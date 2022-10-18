ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A frustrated Jerry Jeudy and Melvin Gordon became a meme late in Broncos' ugly loss to Chargers

By Andy Nesbitt
 2 days ago
The Denver Broncos had another horrific game Monday night and once again it was on national TV for all of us to not enjoy.

The Broncos lost to the Chargers, 19-16, in overtime but really, no team should have won that game and everybody who watched the game should take a loss.

During overtime, Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy appeared to be a bit frustrated and he shared those frustrations with Melvin Gordon, who became a meme in the Broncos last game against the Colts.

Check out this scene between the two, who didn’t look all that happy about how things were playing out for their dreadful offense:

That became a meme.

