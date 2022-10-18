Russell Lee “JR” Duke, Jr, age 62, of Brandenburg, KY, died Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at Baptist Health in Louisville, KY. He is survived by his three sons: William Duke of Radcliff, KY, Jeremy Duke, and James Russell Duke of Fairdale, KY; two grandchildren; two sisters, Claudia Davis of Battletown, KY and Trena Coffey of Laconia, IN; brothers, Timmy Duke of Rhodelia, KY, Mark Duke of Ekron, KY and Scott Duke of Laconia, IN; several aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. Funeral Services will be held Wednesday, October 26, 2022 at 11:00 AM EST from the Chapel of Bruington-Jenkins-Sturgeon Funeral Home with burial to follow in Ekron Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 25, 2022 from 4:00 – 8:00 PM EST and Friday after 9:00 AM at the funeral home. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the funeral home to help the family with expenses.

