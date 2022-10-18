ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Justin Herbert's scoreless night made history, and it was a coup for sportsbooks

By Prince J. Grimes
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pASbA_0idbyvMG00

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert made history on Monday night, and not the good kind.

Out of his 57 pass attempts against the Denver Broncos, not a single one resulted in a touchdown. According to ESPN’s Stats & Info, it’s the most pass attempts without a touchdown by a winning quarterback in NFL history.

It had to be the must frustrating thing to watch for bettors, who had good reason to believe Herbert would throw at least one touchdown. He had done so in 36 of 37 starts before Monday’s game. And so they took the bait.

At BetMGM, 65% of bets were on Herbert to throw more than 1.5 touchdowns. DraftKings boosted Herbert’s odds to throw a touchdown from -800 to +100.

If it seemed to good to be true, that’s because it was.

That is just an incredibly tough loss to swallow for anyone who jumped on those boosted odds. And there were plenty of people who did, based on social media reaction.

Some people even cried for a refund, a request without merit because, well, you didn’t have to make that bet.

There was also enough evidence to suggest Herbert could struggle to find the end zone against Denver. The Broncos had allowed just one passing touchdown since Week 2 and only three all season.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Odell Beckham, Chiefs News

According to reports from NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Kansas City Chiefs are "strong contenders" to land free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. OBJ is fielding interest from several teams around the league as he continues to recover from the ACL tear he suffered during last year's Super Bowl victory with the Los Angeles Rams.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Did Russell Wilson retire 'Let's Ride?' An investigation into the Broncos QB

Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos dropped to 2-4 on the season after losing 19-16 to their division rival Los Angeles Chargers Monday night. After Wilson showed flashes of his perennial-Pro-Bowler-self in the first quarter, the quarterback struggled to finish the game as the Broncos blew an early 10-0 lead.
DENVER, CO
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Grew ‘Apart’ After He Returned to the NFL—Here’s If ‘Cheating’ Was Involved

After rumors of separation and tension between the couple, many NFL fans are asking: did Tom Brady cheat on Gisele Bündchen? Here’s what sources close to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback and the model have to say. A source close to the power couple disclosed to Page Six on September 27, 2022, that “there is absolutely no accusation of cheating on either side.” The source continued, “Tom and Gisele have recently struggled to make their marriage work and have grown apart.” The cheating rumors circulated after several reports that the two are fighting after Tom made the decision to un-retire from...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Miserable' News

With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers struggling to a 3-3 start, and rumors swirling about his marriage, some are starting to believe that the 45-year-old quarterback made a mistake coming back for the 2022 season. On Wednesday, Brady's old paper, the Boston Globe, said that Brady is "miserable." "A miserable Tom...
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Jerry Jones sends firm message to Mike McCarthy

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is not thrilled with his head coach over a non-challenge in Sunday’s loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy opted not to challenge when CeeDee Lamb was ruled just short after a third-down play against Philadelphia. Replays indicated that Lamb appeared to have picked up the first down, but McCarthy did not throw the red flag and instead went for it on 4th-and-short. Dallas did not convert and turned the ball over on downs.
DALLAS, TX
Wichita Eagle

Broncos’ Top Trade Bait & Targets with NFL Deadline Approaching

The NFL trade deadline is November 1, and the Denver Broncos are in an awkward position. The Broncos put a lot of hype on themselves during the offseason by portraying this team as playoff-or-bust caliber, but with an inept offense and sitting at a 2-4 record, making the playoffs seems like a pipe dream.
DENVER, CO
The Spun

Look: Chargers Fan's Racy Photo Went Viral

On Monday night, the Los Angeles Chargers and Denver Broncos battled to a 16-16 tie after regulation. The overtime period saw a back-and-forth struggle before a late muffed punt turned the tide. Los Angeles took over deep in Broncos territory and used a field goal from Dustin Hopkins to win the game by a final score of 19-16.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Eagles, Seahawks having cake and eating it too: Both teams sit in first while owning a 2023 top-10 draft pick

The offseason is a wondrous time in all professional sports, where optimism springs eternal and each team can paint a mental picture to project that if certain things go right, it could make a run into the playoffs. That may ring more true for the NFL than any other North American professional sports league. Since 1990 (32 straight seasons), at least four teams have qualified for the playoffs in every season that were not in the postseason the year before.
WASHINGTON STATE
Yardbarker

Steelers Former 1st Round Pick Maurkice Pouncey Recalls Texting Former GM Kevin Colbert ‘Great Pick’ After This Superstar Was Drafted

The Pittsburgh Steelers have had a ton of great first-round draft picks throughout the 21st century. If we take a look back at the 2010 NFL Draft, the organization selected who would turn into the staple of the offensive line for the next decade in Maurkice Pouncey. Throughout his career, a dominant front was built around him and he was the leader of one of the NFL’s best lines for several years. The legendary center retired following the 2020 season and will always be remembered in Pittsburgh as one of the better linemen in the 21st century to date.
PITTSBURGH, PA
atozsports.com

Dennis Allen had the worst advice for Saints’ QB Andy Dalton at halftime

The New Orleans Saints started so well, but it ended up going downhill, as most of us expected. If you don’t know what I’m referring to, then watch the week 7 highlights of Thursday Night Football between the Saints and the Arizona Cardinals. The game actually did start...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

163K+
Followers
216K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy