Read full article on original website
Related
CBS Sacramento
Sakura Gray
Sakura Gray is a reporter at CBS13 and is excited to put the "Sakura" in "Sakuramento." She previously worked in Columbus, Georgia covering news in Georgia and East Alabama. She worked as a reporter and a weekend anchor, producing four different newscasts each weekend. During her time in Georgia, her favorite moments included covering the Senate runoffs, the Miss Georgia Competition and sharing the stories of the wonderful people in the Chattahoochee Valley.Sakura was born in Japan and raised in Houston, Texas. She studied Journalism and Radio-TV-Film at the University of Texas at Austin and still throws on her cowboy...
Where I End by Sophie White review – intense mother-daughter horror
Nineteen-year-old Aoileann, principal teller of this extraordinary tale in which horror and motherhood entwine, lives with her iron-willed paternal grandmother and the wreck of her bed-bound mother on the grey, windswept island of her birth, a place she has never left. Almost the first thing we learn of their home is that its windows have been filled in with shards of stone, since the nameless catastrophe of which they are all survivors: none must see the grim drama that plays out inside.
Mom gets emotional after hearing her child laugh for the very first time: 'My wife lost it'
'Not sure what's sweeter: Baby's laughter or mama's emotional reaction.'
Comments / 0