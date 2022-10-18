Read full article on original website
Detroit Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin's goal-saving move draws raves from teammates
Viktor Arvidsson had a chance to end the game in regulation — but Dylan Larkin wouldn't let him. Larkin's relentless effort to prevent Arvidsson from scoring into an empty net Monday at Little Caesars Arena was a highlight play even as the Detroit Red Wings lost, 5-4 in overtime, to the Los Angeles Kings.
The Hockey Writers
Flyers News & Rumors: Konecny, Sanheim, Cates & More
The Philadephia Flyers entered the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons with expectations of playoff contention and dreams of a Stanley Cup run. They plummeted in unceremonious fashion and dramatically lowered their bar entering the 2022-23 season. Sticking with the unpredictable plot lines, the first week of the regular season went about as well as anyone in Philadelphia could’ve realistically expected.
Fox47News
Detroit Red Wings release photos of the 2022 Reverse Retro jersey
The Detroit Red Wings and the NHL released the first look at the 2022 adidas Reverse Retro jerseys on Thursday, giving us the first look at the jerseys for the team. According to the NHL, the Reverse Retro jerseys show off bold colors and tributes to each club's past, which they said it took about two years to design.
Red Wings' Bertuzzi out 4 to 6 weeks with upper-body injury
DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Red Wings forward Tyler Bertuzzi is expected to be out for four to six weeks with an upper-body injury.The team made the announcement Monday before hosting the Los Angeles Kings. Bertuzzi helped Detroit win its first two games this season, giving the rebuilding team a much-needed solid start.Bertuzzi had career highs last year with 30 goals and 62 points. The 27-year-old Bertuzzi has scored 84 goals and has 189 assists in his career.
The Hockey Writers
5 Laval Rocket Players to Watch This Season
Fresh off their best season in franchise history marked by an impressive run to the Eastern Conference Final during the Calder Cup playoffs, the Laval Rocket are poised for another eventful American Hockey League (AHL) campaign in 2022-23 thanks to an injection of skill and youth into their lineup during the offseason.
MLive.com
Tigers rookie lefty is dealing in Arizona Fall League
Detroit Tigers rookie left-hander Joey Wentz is picking up where he left off in the Arizona Fall League. The 25-year-old, whose debut season was interrupted by injuries, was dispatched to Arizona after his final start with the Tigers on Oct. 2. Since then, he’s made two starts for the Salt...
The Oakland Press
Dan Campbell: Lions’ Owner Sheila Ford Hamp is ‘frustrated’
In the second year of the Brad Holmes and Dan Campbell era, the Detroit Lions have a disappointing 1-4 record. Campbell has expressed his displeasure with the team’s start and is taking accountability for the mishaps that have caused Detroit to falter late in games. During the team’s bye...
Phillies, Padres Fans Brawl in Street Outside of Petco Park After Game 2
A fight broke out between Phillies and Padres fans after Game 2.
Yardbarker
Takeaways: LA Kings 5, Red Wings 4 OT – Danault Bails Out Arvidsson
DET – A. Erne (1), Assists: Pius Suter (1), Olli Maatta (2) LAK – G. Vilardi (3), Assists: A. Iafallo (3), D. Doughty (1) DET – D. Perron (3) (Power Play), Assists: F. Hronek (2), O. Sundqvist (3) LAK – A. Kopitar (1), Assists: A. Kempe (2),...
When the Detroit Red Wings will wear ‘Reverse Retro’ sweaters
When will the Detroit Red Wings wear their ‘Reverse Retro’ sweaters?Description of Red Wings ‘Reverse Retro’ sweaters. Earlier today, we passed along a report that Adidas has released the ‘Reverse Retro’ sweaters for every NHL team, including our Detroit Red Wings. The Red Wings...
After tryout with Detroit Lions, C.J. Moore goes in different direction
Six days ago, former Detroit Lions DB C.J. Moore had a tryout with, you guessed it, the Lions. That workout was listed on the NFL Transactions page on October 12. On Monday, Moore was in Texas for his second tryout since being released by the Lions on Sept. 5. This...
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs Fans Voiced Frustration by Booing Team During Loss to Coyotes
When the Toronto Maple Leafs dropped their season-opening game against the Montreal Canadiens, head coach Sheldon Keefe wasted no time in calling out his team’s performance. “For what we’ve been through as an organization, that was unacceptable,” he said. While Keefe later admitted there were some words...
Lions Announce Big Update On First Round Wide Receiver Jameson Williams
Detroit Lions rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams tore his ACL in January's National Championship Game between Alabama and Georgia. Despite the injury, the Lions traded up in the first round to snag the speedy receiver at 12th overall. After missing training camp and the first six weeks of the ...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Blue Jackets, Canadiens, Red Wings, Flames, Kings
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, there is good news on Patrik Laine’s return from injury timeline, the Montreal Canadiens are getting an essential piece of their lineup back, and the Detroit Red Wings are down a key forward as Jakub Vrana enters the NHL’s Players Assistance Program. What is the future for Juraj Slafkovksy in the NHL? Finally, there is more Patrick Kane trade speculation with three new teams getting into the discussion.
FOX Sports
Red Wings' Vrana enters NHL/NHL player assistance program
DETROIT (AP) — Detroit Red Wings forward Jakub Vrana has entered the player assistance program of the NHL and NHL Players’ Association. The league and the union made the announcement Wednesday. They did not specify why he entered the program. Vrana will be paid while he is receiving...
The Hockey Writers
Revisiting the Flyers’ 1967 Home Opener
The Original Six took the hockey world by storm in 1942, becoming the first wave of teams to play in the NHL. It wasn’t until the 1967 expansion that the Philadelphia Flyers were born and their first home game was played. The Original Six. The Original Six teams began...
FOX Sports
Central Division foes meet as Avalanche host the Jets
Winnipeg Jets (1-1-0, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (2-1-0, second in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets face the Colorado Avalanche in Central Division action on Wednesday. Colorado went 56-19-7 overall and 23-8-5 in division play last season. The Avalanche scored 308 total goals a...
The Hockey Writers
Sabres Having Early Struggles From Top Forwards
The Buffalo Sabres are now 2-1-0 to start the 2022-23 season, and there is a lot to be excited about from the first three games. JJ Peterka has been rock solid and performing up to the expectations that were looming over him this offseason, Alex Tuch has been a force to be reckoned with, and Rasmus Dahlin has easily been the Sabres’ best player. While some players have enjoyed early success, other top-end forwards have not found the groove they were hoping for to start the year.
The Hockey Writers
Canadiens Prospect Report: Roy, Beck & More
The season has barely begun, and the Montreal Canadiens prospects are already making their presence known. Joshua Roy – Center/Left Wing, Sherbrooke Phoenix, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) A fifth-round selection in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, besides the local media touting a francophone player out of the...
Jared Goff Eagerly Awaiting Debut of WR Jameson Williams
Detroit Lions wideout Jameson Williams is still on track to play in the NFL in 2022.
