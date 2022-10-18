ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asotin County, WA

nwpb.org

Some Sunnyside Hill residents frustrated by new traffic calming measures

PULLMAN, WASH – Construction wrapped up on Tuesday on the new traffic calming measures in the Sunnyside Hill neighborhood. The city added the measures as a part of the $1.25 million Accelerated Streets 2022 project, with both circles costing $44,000, said Matt Young, city of Pullman communications coordinator. The...
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

Arrested Warrant Issued for Suspected Local Meth Trafficker Tyson Farley After He Failed to Return to Jail After Furlough

LATAH COUNTY - An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspected local methamphetamine trafficker after he failed to go back to jail after being released. 43-year-old Tyson Farley is charged with multiple narcotics charges in Latah County Second District including felony meth trafficking. Farley was temporarily released from jail by Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall on a furlough so he could visit a family member who was deathly ill. Farley never returned to jail and has missed multiple court hearings. A felony arrest warrant with no bond has been issued for Farley. It’s valid in Idaho, Washington, Oregon and Montana.
LATAH COUNTY, ID
Big Country News

Victim Identified from Fatal Single Vehicle Crash on State Highway 64 in Lewis County

The victim in last week's fatal single vehicle crash on State Highway 64 in Lewis County has been identified. According to a press release from the Idaho State Police, the vehicle, a 2002 Saturn, was traveling eastbound on SH 64 when it left the roadway on the right shoulder and traveled approximately 350 feet down an embankment. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.
LEWIS COUNTY, ID
KHQ Right Now

Lewiston starting emergency waterline repair today

Starting this morning, 1,200 Block of 21st street will be reduced to one lane in each direction as crews perform an emergency waistline water repair. Work is expected to be complete by the end of the day, Oct. 18.
LEWISTON, ID
Big Country News

Roadwork on Vassar Meadows Road begins Monday

DEARY - The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests’ Palouse Ranger District has roadwork scheduled beginning October 17 for three places along Vassar Meadows Road (Forest Service Road #3347). A contractor will be replacing cattle guards on Vassar Meadows Road at approximately mile marker 4, mile marker 5.8, and mile marker...
POTLATCH, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

WSU lifting COVID vaccine requirement for most employees, contractors and volunteers

PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State University is lifting its COVID-19 vaccine requirement for most employees, contractors and volunteers.  The requirement will be lifted in coordination with Governor Jay Inslee’s announcement that all remaining COVID-19 emergency orders and the state of emergency in Washington will end on October 31.  “Thanks to the entire WSU community for their continued efforts to fight...
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

Clarkston Man Pleads Guilty to Stealing Cadillac From Rosalia Area Family

COLFAX - The 20-year-old Clarkston man accused of stealing a Cadillac from a Rosalia area family has pleaded guilty to burglary. Brady Trott pleaded guilty to 2nd degree felony burglary Friday morning in Whitman County Superior Court. Trott was sentenced by Court Commissioner Doug Robinson to the maximum 3 months in jail, placed on probation for a year, and was ordered to undergo a drug evaluation.
CLARKSTON, WA
Big Country News

Pullman Utility Customers to See 4.5% Rate Increase to 'Help Offset Costs Caused by Inflation'

PULLMAN - City of Pullman utility customers will see a 4.5% rate increase reflected on their November bill, which includes water, sewer, and stormwater service. The rate increase was approved by the Pullman City Council on September 27 following a recommendation from Public Works staff, who said that the increase is necessary to "help offset rising costs caused by inflation."
PULLMAN, WA
Big Country News

Pullman Woman Gavriel Hernandez Wanted on Nationwide $100,000 Warrant

WHITMAN COUNTY - A nationwide arrest warrant has been issued for the Pullman woman accused of taking part in an armed robbery. 35-year-old Gavriel Hernandez was arrested with 37-year-old Roy Valdez also of Pullman in early September. The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office arrested the couple for allegedly robbing a Garfield man at gunpoint inside his home. The pair have been charged with felony 1st degree robbery and theft.
PULLMAN, WA
