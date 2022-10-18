Read full article on original website
Historic Sanborn Field at the University of Missouri is associated with the discovery of medicine that helped millionsCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Architect Morris Frederick Bell's work in Fulton, Missouri and well known work at the University of MissouriCJ CoombsFulton, MO
The Albert Bishop Chance House is a museum and garden open to the publicCJ CoombsCentralia, MO
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
abc17news.com
Natural cover fire in Columbia burns 35 acres
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Roughly 35 acres were burned on Friday from a natural cover fire in Columbia on near Gray Oak Drive and Green Meadows Road, behind the Grindstone Parkway Walmart. The fire was contained by 6:30 p.m. Columbia Fire Department crews began leaving the scene around 7:50 p.m. Crews...
Firefighters respond to fire at automotive business east of Columbia
BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) No one is hurt after a fire at an automotive business east of Columbia early Friday morning. Boone County Fire Protection District crews responded to the fire around 6 a.m. at Copart in the 8400 block of E. Richland Road. Copart's website describes the business as a vehicle auction. A Boone The post Firefighters respond to fire at automotive business east of Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
KOMU
Fake parking ticket scam spotted in Jefferson City
JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department is alerting the community to a scam involving parking citations. Over the last several days, the department said it has been made aware of an unknown individual(s), placing similar tickets on vehicles throughout the city, according to a news release sent Friday.
939theeagle.com
Ribbon-cutting for $23-million new COU terminal is today
Today is your opportunity to get a close-up view of the $23-million new terminal at Columbia Regional Airport (COU), before it becomes operational later this month. Missouri Governor Mike Parson, Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin, UM System President Dr. Mun Choi and several other dignitaries will speak at today’s 3 pm ribbon-cutting ceremony. Mayor Buffaloe tells 939 the Eagle that she’s excited about the new passenger boarding bridges.
939theeagle.com
Mizzou homecoming parade usually attracts 40,000 spectators
Thousands of people will be in downtown Columbia for Saturday morning’s Mizzou Homecoming parade, which begins at 9. Mizzou spokesman Uriah Orland tells 939 the Eagle that there are more than 150 parade entries, adding that the parade usually attracts about 40,000 attendees. The parade begins on Rollins, south of Reynolds Alumni Center. The route will then turn on Hitt street, before making a turn on University Avenue to 9th street. The parade will go down ninth, before turning west on Broadway. It will then turn south on 5th street and end at 5th and Cherry.
lakeexpo.com
Developer Of Massive Lake Area Project Drops More Details... But Only A Few
No other single project has encompassed as much land as the enormous, 2,200+ acre development being planned on the shores of Lake of the Ozarks... other than the construction of the Lake itself. But for now, developer Blake Hodits isn't saying much about the project — only that it's going...
kwos.com
Man with a gun arrested in JCMO
A man faces charges after being arrested at a Jefferson City residential living center Wednesday. Police were called to Adams Street Place after man came into the home and said he had been shot. The man hadn’t been shot but did have a gun. He was arrested on weapons and other charges. The gun had been stolen from Columbia.
939theeagle.com
MoDOT is currently down about 1,000 snow plow operators statewide
Columbia, Jefferson City and Boonville-area motorists are seeing dozens of yellow state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) snow plow vehicles on area interstates and highways this morning. It’s part of a statewide winter weather drill to train snowplow operators on their designated routes, so they’re aware of everything. That includes knowing...
939theeagle.com
Atwill says COU’s new terminal project highlights bipartisanship; predicts economic boost
Boone County’s outgoing presiding commissioner predicts Columbia Regional Airport’s (COU) $23-million new terminal will boost economic development in Columbia and mid-Missouri. Dan Atwill tells 939 the Eagle that the project was needed, adding that the old terminal is outdated. “We’re going to see more businesses interested in Columbia...
Multiple Agencies Combine Forces to Battle Pettis County Grass Fire
Shortly after 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 14, a small fire was ignited on an agricultural implement (combine) while it was being used near Drake and Buckley Road, according to Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders. The operator was able to escape the tractor and attempt to extinguish the fire, but due...
KOMU
Two men work to help Columbia's youth one step at a time
COLUMBIA - For the past 43 years, the MO High Steppers founder and executive director Rolando Barry and assistant drill master Tyrone Raybon have been working to evolve the youth community in Columbia with performing arts. The high steppers are the only drill team in mid-Missouri. The team consists of...
Origin of loud boom heard across Jefferson City unknown
The origin of a loud boom heard across Jefferson City on Thursday morning is unknown. The post Origin of loud boom heard across Jefferson City unknown appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
Three Marconi awards for Zimmer Communications in Columbia/Jefferson City
Zimmer Communications has won three prestigious Marconi awards at the National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) event in New York. The awards were announced this week at the NAB event in New York City. Zimmer’s KTXY, which is known as Y-107, has earned a Marconi for the CHR station of the...
939theeagle.com
Poll workers and supervisors needed in Boone County for November election
Boone County’s clerk says there’s a need for more election judges and supervisors for the November 8 election. Clerk Brianna Lennon describes these positions as incredibly important. “You know you talk to people that have worked at the polling locations and they keep coming back once they do...
Two years after launching The Missouri Independent, we’re still detectives for the people
I often joke that 75% of my job involves aimlessly wandering the Missouri Capitol in the hopes of bumping into news. But the only funny part of that bit is that it’s not really a joke. Look: I’ve covered statehouses around the Midwest for nearly 20 years, and there has never been a day when […] The post Two years after launching The Missouri Independent, we’re still detectives for the people appeared first on Missouri Independent.
KOMU
Jefferson City man charged in Sept. 2021 shooting outside of Columbia club
COLUMBIA - A Jefferson City man was charged Monday in connection to a September 2021 shooting in Columbia that left three people injured. Wayne Warmack is charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm. The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. Sept. 18, 2021 outside of Vibez lounge, located...
Boeing flies fighter jet as loud boom heard in Jefferson City area
The origin of a loud boom heard across Jefferson City on Thursday morning is unknown. The post Boeing flies fighter jet as loud boom heard in Jefferson City area appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kchi.com
Two Crashes – Three Injured
A crash in Carroll County involving a parked vehicle left the driver with minor injuries. State Troopers investigated the crash that happened at about 12:25 pm Wednesday when 92-year-old Robert A Hart drove through the garage door at a carwash, crossed US 65 headed east, and struck another garage door and a military-style Humvee (HMMWV). Hart had minor injuries and was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital for treatment.
kjluradio.com
Columbia man missing for four days
A Columbia man is reported as missing. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Jason Washington, 49, went missing from his apartment at the Columbia Square Apartments last Saturday. Missing Missouri says Washington has a medical condition that causes seizures and he’s without that medication. Washington is described as a...
kmmo.com
SEDALIA CITY COUNCIL PASSES ORDINANCE TO HELP RETAIN CITY EMPLOYEES
The Sedalia City Council passed an ordinance to help retain city employees during its meeting on Monday, October 17. City Administrator Kelvin Shaw said the city has had employees leave due to other employers offering sign-on bonuses. Shaw said the council came up with a budget amendment it calls Sign-and-Stay pay in order to incentivize employees.
