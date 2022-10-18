Best Marvel Snap decks for beginners

Marvel Snap is a new card game from Second Dinner, a team full of Blizzard alumni, several of whom worked on Hearthstone. This card game is a lot faster than Heartstone, with players taking their turns simultaneously, and battles lasting just six turns. In it, you play various Marvel superheroes to try and have the highest power value in two out of the three locations on the board by the end of turn 6.

There are energy costs to worry about, and the majority of heroes have special abilities which interlock in interesting ways. While the game has only just launched, those in the community who have had access to the closed beta have established a little bit of a meta prior to launch. Those people have gathered on sites like Marvel Snap Zone to put together some archetypical decks that beginners can try their hand at.

We’ve picked out some of the best decks available right now so you can go into this new game with a strong plan and start racking up wins straight away.

Deathpool - Marvel Snap

Heroes used:

Deadpool

Nova

The Hood

Bucky Barnes

Carnage

Deathlok

Hulk Buster

Killmonger

Venom

Wave

Taskmaster

Death

This deck has several cards in it that get stronger when they’re destroyed, alongside a couple of cards that destroy things on the field. With this you’ll be constantly cycling through your cards, placing them on the field, destroying them, and then placing the strengthened versions back on the field. This caps off with Death, whose energy cost reduces as you destroy more cards, meaning the more you destroy, the quicker you can get her whopping 12 strength on the field.

Sera Zero - Marvel Snap

Heroes used:

Zero

Angela

Carnage

Lizard

Mysterio

Bishop

Maximus

Venom

Typhoid Mary

Red Skull

Sera

Taskmaster

As the name suggests, this deck is built around Sera – who lowers the energy cost of cards in your hand – and Zero – who removes the effect of cards played immediately after them. Zero’s effect may seem like a bad thing, but many strong cards negatively affect you, or positively affect your opponent. If you can consistently use Zero to play your strongest cards with no consequences, then you’ll be extremely powerful.

Patriot - Marvel Snap

Heroes used:

Wasp

Misty Knight

Squirrel Girl

Mister Sinister

Shocker

Debrii

Mystique

Patriot

Kazar

Blue Marvel

Onslaught

Ultron

Patriot is a card that gives +2 strength to any card without a special effect. Naturally, this deck combines Patriot with several cards like that – such as Shocker and Wasp – to turn them into really powerful cards. On top of that, Kazar will buff the 1-cost cards like Misty Knight and Squirrel Girl further, while Onslaught will double both of these effects if you get him out on the field.

Destroyer - Marvel Snap

Heroes used:

Nova

The Hood

Armor

Bucky Barnes

Carnage

Colossus

Deathlok

Green Goblin

Killmonger

Warpath

Hobgoblin

Destroyer

This is another deck that focuses on destroying your own cards, once again using heroes like Nova and Bucky Barnes to buff your deck once they’re out of the way. On top of this, you have cards like Green Goblin and Hobgoblin, which sap your opponent’s strength rather than buffing your own. It’s all about building everything up until you can get the terrifying 16-strength Destroyer on the field and trigger everyone’s effects.

Sera Miracle - Marvel Snap

Heroes used:

Ant-Man

Angela

Colleen Wing

Mojo

Mysterio

Scarlet Witch

Star Lord

Bishop

Maximus

Dracula

Sera

America Chavez

This deck once again uses Sera to make things cheaper across the board while the rest of the deck seeks to buff each other’s power at every available opportunity. While it doesn’t have any huge power cards, if you can work out the synergy involved with having lots of cards at the same locations then you won’t need them.

There is a particularly good combination here between Dracula and America Chaves. At the end of the game, you must discard a card from your hand to determine Dracula’s strength, and America Chaves guarantees you’ll draw her on the final turn of every game, letting you get her 9 strength onto the field for much cheaper.

Written by Ryan Woodrow on behalf of GLHF.