Suspect says TV told him to kill two men at St. Paul sober house
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A man charged with the death of two people at a sober living home told police he was encouraged by his television to commit the crimes.Joseph Sandoval, 32, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder for allegedly killing two men Thursday afternoon.RELATED: St. Paul police investigate double homicide in Payne-PhalenIt happened at about 4:30 p.m. on the 1100 block of Lawson Avenue East, in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood.Both victims, one a handyman doing work at the property and the other a resident, appeared to die from multiple lacerations and stab wounds, police say.According to the criminal...
fox9.com
St. Paul man who illegally bought 9 guns for others pleads guilty
(FOX 9) - U.S. Attorney Andy Lugar announced a St. Paul man pleaded guilty to giving false information while purchasing a firearm. When Clifton Jiles, 31, purchased a firearm in March 2021, he said he was to be the intended owner of the gun. However, he in fact was buying the gun for someone else, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
Derrick Fasig sentenced to 14 years in prison for kidnapping Minneapolis woman
MINNEAPOLIS -- A man who pleaded guilty to kidnapping a woman from Minneapolis and driving her to Wisconsin will spend 14 years in prison, authorities announced Wednesday.The U.S. Attorney's Office in Minnesota said 28-year-old Derrick Fasig was sentenced to 14 years in prison followed by five years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty to a count of kidnapping in July.A criminal complaint states Fasig was armed when he kidnapped a woman against her will from the 4200 block of Webber Parkway in February.The attorney's office said Fasig drove her to Wisconsin, threatening her with a gun and hammer during the drive. He barricaded her in a bedroom in his father's house, the attorney's office said, but once he realized law enforcement was watching him, he left the house with the woman.After a "high-speed pursuit," the attorney's office said, Fasig was arrested.
fox9.com
St. Paul double homicide: Charges against 32-year-old man reveal details
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - Prosecutors charged a St. Paul man in connection to the double homicide Thursday afternoon in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood. Joseph Sandoval II, 32, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder with intent but not premeditated in the death of the two men in a St. Paul sober house.
Suspect in custody in apparent double homicide in St. Paul
Two are dead and one is in custody following an apparent double-homicide in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood of St. Paul, bringing the city’s reported homicide total for 2022 to 31
Task force seizes guns, drugs, and nearly 100k
VIRGINIA, Minn. – A substantial amount of money, drugs, and weapons are now off the street thanks to the execution of a search warrant. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office, on Tuesday, October 18, the Lake Superior Violent Offender Task Force searched the residence of a 22-year-old man.During the search, the LSVOTF discovered a large amount of cash, illicit drugs, firearms, controlled substance pills, digital scales, and other distribution-related items. The uncovered evidence indicates that the 22-year-old Virginia man was selling a substantial amount of controlled substances from his residence.The search warrant came following an investigation that was initiated by the LSVOTF.The 22-year-old was on probation at the time of the search for a second degree assault and fifth degree possession charge in February of 2022. He was arrested for violation of probation, and a request for new charges including first and second degree sales of controlled substances have been forwarded to the St. Louis County Attorney's Office.
WLUC
2 arrested for possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine near Bergland
ONTONAGON COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A 31-year-old man from Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin and a 30-year-old woman from Hancock were arrested Thursday for the possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver. The arrests were made near Bergland. No names are being released until arraignment. Upper Peninsula Substance Enforcement Team (UPSET) detectives...
Man Who Murdered Designer Versace Started Killing Spree in Minnesota
Designer Gianni Versace. He was murdered in South Florida in 1997. His murderer was Andrew Cunanan who never actually made it to trial. Cunanan was one of America's Most Wanted fugitives and was never caught. He was found dead in July of 1997 after committing suicide 8 days after shooting Versace in broad daylight on the front steps of his home. That is where his killing spree ended, but it actually began a few months earlier in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
2 More People Charged in $250 Million Minnesota Fraud Scheme
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two more Minnesotans have been indicted on federal charges connected to the Feeding Our Future fraud scheme. US Attorney for Minnesota Andrew Luger says 38-year-old Mekfira Hussein and her husband, 42-year-old Abduljabar Hussein, are accused of fraudulently obtaining nearly $9 million from the Federal Child Nutrition Program in 2020 and 2022. The Shakopee couple is facing wire fraud, conspiracy to commit federal programs bribery, and money laundering charges.
