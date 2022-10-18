ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Worth, FL

boatingmag.com

Fort Lauderdale Boat Show 2022: Must-See Boats List

Special delivery: Sign up for the free Boating email newsletter. Subscribe to Boating magazine for $14 for 1 year and receive 4 bonus digital issues. The 2022 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, known as FLIBS to many, opens October 26th and runs until October 20th. Hundreds of boats will be on display, each with their own merits. For you, the boat buyer, determining which boats to look at can be daunting. For that reason the editors at BOATING created this list of “ must-see” boats. Included here are boats we deem as important or innovative or increasingly popular with buyers (hence the inclusion of so many Hybrid Bay Boats in this list).
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
fb101.com

Five Must-Try Restaurants on Florida’s Treasure Coast

District Table & Bar – District Table’s open kitchen serves seasonal, New American fare with a Southern drawl. Enjoy a Wahoo Ceviche served on top of an aji amarillo and pumpkin puree; Pork Schnitzel with pomme puree, pickled apple, and sauerkraut; and Buttermilk Pie topped with preserved fig and almond granola.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Into the wild on two wheels: Easy bike rides that pass gators, deer instead of cars, trucks

Less than 10 minutes from Interstate 95, a series of bicycle trails winds through some of the most stunning scenery in Palm Beach County. We’re not talking about State Road A1A along the ocean or the waterfront Lake Trail on Palm Beach or the palm tree-lined sidewalks along Flagler Drive in downtown West Palm Beach, although those are all excellent bike-riding options.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
flkeysnews.com

Roaches. Rodents. Mold dripping onto ice. Florida Keys to Palm Beach restaurant filth

After a week off, the Sick and Shut Down List returns with the usual multi-county representation, vermin and ice machine issues. So, let’s get to it. READ BEFORE YOU WRITE OR CALL: What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation restaurant inspections in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. A restaurant that fails inspection remains closed until passing an inspection.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
franchising.com

Kona Ice Brings a One-of-a-Kind Experience to Residents in Palm Beach County

Mobile Franchise Expands in Florida, Giving Back to Community Schools and Organizations. October 19, 2022 // Franchising.com // LAKE WORTH, Fla. - Bringing tropical tunes and cups of shaved ice everywhere it stops, Kona Ice is expanding in Palm Beach County. Introducing its distinctive blend of entertainment, gourmet frozen treats and FUN-draising, the Kona Ice experience is unlike any other in the area. Serving up good vibes in a cool ride, Kona Ice is now cruisin’ through Lake Worth, Boca Raton and Coconut Creek.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
luxury-houses.net

Just Listed for $27.5 Million, The Sundara Estate is known as The Finest Mansion in Delray Beach with Nearly 18,000 SF of World Class Luxurious Living Space

The Sundara Estate in Delray Beach, a contemporary masterpiece, recognized as one of the finest properties in the United States features world-class design with unrivaled amenities, privacy and security is now available for sale. This home located at 9200 Rockybrook Way, Delray Beach, Florida offers 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with nearly 18,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Senada Adzem (Phone: 917-913-6680) at Douglas Elliman for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Mansion in Delray Beach.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Why Florida’s stone crab claw prices are so ‘astronomical’ at start of 2022-23 season

Eager to crack into fresh stone crab claws with sides of mustard dipping sauce? Be prepared to pay record-high prices again. Mere days into stone crab season, local seafood markets, restaurants and wholesalers say strong weekend winds and lean traps along Florida’s Gulf Coast are limiting supplies of the crustacean delicacy. Meanwhile, inflation is driving up per-pound prices $10 to $20 higher ...
FLORIDA STATE
cw34.com

Revolving door: Beer, whiskey, Kahlua & a lot of broken glass lead to man's latest arrest

GREENACRES, Fla. (CBS12) — Five arrests in the past four months in Palm Beach County. The latest and most serious came just a few weeks ago and started with stolen liquor. The victim told a Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy he went to a liquor store on S. Jog Road in Greenacres and bought about $70 in alcohol. Specifically, there was a 24-pack of Bud light beer, a bottle of Jim Beam whiskey, and a bottle of Kahlua.
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
southfloridaagentmagazine.com

Fort Lauderdale’s highest penthouse hits the market for $6.3 million

A two-story penthouse in Fort Lauderdale’s tallest residential building just hit the market for $6.3 million. The 100 Las Olas penthouse is on levels 45 and 46 of the building. It includes a first floor with 3,521 square feet of interior and exterior space and includes an owner’s suite and open great room. The second floor, at 2,358 square feet, includes three bedrooms and a loft den.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Coming soon: Pelican’s SnoBalls returning to South Florida — find out where

When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Here’s what’s coming soon to a city near you. Won-Tom’s, Deerfield Beach A mashup of Mexican, seafood bites and Asian street food, this new restaurant from Troy Ganter (Papa’s Raw Bar in Lighthouse Point) is scheduled to open next spring inside The Cove Shopping Center on the Intracoastal ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
NBC Miami

Cuban Pilot Lands Small Russian-Made Plane at South Florida Airport

A Cuban pilot landed a small Russian-made plane at a South Florida airport Friday, officials said. Miami International Airport officials said the single engine Antonov An-2 plane landed at Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport around 11:30 a.m. The airport is off Tamiami Trail in the middle of the Florida Everglades.
MIAMI, FL
fox35orlando.com

Here are the best taco spots in Florida

Looking to try out a new taco spot? Yelp says these six Florida restaurants make some of the best tacos in the country. Yelp revealed its roundup of the top 100 taco spots in the US and here's how the six spots in the state ranked. 14. Taqueria El Asador...
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

CityPlace, now The Square, is changing into a more modern district for West Palm Beach

Related Cos., led by billionaire Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, first landed in West Palm Beach when the company built CityPlace in 2000. This mixed-use project along Okeechobee Boulevard just east of Interstate 95 featured shopping, dining and residences. More importantly, CityPlace kicked off the city's renaissance, attracting apartments and condominiums builders, as well as other investors into the city.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

