature. Lawmakers convene in January.

One of the proposed laws would classify fentanyl overdoses as a poisoning.

Abbott also wants a new law that would make it a murder charge to knowingly provide fentanyl laced drugs that kill someone.

He also wants to make the antidote narcan more readily available, especially in schools and to police who regularly come in contact with the drug.

