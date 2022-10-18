ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HOLAUSA

Meghan Markle opens up about working as a ‘briefcase girl’ on ‘Deal or No Deal’

By Alexandra Hurtado
HOLAUSA
HOLAUSA
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1A8vH3_0idc220e00
ROYAL NEWS Meghan Markle opens up about working as a ‘briefcase girl’ on ‘Deal or No Deal’ “I was thankful for the job, but not for how it made me feel. Which was… not smart,” the Duchess of Sussex admitted

Meghan Markle reflected on her time as a “briefcase girl” on Deal or No Deal in the latest episode of her Spotify podcast Archetypes. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, recalled recently watching an episode of the game show, which “brought back a lot of memories.”

“Back in 2006, I had a short stint as a briefcase girl on the US version of the game show. Now, my experience on the show, which included holding said briefcase on stage, alongside 25 other women doing the same, it was, for me, fascinating. I had studied acting in college, at Northwestern University. And, like a lot of the other women standing on stage with me, acting was what I was pursuing,” Meghan said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RB79O_0idc220e00

Although Meghan pointed out that “Deal or No Deal wasn’t about acting,” she was “really grateful as an auditioning actress to have a job” that could pay her bills. “I had income, I was part of the union, I had health insurance, it was great. And yet… I had also studied International Relations in college. And there were times when I was on set at Deal or No Deal and thinking back to my time working as an intern at the U.S. Embassy in Argentina, in Buenos Aires, and being in the motorcade with the Secretary of Treasury at the time and being valued specifically for my brain. Here I was being valued for something quite the opposite,” the Suits alum said.

Meghan shared that before tapings of the show, the women would line up and there were different station to have lashes put on, extensions put in or to put padding in bras. The Duchess also revealed that each week they were given spray tan vouchers “because there was a very cookie cutter idea of precisely what we should look like. It was solely about beauty - and not necessarily about brains.”

She continued, “And when I look back at that time, I will never- I will never forget this one detail because moments before we’d get on stage, there was a woman who ran the show and she would be there backstage, and I can still hear her. She couldn’t properly pronounce my last name at the time and I knew who she was talking to because she would go, “Mark-el, suck it in. Mark-el, suck it in!”

Meghan ended up quitting the show. “Like I said, I was thankful for the job, but not for how it made me feel. Which was… not smart. And by the way I was surrounded by smart women on that stage with me. But that wasn’t the focus of why we were there. And I would end up leaving with this pit in my stomach, knowing that I was so much more than what was being objectified on the stage,” she admitted. “I didn’t like feeling forced to be all looks and little substance. And that’s how it felt for me at the time, being reduced to this specific archetype.”

Meghan interviewed Paris Hilton on the sixth episode of Archetypes, which was released on Oct. 18. The Duchess broke down the labels of “bimbo” and “dumb blonde” with The Simple Life star. At the end of the episode, Meghan confessed that she was “embarrassed to admit it” that she had a “judgment about Paris” and she doesn’t like “having judgment.” The Duchess said, “I’m sorry for having judged her. I didn’t know her. And as I assured her, I wasn’t looking for a gotcha moment. I was looking for a got you moment. As in the real you. And I think we did.”

Sign up to our newsletter to stay in touch with your cultura. Get the latest on your favorite celebrities, royals, and the best beauty, fashion, and lifestyle news delivered right to your inbox!

Comments / 1

Related
International Business Times

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Released New Photos To Humiliate Royal Family: Royal Biographer

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle sent a message to the royal family that they were back on course to build their brand, according to a report. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex released two new photos two days after Buckingham Palace shared the photo of the new fab four, featuring King Charles, Queen Consort Camilla, Prince William and Kate Middleton. British journalist and investigative reporter Tom Bower believed that the move aimed to humiliate the royal family.
Cinemablend

Tyler Perry Opens Up After Break-Up About Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Staying At His Home, And What It Taught Him About Love

Things are looking up for Tyler Perry’s film career as his Netflix movie A Jazzman’s Blues will be coming out this weekend after 27 years in the making. But sadly, this filmmaker went through an unfortunate breakup with his girlfriend a couple of years ago. After reflecting on the time he had Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stay in his home during a rough time in their lives, they reminded him what true love really is.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The List

Meghan And Harry Are Reportedly Making Complaints To Friends About The Queen's Funeral

Queen Elizabeth II's funeral was filled with heart-wrenching moments as the royal family grieved the loss of its matriarch. Since the funeral was broadcast live, millions of people all over the world tuned in to watch the proceedings, with 28 million watching in the U.K. and 11.4 million watching in the U.S. (via Newsweek). This bird's-eye view led to a discussion of some of the choices that were made, particularly involving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
Fox News

Meghan Markle was reportedly 'obsessed' with palace denying Kate Middleton feud

A new book is providing insight into the alleged drama between Princess of Wales Kate Middleton and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle. New excerpts from royal insider Valentine Low's new book "Courtiers: The Hidden Power Behind the Crown," claim that Markle became "obsessed" with the palace disputing any reports of division between them.
epicstream.com

Prince Harry 'Desperately Unhappy' After Leaving Royal Family With Meghan Markle? Prince William's Brother Still Hasn't Achieved Dream Of Living A Normal Life

Prince Harry wanted to live a normal life, that was why he left the firm after marrying Meghan Markle. However, two years after he stepped back from his royal duties, he still hasn't achieved his goal. Prince Harry Hasn't Realized His Dream Despite Sacrificing Everything. The Duke of Sussex has...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Cheryl E Preston

Prince Harry and Meghan are being blamed for Prince William's children being prematurely thrust into the spotlight

Prince Harry and Meghan MarkleTown and Country screenshot. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been blamed for a lot of issues related to the royal family and a new book is accusing the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of something quite interesting. Royal correspondent and author Katie Nicholl is causing quite a stir with "The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth's Legacy and The Future of the Crown," Nicholls insists that "Megxit," caused more harm than anyone realized and that Harry and Meghan leaving the Uk for the US has placed "an unfair burden on the Prince and Princess of Wales' three young children"..
netflixjunkie.com

Royal Experts Claim That Prince Harry and Meghan Markle “Signed away their credibility and their dignity” for Money to Netflix

The House of Windsor and the royal experts are undoubtedly not happy with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s docuseries. A few months back, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex signed a multimillion-dollar deal with American streaming giant Netflix to produce shows, docuseries and other content. Their first product for the streamer, the docuseries, is expected to unveil sometime later this year.
GOBankingRates

How Rich Is Meghan Markle?

Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex is speaking up about her relationship with Queen Elizabeth II and the female influences in her life for a new interview with Variety this month, as part of being named...
CALIFORNIA STATE
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Tells Prince William, Kate Middleton ‘Looks Beautiful’ on Their Wedding Day; Royal Trio Share Intimate Moment After Cambridge’s Tied the Knot

Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince Harry shared a tight bond before Meghan Markle. The three royals were inseparable, earning them the moniker "the royal trio", and royal expert Marcia Moody talked about their friendship in her book. Prince William, Kate Middleton And Prince Harry Share Intimate Moment During Royal...
HOLAUSA

HOLAUSA

New York City, NY
70K+
Followers
13K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest on royalty, celebrities, entertainment, fashion, beauty, lifestyle and more

 https://us.hola.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy