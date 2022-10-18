Read full article on original website
Is My First Michigan Winter Going To Kill Me?
If I'm to believe everything I'm told about winters in Michigan, then I'm in for one heck of a ride, and according to one of my friends in Texas... "You may not survive." Where I lived before, IF we got more than a couple of inches of snow, chances are, it was gone within a day or two, because it was 70-80 degrees by the next day. From the day I told people I was moving to Michigan, I have been told some absolute horror stories about what I'm going to experience, so here are the expectations I've come to believe will be my new Winter Hell.
Michigan man dies while helping with Ian recovery in Naples
Jenison, Mich. native James Hewitt reportedly fell into the water and scraped himself while helping a Naples friend move a boat, and later died of a bacterial infection.
This Michigan Town Is The #2 Worst In America To Raise Kids
Although I was born in the Chicagoland area, my home is Michigan. I grew up in southwest Michigan and moved to Lansing in '96. I was fortunate and am grateful for my scenario growing up, we had a great community and a safe learning environment at school. Sadly, not all...
What’s a Cookieville? Residents Question Mysterious Local Signage in Gun Plain Township
With peak Fall foliage pending, I've recently taken upon driving the scenic route to work. This route takes me through downtown Plainwell via M-89, a town I don't visit nearly as often as I should. Throughout my daily morning commute, I've noticed so many new (to me) pieces of West Michigan history. Despite having grown up in Michigan, I'm amazed at how much I am still learning about my home.
Clinic opens closer to home for local veterans in Benton Harbor
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. — A brand-new veteran's affairs clinic opened its doors in west Michigan. The new VA facility in Benton Harbor will offer a wide range of services for those who served. Battle Creek VA: Veterans Affairs Medical Center staying put in Battle Creek. That includes chiropractic support,...
Meijer begins administering updated COVID-19 booster
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The fight against COVID-19 in west Michigan continues. Kids ages 5-11 can now receive their updated COVID-19 booster shot at Meijer pharmacies, according to the company in a release Wednesday. Pandemic: US clears Novavax COVID booster dose. The move comes after the CDC approved pediatric...
1,500+ gallons of waste leaked into Kalamazoo River
Officials are warning people to stay off the Kalamazoo River after 1,500-2,000 gallons of liquid waste leaked from a local manufacturer.
Kalamazoo County welcomes new public information officer
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo County government welcomed a new member to the team in October. On Oct. 14, Kalamazoo County hired Taylor Koopman as their new public information officer. Kalamazoo: Residents safely evacuate Kalamazoo house fire with no injuries. Koopman, a Western Michigan University graduate, replaces previous public information...
Pheasant hunting season kicks off in west Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Thursday kicked off the start of pheasant hunting season in Michigan. Pheasants are beginning to be released onto nine state game areas throughout southern Michigan, according to the Michigan Department of Natural Resources. Deer hunting: What you need to know for deer hunting season. Two of...
Site In Kalamazoo Won’t Be Homeless Housing, But Much Needed Golf Course
The Kalamazoo's financial elite are in for a treat as plans once made to turn a plot of land into temporary housing for people experiencing homelessness have now been purchased by the Kalamazoo Country Club. The development plan which includes turning the site into a much-needed 9-hole golf course now...
Beautiful, low maintenance homes coming to Spring Lake
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – For many, there comes a time in life where you want to be spending more time doing what you enjoy: playing golf, being outside, relaxing, reading a book and if you’re thinking of incorporating more things like that into your lifestyle, we’ve got the perfect place for you! The Villas at Spring Lake Country Club, by Eastbrook Homes is in the process of building a new phase of homes there and offering the best of low maintenance living in a really beautiful location.
Kalamazoo may not be 'one of the most dangerous cities in America' after all
Several news stories based on a recently released FBI crime report suggested Kalamazoo was one of the most violent cities in the U.S. But one expert says that’s a dubious conclusion. Whitney DeCamp teaches sociology at WMU. DeCamp said for various reasons, the FBI’s annual crime report is not...
Fight leads to chase, crash in Kzoo; 1 arrested
One person is in custody after a fight ended with a police chase and a crash on Friday afternoon.
Car Detailing: GR’s 9 Best Car Wash Detailing Pros
Car Wash Detailing is Worth It – They Can Get Places That You Can’t. If your family is like mine your car is like a second home. You’re in it all the time for trips up north, sports, school pickup, family events, and errands, errands, errands. And...
Chickens okay after fire breaks out in Battle Creek coop
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Battle Creek firefighters flew the coop to put out a fire on West Hamblin Avenue Friday morning. Hall Street fire: Grand Rapids firefighters put out fire at Hall Street storage facility. A chicken coop caught on fire and extended to the exterior of a nearby...
Brewhouse, bank coming to Shops at Centerpoint on 28th Street in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Construction has begun on a new restaurant and bank at the entrance to the Shops at Centerpoint shopping center in Grand Rapids. It will be located at 3445 28th St. SE, in the former Toys ‘R’ Us location near East Beltline Avenue SE.
Video shows enormous waves slamming into iconic Lake Michigan lighthouses
ST. JOSEPH, MI – From St. Joseph to Muskegon, MLive photographers documented massive Lake Michigan waves crashing into several of West Michigan’s iconic lighthouses on Monday, Oct. 18. The current wind storm has trended to stronger than earlier forecast, with waves that could build up to 19 feet...
1 Person Injured In a Motor Vehicle Accident In Ottawa County (Ottawa County, MI)
According to the Ottawa County Central Dispatch, a motor vehicle accident was reported on Thursday. The officials stated that the crash happened on 96th Avenue and North Wind Drive at around 12 p.m.
Two cars lead police on high-speed chase through downtown Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two vehicles sped through Kalamazoo Friday, driving erratically up on side walks and leading deputies on a chase. Police impersonated: Man poses as police, steals wallet in Ottawa County fake traffic stop. Two suspects began fighting at the Gull Road McDonalds around 4:30 p.m., when they...
Chick-fil-A to open two more restaurants
Chick-fil-A continues its West Michigan expansion with two more Grand Rapids-area restaurants slated to open within the next year. The Georgia-based chicken chain confirmed this week it expects to open a Cascade Township store this winter, with a Walker-area store ready to open in fall 2023. The Cascade store will...
