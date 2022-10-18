A new business has come to the town of Kathryn, the embodiment of one woman’s passion for craft and couture. “I don’t consider myself an artist, I just do crafts. I do different things,” Cari Hejtmanek, owner of the Country Coop, a new boutique store in Kathryn, told the Times-Record at her open house event this Saturday. “I do the tumblers, the t-shirts, all the craft items.”

