boatingmag.com
Fort Lauderdale Boat Show 2022: Must-See Boats List
The 2022 Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, known as FLIBS to many, opens October 26th and runs until October 20th. Hundreds of boats will be on display, each with their own merits. For you, the boat buyer, determining which boats to look at can be daunting. For that reason the editors at BOATING created this list of " must-see" boats. Included here are boats we deem as important or innovative or increasingly popular with buyers (hence the inclusion of so many Hybrid Bay Boats in this list).
fb101.com
Five Must-Try Restaurants on Florida’s Treasure Coast
District Table & Bar – District Table’s open kitchen serves seasonal, New American fare with a Southern drawl. Enjoy a Wahoo Ceviche served on top of an aji amarillo and pumpkin puree; Pork Schnitzel with pomme puree, pickled apple, and sauerkraut; and Buttermilk Pie topped with preserved fig and almond granola.
Into the wild on two wheels: Easy bike rides that pass gators, deer instead of cars, trucks
Less than 10 minutes from Interstate 95, a series of bicycle trails winds through some of the most stunning scenery in Palm Beach County. We’re not talking about State Road A1A along the ocean or the waterfront Lake Trail on Palm Beach or the palm tree-lined sidewalks along Flagler Drive in downtown West Palm Beach, although those are all excellent bike-riding options.
Tropical Fruit Tree & Edible Plant Sale Returns
Vendors from across the state will descend on the South Florida Fairgrounds for the annual sale October 22 The post Tropical Fruit Tree & Edible Plant Sale Returns appeared first on Palm Beach Illustrated.
WPBF News 25
VIDEO: Sharks seen swimming in shallow waters along Singer Island
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — A viewer sent WPBF 25 News video of sharks swimming along Singer Island Tuesday. The person said that six to eight sharks were in the shallow areas of the surf throughout the day. Watch the full video of the sharks swimming below.
flkeysnews.com
Roaches. Rodents. Mold dripping onto ice. Florida Keys to Palm Beach restaurant filth
After a week off, the Sick and Shut Down List returns with the usual multi-county representation, vermin and ice machine issues. So, let’s get to it. READ BEFORE YOU WRITE OR CALL: What follows comes from Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation restaurant inspections in Miami-Dade, Broward, Palm Beach and Monroe counties. A restaurant that fails inspection remains closed until passing an inspection.
A family-owned bar, restaurant that loves great burgers and beer just opened in Lake Worth Beach
Maybe you've already dropped in or maybe this is the first you've heard of them if you live in Lake Worth Beach, but there's a new burger bar in town. Monka's Beer and Burger Bar has arrived. Opened in August on Lake Avenue, just west of Dixie Highway, the burger-centric eatery is owned and operated by the husband and...
franchising.com
Kona Ice Brings a One-of-a-Kind Experience to Residents in Palm Beach County
Mobile Franchise Expands in Florida, Giving Back to Community Schools and Organizations. October 19, 2022 // Franchising.com // LAKE WORTH, Fla. - Bringing tropical tunes and cups of shaved ice everywhere it stops, Kona Ice is expanding in Palm Beach County. Introducing its distinctive blend of entertainment, gourmet frozen treats and FUN-draising, the Kona Ice experience is unlike any other in the area. Serving up good vibes in a cool ride, Kona Ice is now cruisin’ through Lake Worth, Boca Raton and Coconut Creek.
luxury-houses.net
Just Listed for $27.5 Million, The Sundara Estate is known as The Finest Mansion in Delray Beach with Nearly 18,000 SF of World Class Luxurious Living Space
The Sundara Estate in Delray Beach, a contemporary masterpiece, recognized as one of the finest properties in the United States features world-class design with unrivaled amenities, privacy and security is now available for sale. This home located at 9200 Rockybrook Way, Delray Beach, Florida offers 7 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with nearly 18,000 square feet of living spaces. Call Senada Adzem (Phone: 917-913-6680) at Douglas Elliman for more detailed and set a tour schedule of the Mansion in Delray Beach.