St. Paul police investigate double homicide in Payne-Phalen
ST. PAUL, Minn. – St. Paul police are investigating a double homicide Thursday on the city's east side.It happened at about 4:30 p.m. on the 1100 block of Lawson Avenue East, in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood. Officers found two unresponsive men at the scene who were "suffering from significant, life-threatening injuries." A male suspect was detained at the scene.Police did not specify how the men died. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office will release that information, and the victims' identities, after its investigation.Police say there had been four 911 calls to the residence so far this year.These are the city's 30th and 31st homicides of 2022.
St. Cloud Man Faces Assault Charge Following Arrest in Willmar
WILLMAR (WJON News) - A St. Cloud man faces an assault charge following an incident in Willmar Monday. The incident happened just before 5:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Lakeland Drive Southeast. The victim told police the suspect, 30-year-old Kyle Sheldon of St. Cloud, was still inside the apartment.
ktoe.com
Minnesota DOC Wants Three People On COVID-19 Release Back In Prison
(St. Paul, MN) — The Minnesota Department of Corrections wants three people on conditional COVID-19 release to return to prison. The DOC is fighting a challenge by the Clemency Project Clinic, Mitchell Hamline’s Legal Assistance to Minnesota Prisoners, and the ACLU of Minnesota to the reincarceration orders. The DOC reviewing the release 18 former inmates. The agency says pandemic conditions have changed and that the reason for the inmates’ release has passed.
NEXT Drive: Multi-vehicle crash injures 2 on I-94
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A multi-vehicle crash injured two people Saturday night on eastbound Interstate 94 in St Paul.The crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. near exit 235 on I-94 in St. Paul. According to Minnesota State Patrol, four vehicles were involved.Two were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.The cause of the crash is under investigation.
Couple found dead inside Mille Lacs Lake cabin; CO poisoning suspected
A husband and wife were found dead inside their Mille Lacs Lake hunting cabin on Sunday evening. The Mille Lacs County Sheriff's Office says that Mai Lee and Moon Lee, both 66 of Brooklyn Park, were found by one of their children at the cabin 3900 block of MN Hwy 18, in rural Isle.
St. Cloud Couple Charged With Failure To Pay Taxes
ST. CLOUD (WJON News) - A St. Cloud couple has been charged with two-dozen tax felonies. The Minnesota Department of Revenue and the Stearns County Attorney’s Office have charged Robin and Mary Olson with 24 tax-related felonies each. Officials say Mary Olson operated the Mary Claire Olson Agency, an...
knsiradio.com
Man Injured In Hunting Accident Flown To St. Cloud Hospital
(KNSI) – A bow hunter has been airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital after falling 30 feet from his tree stand in Crow Wing County Sunday evening. Leroy Zollner called a family member to say he had been hurt but did not dial 9-1-1. The relative did not know where the stand had been set up. Several agencies were dispatched and deputies had to scour the property in Maple Grove Township to find Zollner.
Teenager charged with killing 16-year-old boy in St. Paul
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A 16-year-old boy faces charges for allegedly shooting and killing another teenager on Monday afternoon in St. Paul.The boy is charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of second-degree murder while committing a felony. He is charged in Ramsey County, and prosecutors have moved to certify him as an adult.Witnesses near the alley behind the 1000 block of York Avenue said they heard two to five gunshots shortly after noon on Monday, charging documents say. Officers were called to the scene and found 16-year-old Antwan Calvin Watson lying on the ground with multiple gunshot...
Have You Become A Victim Of This ‘Pink’ Charity Scam in Minnesota?
The holiday season is a time for giving, and that's when many of us volunteer our time to help charitable organizations raise money for important causes that affect all of us. Or, perhaps, we are on the other end; giving our hard-earned money away to help organizations or individuals in need, through what we think are REAL charitable organizations.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Person accused of threats at several Minnesota, North Dakota schools arrested
(Barnesville, MN) -- Authorities in Minnesota say a suspect has been arrested in connection with a swatting incident at Barnesville High School. The arrest came after several schools in Minnesota and North Dakota were hit Thursday with false threatening messages that brought a large police response. School officials at all...
Rude to the Barista? You Could Be Charged Double in this Cafe
Well this is a concept, isn't it? Order nicely, or you may be charged as much as double or more depending on how rude or how nice/polite you are. With the way people have been, super cranky since the pandemic... (have you noticed)? This includes everything from yelling at fast food workers, road rage that has been beyond compare, Just a couple weeks ago there was a situation on I-94 near Avon where someone was so upset they actually shot at the other driver. Things are out of control.
103.7 THE LOON
