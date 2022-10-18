After claiming the 3A State Golf Championship, Carbon High School (CHS) senior Bode Salas was recognized on Wednesday evening during the Carbon School Board meeting. Salas had an exceptional year, finishing his high school career with a -3 during the 3A State Championship held in Cove View on Oct. 12 and 13. The state title didn’t come easy for Salas. At one point during the second day of the tournament, Salas was in a four-way tie, all even at par. School board member Wayne Woodward questioned what was going through his mind during the intense competition.

CARBON COUNTY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO