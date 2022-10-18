Read full article on original website
Chestnut Park Restrooms Closed Until Further Notice Due to Vandalism
CLARKSTON - Lower Granite Natural Resource Management staff are closing the Chestnut Park restrooms located on the Snake River in Clarkston, WA until further notice due to an increase in vandalism. According to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Walla Walla District, over the past several weeks there has been...
270-Acre Prescribed Burn East of Walla Walla Expected to take 2-5 Days to Complete, According to Forest Service
WALLA WALLA - Fire management officials on the Walla Walla Ranger District will implement a 270-acre prescribed burn within the Tiger Creek prescribed burn unit, located approximately 13 miles east of Walla Walla and along the Mill Creek Municipal Watershed boundary. According to the U.S. Forest Service, the prescribed burn,...
Some Sunnyside Hill residents frustrated by new traffic calming measures
PULLMAN, WASH – Construction wrapped up on Tuesday on the new traffic calming measures in the Sunnyside Hill neighborhood. The city added the measures as a part of the $1.25 million Accelerated Streets 2022 project, with both circles costing $44,000, said Matt Young, city of Pullman communications coordinator. The...
Oversized Windmill Loads Leaving Lewiston for Canada Saturday and Sunday Night
LEWISTON - The next load of oversized windmill blades will depart from the Port of Lewiston Saturday night, October 22nd and Sunday October 23rd at 7:30 p.m. The loads will travel north on US95 from Lewiston - ultimately headed to southern Alberta, Canada. The first load carrying oversized windmill blades...
Man Arrested In Idaho County for Domestic Battery in Front of a Child
KAMIAH - On October 19, 2022, around 3:10 PM, Idaho County Dispatch took a call regarding a civil protection order violation and an assault that had occurred in the Kamiah area. Deputies responded and spoke with the female victim, who had visible injuries. Benjamin Lester, age 34, of Kamiah, was...
Idaho Animal Rescue Network Selected to Receive 'Spirit of Idaho' Award from Senator Mike Crapo
LEWISTON - The Idaho Animal Rescue Network has been nominated and selected to receive the "Spirit of Idaho" award from U.S. Senator Mike Crapo. IARN will be presented the award on October 27. The Spirit of Idaho Award was created by Crapo in 2000 to honor the acts of service...
Dworshak Dam Releases to Fluctuate Between 1,600 and 3,000 cfs for Turbine Maintenance Testing on October 26-27
AHSAHKA, ID - Between Wednesday, October 26 and Thursday, October 27, Dworshak Dam releases will fluctuate due to annual turbine maintenance testing. During the days of testing, flows will fluctuate for several hours between 6:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m., according to the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. Fluctuations in flow...
Arrested Warrant Issued for Suspected Local Meth Trafficker Tyson Farley After He Failed to Return to Jail After Furlough
LATAH COUNTY - An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspected local methamphetamine trafficker after he failed to go back to jail after being released. 43-year-old Tyson Farley is charged with multiple narcotics charges in Latah County Second District including felony meth trafficking. Farley was temporarily released from jail by Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall on a furlough so he could visit a family member who was deathly ill. Farley never returned to jail and has missed multiple court hearings. A felony arrest warrant with no bond has been issued for Farley. It’s valid in Idaho, Washington, Oregon and Montana.
Victim Identified from Fatal Single Vehicle Crash on State Highway 64 in Lewis County
The victim in last week's fatal single vehicle crash on State Highway 64 in Lewis County has been identified. According to a press release from the Idaho State Police, the vehicle, a 2002 Saturn, was traveling eastbound on SH 64 when it left the roadway on the right shoulder and traveled approximately 350 feet down an embankment. The driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.
Lewiston starting emergency waterline repair today
Starting this morning, 1,200 Block of 21st street will be reduced to one lane in each direction as crews perform an emergency waistline water repair. Work is expected to be complete by the end of the day, Oct. 18.
