Pennsylvania State

WITF

Coal communities in Pennsylvania and other Appalachian states receiving nearly $47 million for revitalization

Dozens of projects in communities affected by coal-related job losses are receiving nearly $47 million from the Appalachian Regional Commission. The awards through the ARC’s Partnerships for Opportunity and Workforce and Economic Revitalization Initiative go to 52 projects in 181 counties, the commission said. It is the largest single awards package from the initiative since it began in 2015, according to the ARC.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
ketk.com

NEAL’S POV: Thank you Pennsylvania for screwing everything up again

NOTE: This was written for broadcast and reflects the thoughts of Neal Barton. We still have some questions about how the votes were counted in the last election. We’ve been told everything is being done this go around to ensure confidence, but look no further than Pennsylvania to see the problem with, you guessed it, mail-in ballots for these midterms.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
NorthcentralPA.com

Mushroom foraging in Pennsylvania: What to look for, what to avoid

Mushroom foraging is a growing trend. If you are interested in foraging in Pennsylvania, you should go in with the knowledge of what to look for and what to watch out for. Harvest months run from early spring to late fall. Commonly harvested and easily identifiable mushrooms in Pennsylvania include: Hen of the Woods, Chicken of the Woods, and Shrimp of the Woods. Find details here. The Pennsylvania Department of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
buckscountyherald.com

Dear Dr. Oz: Life in Pennsylvania prisons is not what you picture

Dear Dr. Oz: You Know Nothing about the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s criminal justice system for those serving life sentences. Now the Truth: In Pennsylvania the Board of Pardons hears an inmate’s plea for clemency. If a majority of the board of five approves the application, it is the governor who declares a yes or no. Pennsylvanians should not believe the Oz ad.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Philadelphia DA condemns House committee investigation, expects impeachment before election

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner still showed up at the Pennsylvania State Capitol on Friday morning, condemning the select committee’s investigation and telling reporters that he expects the impeachment process could begin as early as next week. The post Philadelphia DA condemns House committee investigation, expects impeachment before election appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
abc27 News

Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry reports record numbers

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Earlier today, the Pa. Department of Labor & Industry (L.I.) released its preliminary employment situation report for September 2022. According to the Department of L.I., the unemployment rate dropped down by one-tenth of a percent over the previous month, leaving the current unemployment rate sitting at 4.1%. This matches the lowest recorded […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
philasun.com

GOP goes to court again over Pennsylvania mail-in ballots

ABOVE PHOTO: A bundle of mail-in ballots marked “Problem Return, (Outer) Envelopes” are set aside as election workers continue counting ballots for the Pennsylvania primary election, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at the Mercer County Elections Board in Mercer, Pa. Vote counting continues as Republican candidates Dr. Mehmet Oz and David McCormick are locked in a too-early-to-call race for Pennsylvania’s hotly contested Republican nomination for an open U.S. Senate seat. (AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

Pennsylvania County Accused of Breaching Voting System Yet Again

The state of Pennsylvania says Fulton County has breached its voting machines—yet again—in violation of a court-ordered injunction. In a Pennsylvania Supreme Court filing on Tuesday, Secretary of the Commonwealth Leigh Chapman accused the county of breaching its voting system for a second time in July when it let a forensics company look at the equipment. This last breach became apparent after the county sued Dominion Voting Systems, which makes election equipment, claiming it had found issues with the machines after Speckin Forensics LLC’s inspection. Chapman’s lawyers argued that when Fulton County allowed the forensics company access to its voting machines, it violated the “court’s Jan. 27 injunction prohibiting third-party access to the machines,” according to a Reuters report. The lawyers wrote that “in allowing Speckin to access and image the electronic voting machines in July 2022, Petitioners openly thumbed their noses at a clear and direct order of this Court,” and opened up the possibility of voter information leaks and potential election tampering.Read it at Reuters
FULTON COUNTY, PA
echo-pilot.com

Preseason pheasant stockings postponed in 12 Pennsylvania counties

With the statewide pheasant season opening on Saturday, 12 counties pheasant stockings have been postponed by one week because of weather damage to a game farm. Travis Lau, communications director for the Pennsylvania Game Commission, said high winds and snow downed nets on the pheasant fields at the Southwest Game Farm in Armstrong County. Crews are restoring the nets and using food to attract the birds back into the large enclosures. “Those birds, by and large, are hanging around the farm,” he said Thursday morning in a telephone interview.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
