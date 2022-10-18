Easy Apple Tartlets

Impress your guests this season with these quick, flaky pastries.

Photography by Paola + Murray; Food Styling by Olivia Mack McCool; Prop Styling by Sophie Strangio

Welcome to SAVEUR’s column on making the most of local produce according to chef and recipe developer Fatima Khawaja. This is where you’ll find creative, unfussy meal ideas plus plenty of cooking advice—like what to do with that bumper crop of zucchini or how to store delicate heirloom tomatoes. Follow along, and you’ll learn how to turn the season’s bounty into easy plant-based meals that’ll be on the table in under an hour.

As a private chef, I’m always looking for gorgeous desserts that are deceptively easy to make. In these tarts, a few pantry staples, apples, and store-bought puff pastry (all-butter Dufour is excellent) come together to make a fragrant autumnal treat. Serve the apple tartlets drizzled with caramel sauce or dusted with powdered sugar.

Yield: Makes 12 tartlets

Time: 1 hours 5 minutes

Ingredients

¼ cup light brown sugar

¼ cup sugar, plus more for sprinkling

¼ tsp. ground cinnamon

Pinch kosher salt

¼ tsp. vanilla extract

3 Granny Smith apples, peeled, cored, and cut into ¼-in. slices

All-purpose flour, for dusting

10 oz. frozen puff pastry (1 sheet), thawed overnight in the fridge

1 egg, beaten with 1 tsp. water

Powdered sugar

Instructions