Roadwork on Vassar Meadows Road begins Monday
DEARY - The Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests’ Palouse Ranger District has roadwork scheduled beginning October 17 for three places along Vassar Meadows Road (Forest Service Road #3347). A contractor will be replacing cattle guards on Vassar Meadows Road at approximately mile marker 4, mile marker 5.8, and mile marker...
WSU lifting COVID vaccine requirement for most employees, contractors and volunteers
PULLMAN, Wash. – Washington State University is lifting its COVID-19 vaccine requirement for most employees, contractors and volunteers. The requirement will be lifted in coordination with Governor Jay Inslee’s announcement that all remaining COVID-19 emergency orders and the state of emergency in Washington will end on October 31. “Thanks to the entire WSU community for their continued efforts to fight...
Clarkston Man Pleads Guilty to Stealing Cadillac From Rosalia Area Family
COLFAX - The 20-year-old Clarkston man accused of stealing a Cadillac from a Rosalia area family has pleaded guilty to burglary. Brady Trott pleaded guilty to 2nd degree felony burglary Friday morning in Whitman County Superior Court. Trott was sentenced by Court Commissioner Doug Robinson to the maximum 3 months in jail, placed on probation for a year, and was ordered to undergo a drug evaluation.
Man Arrested Twice by LPD in two Weeks and Released Without Bond Misses Court Date, Arrest Warrant Issued
LEWISTON - A four-time convicted felon who was arrested in Lewiston on drug charges twice in two weeks, but was released by judges in Nez Perce County on his own recognizance both times, has failed to appear in court and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. As of early Thursday, he was still at large.
Voters to Decide Latest Pullman Regional Hospital Expansion Bond, Mail In Ballots Will be Sent Out Friday
PULLMAN - Voters in the City of Pullman will once again decide a facility expansion bond for Pullman Regional Hospital. The mail-in ballots for the November general election in Washington will be sent out on Friday. Proposition 1 is a 27.5 million dollar bond that would pay for most of...
Idaho Voters Have Until October 28 to Request Absentee Ballots
LEWISTON - Friday, October 28, 2022, is the last day applications for mail-out absentee ballots may be received by county clerks in Idaho for the November 8, 2022 General election. By law, all applications must be received by the Auditor’s Office no later than 5:00 p.m. on October 28.
Pullman Utility Customers to See 4.5% Rate Increase to 'Help Offset Costs Caused by Inflation'
PULLMAN - City of Pullman utility customers will see a 4.5% rate increase reflected on their November bill, which includes water, sewer, and stormwater service. The rate increase was approved by the Pullman City Council on September 27 following a recommendation from Public Works staff, who said that the increase is necessary to "help offset rising costs caused by inflation."
Nine Percent of Idahoans Facing Food Insecurity; October is Hunger Awareness Month in Idaho
LEWISTON - October is Hunger Awareness Month in Idaho, which shines a light on the challenges for individuals and families facing hunger. This is also an opportunity to highlight and strengthen the partnerships and coalitions that work together to address hunger in Idaho. Nearly 9 percent of Idahoans – over...
Woman shot and killed near Orofino, suspect charged with involuntary manslaughter
Orofino, Idaho. - The Clearwater County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) are investigating a shooting that happened on Oct. 15 killing one woman. Police responded to a shooting near South Dicks Creek and Teakean Butte. When they arrived on scene they found 38-year-old Lanae Tackely with a fatal gunshot wound. She died on scene.
Pullman Woman Gavriel Hernandez Wanted on Nationwide $100,000 Warrant
WHITMAN COUNTY - A nationwide arrest warrant has been issued for the Pullman woman accused of taking part in an armed robbery. 35-year-old Gavriel Hernandez was arrested with 37-year-old Roy Valdez also of Pullman in early September. The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office arrested the couple for allegedly robbing a Garfield man at gunpoint inside his home. The pair have been charged with felony 1st degree robbery and theft.
