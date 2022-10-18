Read full article on original website
The Country Coop: One woman’s passion turned business
A new business has come to the town of Kathryn, the embodiment of one woman’s passion for craft and couture. “I don’t consider myself an artist, I just do crafts. I do different things,” Cari Hejtmanek, owner of the Country Coop, a new boutique store in Kathryn, told the Times-Record at her open house event this Saturday. “I do the tumblers, the t-shirts, all the craft items.”
Hi-Liners remain first in QRF, fall to second in Media Poll
With the playoffs just around the corner, every game becomes important. None more so than the Valley City Hi-Liners regular season finale on Friday night when they host the Fargo South Bruins at Hanna Field. Following their first loss of the season, Valley City’s position in the media poll changed,...
Davies pick up three set win
Both Valley City and Fargo Davies are trying to improve their standing in the Eastern Dakota Conference heading into the final three weeks of the season. Tuesday night Davies helped its cause with a hard fought three set win over a scrappy Valley City Hi-Liners at the Hi-Liner Activity Center. The Eagles won 26-24, 25-18 and 25-19.