Food Editor: Best reasons to visit oldest steakhouse in Florida, right here in PB County
We’ve got a particularly meaty dining column today. We’ll travel from Florida’s oldest steakhouse to a smoked Wagyu brisket feast. But there’s love for the non-carnivores as well. There’s a plant-forward Diwali brunch to know about. And there’s one of my favorite new sweet bites, one that’s not in the least meat-related! ...
Health advisory issued for River Park Marina in Port St. Lucie
The Florida Department of Health in St. Lucie County has issued a no-swimming advisory for River Park Marina on the North Fork of the St. Lucie River in Port St. Lucie.
Why Florida’s stone crab claw prices are so ‘astronomical’ at start of 2022-23 season
Eager to crack into fresh stone crab claws with sides of mustard dipping sauce? Be prepared to pay record-high prices again. Mere days into stone crab season, local seafood markets, restaurants and wholesalers say strong weekend winds and lean traps along Florida’s Gulf Coast are limiting supplies of the crustacean delicacy. Meanwhile, inflation is driving up per-pound prices $10 to $20 higher ...
cw34.com
Revolving door: Beer, whiskey, Kahlua & a lot of broken glass lead to man's latest arrest
GREENACRES, Fla. (CBS12) — Five arrests in the past four months in Palm Beach County. The latest and most serious came just a few weeks ago and started with stolen liquor. The victim told a Palm Beach County sheriff's deputy he went to a liquor store on S. Jog Road in Greenacres and bought about $70 in alcohol. Specifically, there was a 24-pack of Bud light beer, a bottle of Jim Beam whiskey, and a bottle of Kahlua.
southfloridaagentmagazine.com
Fort Lauderdale’s highest penthouse hits the market for $6.3 million
A two-story penthouse in Fort Lauderdale’s tallest residential building just hit the market for $6.3 million. The 100 Las Olas penthouse is on levels 45 and 46 of the building. It includes a first floor with 3,521 square feet of interior and exterior space and includes an owner’s suite and open great room. The second floor, at 2,358 square feet, includes three bedrooms and a loft den.
Coming soon: Pelican’s SnoBalls returning to South Florida — find out where
When it comes to food, South Florida is a great place to be. So many new places open up every day. Here’s what’s coming soon to a city near you. Won-Tom’s, Deerfield Beach A mashup of Mexican, seafood bites and Asian street food, this new restaurant from Troy Ganter (Papa’s Raw Bar in Lighthouse Point) is scheduled to open next spring inside The Cove Shopping Center on the Intracoastal ...
Feast of Little Italy Serves Up Family Fun
The twenty-first annual celebration of Italian-American heritage returns to Abacoa in Jupiter November 4-6 The post Feast of Little Italy Serves Up Family Fun appeared first on Jupiter Magazine.
NBC Miami
Cuban Pilot Lands Small Russian-Made Plane at South Florida Airport
A Cuban pilot landed a small Russian-made plane at a South Florida airport Friday, officials said. Miami International Airport officials said the single engine Antonov An-2 plane landed at Dade-Collier Training and Transition Airport around 11:30 a.m. The airport is off Tamiami Trail in the middle of the Florida Everglades.
fox35orlando.com
Here are the best taco spots in Florida
Looking to try out a new taco spot? Yelp says these six Florida restaurants make some of the best tacos in the country. Yelp revealed its roundup of the top 100 taco spots in the US and here's how the six spots in the state ranked. 14. Taqueria El Asador...
CityPlace, now The Square, is changing into a more modern district for West Palm Beach
Related Cos., led by billionaire Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, first landed in West Palm Beach when the company built CityPlace in 2000. This mixed-use project along Okeechobee Boulevard just east of Interstate 95 featured shopping, dining and residences. More importantly, CityPlace kicked off the city's renaissance, attracting apartments and condominiums builders, as well as other investors into the city.
New Chicken Restaurant Planned for Lake Worth
Jackson’s Chicken Shack looks to be opening in a retail center near Jog Road and Lantana Road
