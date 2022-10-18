ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hobart, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
nwi.life

Franciscan Health partners with 57 non-profits on community health

Franciscan Health recently announced $450,000 in funding for community health improvement through its Social Impact Partnership Program (SIPP). Fifty-seven non-profits located throughout Franciscan Health’s Indiana service regions and south suburban Chicago were selected from applications to receive funding of up to $9,750 per organization. Partners in the Hammond/Munster/Dyer area...
CROWN POINT, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

Bethune Preschoolers Learn STEM through Tree Planting Initiative

Last week, the Gary Community School Corporation’s Bethune Early Childhood Development Center preschoolers spent the day assisting with the tree planting on school grounds. The Pre-K program partnered with The Wetlands Initiative, The Student Conservation Association, The U.S. Forest Service-CommuniTree, Audubon Great Lakes, and Lake County Parks and Recreation to plant dozens of trees in the back and front of the property, which is located at 2367 E. 21st Ave.
GARY, IN
nwi.life

A Northwest Indiana Life in the Spotlight: Dianne Kowalski

Dianne Kowalski, past president of the Munster Junior Woman’s Club, has been giving back to her community for years. She got her start with the club when her children were little and has been with the organization for a total 27 years as of today. The Munster Junior Woman’s...
MUNSTER, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

YWCA of NWI Hosts “Sold Out” Circle Of Friends Gala

This past weekend, the YWCA of NWI hosted its annual Circle of Friends Gala at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, and the circle of friends and supporters was larger than ever. The pandemic forced organizers to hold the event virtually the past two years, so the anticipation of this in-person occasion was high. Hundreds attended in support of the organization, which champions women empowerment and the elimination of racism. The gala was hosted by celebrities Samantha Chatman of ABC 7 Chicago and her father, DJ Sam Chatman of 95.1 FM Chicago Club Steppin’.
GARY, IN
nwi.life

Community Healthcare System to open expanded Immediate Care Center in Munster

Community Healthcare System is expanding its medical services by adding a new Immediate Care and medical services center to meet the demand for quality healthcare in Northwest Indiana’s growing communities. The new facility will replace the current Immediate Care location at 1946-45th St. in Munster. The 32,000-square-foot, two-story structure...
MUNSTER, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

Student-run community garden greenhouse unveiled

The Gary Community School Corporation has partnered with GEAR UP (Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs) to develop a student-run community garden program at West Side Leadership Academy. Recently representatives unveiled a newly erected garden greenhouse, which will help extend the life of the plants and produce students...
GARY, IN
nwi.life

Crown Point Fire Rescue Receives $2.26M SAFER Grant from FEMA

Today, Crown Point Fire Rescue was honored as a recipient of the competitive Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response Grant (SAFER) from the Department of Homeland Security’s Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Crown Point Fire Rescue received $2,262,429 to hire new firefighters. The grant does not require a...
CROWN POINT, IN
nwi.life

Community Healthcare System welcomes new practitioners to Community Care Network

Community Healthcare System recently welcomed four doctors to the Community Care Network, Inc. (CCNI) team of physicians. Specialties these providers represent include general surgery, intervention cardiology, family medicine and orthopedic surgery. CCNI physicians are closely affiliated with Community Healthcare System’s hospitals: Community Hospital in Munster, St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart and Community Stroke & Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point.
HOBART, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Fall Clean Up Dates Announced

(La Porte, IN) - Dates for the annual fall clean-up in La Porte have been announced. According to the mayor's office, the clean-up is scheduled for November 7-11 for city residents to discard large and heavy trash. Mayor Tom Dermody said the clean-up is a bit later this year due...
LA PORTE, IN
nwi.life

OB/GYN joins Franciscan Physician Network Family Wellness Center in Munster

Obstetrician/gynecologist Gordon Skeoch, MD, has joined the Franciscan Physician Network at the Family Wellness Center in Munster and is accepting new patients. Dr. Skeoch received his training at the University of Illinois-Chicago College of Medicine in Chicago and completed his residency training at Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in Chicago.
MUNSTER, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

Valpo Board of Works approves additional paving with leftover money

Valparaiso will be able to get some extra paving work done. The board of works last week approved a $250,215.80 change order to the city's Community Crossings projects. "We had a little bit of additional money left over, so we worked with the contractor, Milestone, to identify additional streets that would be suitable for paving this year," explained Max Rehlander, deputy city engineer.
VALPARAISO, IN
WNDU

2nd Chance Pet: Ryker

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - It’s Monday, which means it’s time for our 2nd Chance Pet segment!. Kristin Cooper from Pet Refuge in South Bend joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to Ryker!. Ryker is a 3-year-old Border Collie mix. Ryker has a...
SOUTH BEND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Safe Burglar Strikes B-Dubs

(La Porte, IN) - Money was taken from a safe during a burglary at a popular La Porte restaurant and bar. According to police, officers were called at about 7:30 a.m. yesterday to Buffalo Wild Wings after an employee reporting for work noticed broken glass outside the building. Sometime during the night, the investigation shows a glass door on the patio was shattered to gain entry.
LA PORTE, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Firefighters Applauded for Dousing Major Blaze

(La Porte, IN) - Everyone involved in putting out what could have been the largest fire in the history of La Porte was recognized last night. La Porte Fire Chief Andy Snyder presented the October 5 blaze at the old American Rubber plant during last night's city council meeting. He also named each of the firefighters present during the meeting.
LA PORTE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy