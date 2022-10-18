Read full article on original website
4 Emery County Natives Discuss Their Views as Candidates for Sheriff
The four candidates for sheriff in Emery County were hosted by KOAL in a Meet the Candidate night on Tuesday evening. The event took place at the Little Theatre in the Spartan Center at Emery High School. Three write-in candidates, Keaton Cowley, Boe Minchey and Shaun Bell, and primary election...
Emery County Travel Bureau Struggles to Find Its Purpose
On Tuesday, Oct. 4, the Emery County Travel Bureau held an informal meeting in an attempt to discover what the local public wants the tourism arm of the county to focus on. ETV News attempted to attend the meeting, but was not allowed to attend and was excused from the meeting.
Historical Society Presents a Unique Look at Emery County
Photographer and videographer Ben Grimes presented a slideshow showing the past and present of Emery County during a historical society meeting on Thursday evening. He used his camera and drone to give a unique look at landscape and people of today and yesteryear. His love of the county and his hobby entertained and educated the society during its monthly meeting.
New rash of catalytic converter thefts reported around Salt Lake, Utah counties
Police are seeing a sudden rise once again in catalytic converter thefts, with videos showing how the thieves take only seconds to put a car owner out more than $1,000. Residents in a condo complex in Saratoga Springs became the latest victims. On Monday, Karrie Smith and her husband couldn’t...
East Carbon Citizens Continue to Voice Concerns
Toward the end of September, the city of East Carbon distributed a public notice to residents stating that high levels of manganese were found in the city’s drinking water system. The citizens were informed that the city was taking steps to reduce the levels while continuing to have the...
Huntington City Council Updates General Plan
The Huntington City Council met during its October meeting on Wednesday. The full council and Mayor Leonard Norton listened to the recommendations of the Huntington City Planning and Zoning Commission. The recommendations were presented by zoning administrator Gary Arrington and, with a few minor changes, the council accepted the updated...
Volunteers Clean Up Pearl Baker Park
Green River Epicenter invited the community to a cleanup for Pearl Baker Park on Thursday afternoon. The concrete for the outdoor classroom amphitheater is complete and the shade structures have been installed over the picnic tables. The next steps include infill, drainage, paths and steps. More planting will take place in the spring.
Dozens of vehicles towed for causing congestion near Utah attraction
Dozens of vehicles parked on the road in a portion of Diamond Fork Canyon were towed over the weekend after a driver reported heavy congestion in the area.
Thousands of fish die during Utah reservoir maintenance project
RICHFIELD, Utah — Up to 10,000 fish died near a central Utah reservoir last week during a maintenance project, according to state officials. Jeremy Willemse, of Sanpete County, came across the scene as he was hunting. He saw thousands of dead fish downstream from Johnson Reservoir, near Fish Lake.
Motorcyclist killed, passenger critical after collision in Wasatch County
HEBER CITY — A motorcyclist died and a passenger on the bike was critically injured on Sunday after crashing with a car in Wasatch County, police said. About 2:30 p.m., dispatchers received the report of a head-on collision between the motorcycle and car on Cascade Springs Drive near state Route 92, the Wasatch County Sheriff's Office said.
Motorcyclist killed in crash just off Alpine Loop road
One person died and another was critically injured after a crash between a car and a motorcycle in an area where many Utahns go to see the fall leaves changing color.
Carbon School Board Recognizes 3A Golf State Champion Bode Salas
After claiming the 3A State Golf Championship, Carbon High School (CHS) senior Bode Salas was recognized on Wednesday evening during the Carbon School Board meeting. Salas had an exceptional year, finishing his high school career with a -3 during the 3A State Championship held in Cove View on Oct. 12 and 13. The state title didn’t come easy for Salas. At one point during the second day of the tournament, Salas was in a four-way tie, all even at par. School board member Wayne Woodward questioned what was going through his mind during the intense competition.
Wedding | Asia Bell and Jason Roberts
Asia Bell and Jason Roberts, together with their parents, are delighted to announce their wedding Saturday, the 22nd of October 2022 in Huntington, Utah. The couple will be begin their new family adventure in Smithfield, Utah.
Beto's Mexican Restaurants Seem To Be Everywhere
There are several locations in the Salt Lake Valley. Beto's Mexican Restaurant(Image is author's) Beto's Mexican Restaurants are located throughout much of the United States. There are many locations in Utah. Salt Lake County and Utah County have several of the chain restaurants.
White Latter-day Saint Utahn shares family reaction to discovered Black ancestry
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Every family carries a special story that makes them unique. For Desi Campbell of Lillington, North Carolina his family’s story changed when meeting his new relatives for the first time six years ago. Campbell’s side of the family is Black and live in...
Pirates, Panthers to Face Off in Tournament
After the regular season came to a close, Green River and Pinnacle awaited to hear their final standings. As fate would have it, the two rivals would be paired up to face each other in the first round of the 1A State Volleyball Tournament. The Pirates have the higher seed...
