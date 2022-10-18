Read full article on original website
Pennsylvania voters have lingering concerns over Fetterman's health
In a new focus group led by Elise Jordan, Pennsylvania voters weigh in on the health of Democratic nominee for the Senate in Pennsylvania, John Fetterman, who suffered a stroke in May.Oct. 21, 2022.
'The decisive vote': Fetterman and Oz bet big on women in the Philadelphia suburbs
As she window-shopped with friends on leafy West State Street, Jill Walters offered a blunt assessment of the Senate candidates battling it out in the Keystone State.
Coal communities in Pennsylvania and other Appalachian states receiving nearly $47 million for revitalization
Dozens of projects in communities affected by coal-related job losses are receiving nearly $47 million from the Appalachian Regional Commission. The awards through the ARC’s Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization Initiative go to 52 projects in 181 counties, the commission said. It is the largest single awards package from the initiative since it began in 2015, according to the ARC.
Pennsylvania’s hospitals are in crisis. How will Shapiro, Mastriano address this growing issue?
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. Hahnemann University Hospital’s closure back in 2019 left shockwaves in Philadelphia and was a sign of worsening things to come. Chester County kicked off 2021 with five hospitals. In less than a year, the rural county was...
NEAL’S POV: Thank you Pennsylvania for screwing everything up again
NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton. We still have some questions about how the votes were counted in the last election. We’ve been told everything is being done this go around to ensure confidence, but look no further than Pennsylvania to see the problem with, you guessed it, mail-in ballots for these midterms.
Mushroom foraging in Pennsylvania: What to look for, what to avoid
Mushroom foraging is a growing trend. If you are interested in foraging in Pennsylvania, you should go in with the knowledge of what to look for and what to watch out for. Harvest months run from early spring to late fall. Commonly harvested and easily identifiable mushrooms in Pennsylvania include: Hen of the Woods, Chicken of the Woods, and Shrimp of the Woods. Find details here. The Pennsylvania Department of...
Dear Dr. Oz: Life in Pennsylvania prisons is not what you picture
Dear Dr. Oz: You Know Nothing about the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s criminal justice system for those serving life sentences. Now the Truth: In Pennsylvania the Board of Pardons hears an inmate’s plea for clemency. If a majority of the board of five approves the application, it is the governor who declares a yes or no. Pennsylvanians should not believe the Oz ad.
Philadelphia DA condemns House committee investigation, expects impeachment before election
Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner still showed up at the Pennsylvania State Capitol on Friday morning, condemning the select committee’s investigation and telling reporters that he expects the impeachment process could begin as early as next week. The post Philadelphia DA condemns House committee investigation, expects impeachment before election appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Appalachian Commission sends $7M for workforce projects in Pennsylvania
(The Center Square) – The Appalachian Regional Commission has announced almost $50 million in grants across the 13-state region, and Pennsylvania will receive $7 million to encourage economic growth. Nine projects in Pennsylvania will receive about $50,000 to $1.5 million for workforce training, manufacturing, child care and feasibility studies...
Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry reports record numbers
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Earlier today, the Pa. Department of Labor & Industry (L.I.) released its preliminary employment situation report for September 2022. According to the Department of L.I., the unemployment rate dropped down by one-tenth of a percent over the previous month, leaving the current unemployment rate sitting at 4.1%. This matches the lowest recorded […]
What manufacturing workers make in Pennsylvania
Get It Made compiled statistics on manufacturing pay in Pennsylvania using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on get-it-made.co.uk, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
GOP goes to court again over Pennsylvania mail-in ballots
ABOVE PHOTO: A bundle of mail-in ballots marked “Problem Return, (Outer) Envelopes” are set aside as election workers continue counting ballots for the Pennsylvania primary election, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the Mercer County Elections Board in Mercer, Pa. Vote counting continues as Republican candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and David McCormick are locked in a too-early-to-call race for Pennsylvania’s hotly contested Republican nomination for an open U.S. Senate seat. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Pennsylvania County Accused of Breaching Voting System Yet Again
The state of Pennsylvania says Fulton County has breached its voting machines—yet again—in violation of a court-ordered injunction. In a Pennsylvania Supreme Court filing on Tuesday, Secretary of the Commonwealth Leigh Chapman accused the county of breaching its voting system for a second time in July when it let a forensics company look at the equipment. This last breach became apparent after the county sued Dominion Voting Systems, which makes election equipment, claiming it had found issues with the machines after Speckin Forensics LLC’s inspection. Chapman’s lawyers argued that when Fulton County allowed the forensics company access to its voting machines, it violated the “court’s Jan. 27 injunction prohibiting third-party access to the machines,” according to a Reuters report. The lawyers wrote that “in allowing Speckin to access and image the electronic voting machines in July 2022, Petitioners openly thumbed their noses at a clear and direct order of this Court,” and opened up the possibility of voter information leaks and potential election tampering.Read it at Reuters
More than 1.8M Pennsylvania residents qualify for food assistance. Here’s who’s eligible
Here’s what to know about getting help through SNAP in Pennsylvania, including eligibility information, how to apply and how many residents currently receive benefits.
Pennsylvania U.S. Senate debate between John Fetterman and Mehmet Oz
Republican US Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz and his democratic opponent Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman will square off in their only scheduled face-to-face debate on Tuesday, Oct. 25 at 8 p.m. Listen live to the debate. Follow along here as WITF’s Democracy Beat reporter Robby Brod and WHYY’s Kenny Cooper...
Preseason pheasant stockings postponed in 12 Pennsylvania counties
With the statewide pheasant season opening on Saturday, 12 counties pheasant stockings have been postponed by one week because of weather damage to a game farm. Travis Lau, communications director for the Pennsylvania Game Commission, said high winds and snow downed nets on the pheasant fields at the Southwest Game Farm in Armstrong County. Crews are restoring the nets and using food to attract the birds back into the large enclosures. “Those birds, by and large, are hanging around the farm,” he said Thursday morning in a telephone interview.
After nearly two months, a drought watch has been lifted for much of the Philadelphia area
In late August, after a fairly dry summer, a drought watch went into effect for 36 Pennsylvania counties including Berks, Bucks, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia. State drought coordinator Susan Weaver called the drought watch an effort to get people to start paying attention to how they use water. “That way...
Jail officials across Pa. sound alarm as mental health crisis puts people at risk, survey finds
This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA. County jails across Pennsylvania lack the resources to address a growing mental health crisis, putting some of the most vulnerable incarcerated people at heightened risk, according to a statewide survey by Spotlight PA and the Pittsburgh Institute for Nonprofit Journalism. Responses from more...
Pa. Issues Permanent Hands-off for Development of Western Montgomery County Farm
The Pa. Department of Agriculture has allocated $7.5 million in state, county, local, and nonprofit funding to preserve 24 farms in 10 counties from ever being used for residential or commercial purposes. One, the Gregory H. Moser Farm, sits within Montgomery County’s borders. The Moser Farm occupies nearly 80...
Delaware’s new interim auditor is a throwback, Dennis Greenhouse first held the seat in 1982
Ask us: As Election Day draws near, what questions do you have?. One day after Delaware’s state auditor resigned after being sentenced to probation for misconduct, Governor John Carney named Dennis Greenhouse as a temporary replacement. Greenhouse will serve as Delaware’s auditor until January. That’s when whoever is...
