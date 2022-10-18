Read full article on original website
Related
wxbc1043.com
Russell Lee “JR” Duke, Jr.
Russell Lee “JR” Duke, Jr, age 62, of Brandenburg, KY, died Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Baptist Health in Louisville, KY. He is survived by his three sons: William Duke of Radcliff, KY, Jeremy Duke, and James Russell Duke of Fairdale, KY; two grandchildren; two sisters, Claudia Davis of Battletown, KY and Trena Coffey of Laconia, IN; brothers, Timmy Duke of Rhodelia, KY, Mark Duke of Ekron, KY and Scott Duke of Laconia, IN; several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 11:00 AM EST from the Chapel of Bruington-Jenkins-Sturgeon Funeral Home with burial to follow in Ekron Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 25, 2022 from 4:00 – 8:00 PM EST and Friday after 9:00 AM at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the funeral home to help the family with expenses.
wxbc1043.com
Ditch Line Fire Reported
KIRK – Hardinsburg & McDaniels Fire Departments were called to a report of a fire in the road ditch along Highway 108 near Haycraft Lane. Just after 10 AM Friday (10/21), crews were able to quickly contain the fire after their arrival. No injuries were reported. No cause has been determined at this time.
wxbc1043.com
Charles Milton “Charlie” Board
Charles Milton “Charlie” Board, age 84, of Irvington, KY, passed away on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 in Louisville, KY. He is survived by his children, Tina Ochs of Olney, IL, Thomas Board of Norwalk, OH, and Robin Knott of Irvington, KY; ten grandchildren; & eight great-grandchildren. Visitation will be Saturday, October 22, 2022, from 12 to 3:00 PM EDT at the Alexander Funeral Home in Irvington, KY. Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 22, 2022, 3:00 P.M. EDT at the Alexander Funeral Home, with burial to follow in Rosetta Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to the funeral home to assist the family with funeral expenses.
wxbc1043.com
COVID Update: 4 Cases Locally; 48 For October
HARDINSBURG (10/20/22) – The latest update from the County Health Department on COVID had four active cases as of Tuesday night, with 48 new cases for the month of October. The death toll from COVID in Breckinridge County was listed at 89. There have been 6,246 positive cases reported locally during the pandemic.
wxbc1043.com
Grayson County Selected For Year-Long Highway Safety Effort
LEITCHFIELD (10/20/22) – Grayson County has been selected as one of five in the state for a year-long state initiative e aimed at increasing seat belt use and decreasing serious crashes. The “High Five Rural Traffic Safety Project” (“High Five”, for short) used data from the State Transportation Cabinet...
wxbc1043.com
Hodgenville Man Charged With Death Of Wife In House Fire
HODGENVILLE (10/20/22) – Kentucky State Police have arrested a Larue County man with murder in connection to a fatal house fire from earlier this year. 36-year-old Joshua Wolford of Hodgenville was arrested Thursday and lodged in the Larue County Detention Center. He is charged with the death of his wife Chasidy, who was found by firefighters responding to a call in the Buffalo community back in June. A statement from the Elizabethtown post says additional charges could be possible as an investigation continues.
wxbc1043.com
Fire Crews Called To Home Fire
McQuady – Fire crews from Hardinsburg, McDaniels, Harned, and Custer Fire Departments were called to a mobile home fire around 2 pm Friday (10/21) afternoon in the 1100 block of Haycraft Lane near McQuady. Fire crews found the mobile home fully engulfed with flames. Crew worked about an hour...
wxbc1043.com
UPDATE: Missing Teen Located
HARDINSBURG (10/20/22) — A teen reported missing earlier this week has been located. According to the Breckinridge County Sheriff’s Office, a search for Cadence Riggle led them to the Lebanon Junction area on Thursday, where they met with Riggle and 18-year-old Marcus Durbin of Bardstown. Both surrendered to authorities without incident.
wxbc1043.com
Boil Water Advisory Issued For Axtel Area
HARDINSBURG (10/20/22) – According to Veolia Water, there is a boil water advisory from the Axtel water tower on HWY 79 to the intersection with Highway 105. Boil water for five minutes before consuming.
Comments / 0