Columbia, MO

abc17news.com

Natural cover fire in Columbia burns 35 acres

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) Roughly 35 acres were burned on Friday from a natural cover fire in Columbia on near Gray Oak Drive and Green Meadows Road, behind the Grindstone Parkway Walmart. The fire was contained by 6:30 p.m. Columbia Fire Department crews began leaving the scene around 7:50 p.m. Crews...
COLUMBIA, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Firefighters respond to fire at automotive business east of Columbia

BOONE COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) No one is hurt after a fire at an automotive business east of Columbia early Friday morning. Boone County Fire Protection District crews responded to the fire around 6 a.m. at Copart in the 8400 block of E. Richland Road. Copart's website describes the business as a vehicle auction. A Boone The post Firefighters respond to fire at automotive business east of Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Fake parking ticket scam spotted in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - The Jefferson City Police Department is alerting the community to a scam involving parking citations. Over the last several days, the department said it has been made aware of an unknown individual(s), placing similar tickets on vehicles throughout the city, according to a news release sent Friday.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
939theeagle.com

Ribbon-cutting for $23-million new COU terminal is today

Today is your opportunity to get a close-up view of the $23-million new terminal at Columbia Regional Airport (COU), before it becomes operational later this month. Missouri Governor Mike Parson, Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe, Jefferson City Mayor Carrie Tergin, UM System President Dr. Mun Choi and several other dignitaries will speak at today’s 3 pm ribbon-cutting ceremony. Mayor Buffaloe tells 939 the Eagle that she’s excited about the new passenger boarding bridges.
COLUMBIA, MO
939theeagle.com

Mizzou homecoming parade usually attracts 40,000 spectators

Thousands of people will be in downtown Columbia for Saturday morning’s Mizzou Homecoming parade, which begins at 9. Mizzou spokesman Uriah Orland tells 939 the Eagle that there are more than 150 parade entries, adding that the parade usually attracts about 40,000 attendees. The parade begins on Rollins, south of Reynolds Alumni Center. The route will then turn on Hitt street, before making a turn on University Avenue to 9th street. The parade will go down ninth, before turning west on Broadway. It will then turn south on 5th street and end at 5th and Cherry.
COLUMBIA, MO
kwos.com

Man with a gun arrested in JCMO

A man faces charges after being arrested at a Jefferson City residential living center Wednesday. Police were called to Adams Street Place after man came into the home and said he had been shot. The man hadn’t been shot but did have a gun. He was arrested on weapons and other charges. The gun had been stolen from Columbia.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
939theeagle.com

MoDOT is currently down about 1,000 snow plow operators statewide

Columbia, Jefferson City and Boonville-area motorists are seeing dozens of yellow state Department of Transportation (MoDOT) snow plow vehicles on area interstates and highways this morning. It’s part of a statewide winter weather drill to train snowplow operators on their designated routes, so they’re aware of everything. That includes knowing...
COLUMBIA, MO
KOMU

Two men work to help Columbia's youth one step at a time

COLUMBIA - For the past 43 years, the MO High Steppers founder and executive director Rolando Barry and assistant drill master Tyrone Raybon have been working to evolve the youth community in Columbia with performing arts. The high steppers are the only drill team in mid-Missouri. The team consists of...
COLUMBIA, MO
Missouri Independent

Two years after launching The Missouri Independent, we’re still detectives for the people

I often joke that 75% of my job involves aimlessly wandering the Missouri Capitol in the hopes of bumping into news.  But the only funny part of that bit is that it’s not really a joke.  Look: I’ve covered statehouses around the Midwest for nearly 20 years, and there has never been a day when […] The post Two years after launching The Missouri Independent, we’re still detectives for the people appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
kchi.com

Two Crashes – Three Injured

A crash in Carroll County involving a parked vehicle left the driver with minor injuries. State Troopers investigated the crash that happened at about 12:25 pm Wednesday when 92-year-old Robert A Hart drove through the garage door at a carwash, crossed US 65 headed east, and struck another garage door and a military-style Humvee (HMMWV). Hart had minor injuries and was taken to Carroll County Memorial Hospital for treatment.
CARROLL COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Columbia man missing for four days

A Columbia man is reported as missing. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports Jason Washington, 49, went missing from his apartment at the Columbia Square Apartments last Saturday. Missing Missouri says Washington has a medical condition that causes seizures and he’s without that medication. Washington is described as a...
COLUMBIA, MO
kmmo.com

SEDALIA CITY COUNCIL PASSES ORDINANCE TO HELP RETAIN CITY EMPLOYEES

The Sedalia City Council passed an ordinance to help retain city employees during its meeting on Monday, October 17. City Administrator Kelvin Shaw said the city has had employees leave due to other employers offering sign-on bonuses. Shaw said the council came up with a budget amendment it calls Sign-and-Stay pay in order to incentivize employees.
SEDALIA, MO

