California mental health workers vote to end 10-week strike
A 10-week strike by about 2,000 therapists and other mental health professionals in Northern California ended with a ratification vote announced Friday. The strike, by Kaiser Permanente workers, was one of a growing number of work stoppages nationwide that have been focused on issues other than wages and benefits.
Newton commissioners say 'no' to development next to hunting preserve
COVINGTON — A plan to develop a residential subdivision next to a hunting preserve on Ga. Highway 11 was averted Oct. 18 after the Newton County Board of Commissioners denied a change to the Future Land Use Map. Approval of the map change would have been needed in order to move forward with rezoning for the subdivision, which could include as many as 56 houses.
Meet Massachusetts' new state dinosaur
In addition to a state dog (the Boston terrier) and a state bird (the chickadee), Massachusetts now has an official state dinosaur: the swift-footed lizard of Holyoke. On Wednesday, Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker, surrounded by a group of paleontologists and lawmakers, celebrated the law naming the swift-footed lizard, also known as Podokesaurus holyokensis, the official state dinosaur in a ceremony at the Museum of Science in Boston. The state legislature passed the bill in May, according to a statement from the Museum of Science.
Rockdale County Board of Commissioners holds first hearing for its 2023 budget
CONYERS — The Rockdale County Board of Commissioners held its first public hearing on the fiscal year 2023 budget Tuesday. Mark Lewis, the executive director of finance for the county, presented the proposed 2023 budget to commissioners and attendees. Lewis lists funding for the new courthouse, the relocation of...
'Fake landlords' used in alleged ARPA fund thefts
COVINGTON — The woman accused of stealing American Rescue Plan Act funds while working as a caseworker for the Salvation Army was allegedly working with at least four people posing as landlords who could receive the money. Christal De’shai Guthrie is accused of stealing nearly $25,000 in ARPA funds that were intended to help area residents with rent, mortgage and utility payments.
Increased homestead exemption on Rockdale County ballot
CONYERS — Some Rockdale County residents could see an increased homestead exemption on school district property taxes if a referendum on the Nov. 8 ballot gains approval. As proposed, the referendum would increase the homestead exemption on school taxes to $50,000 for residents who are 65 years of age or older or who are permanently disabled.
Texas state trooper who was among the first to respond to Uvalde school massacre has been fired, official says
Sgt. Juan Maldonado, a Texas state trooper who was among the first to respond to the Uvalde mass school shooting in May, has been fired from the state Department of Public Safety, spokesperson Ericka Miller told CNN on Friday. The department did not disclose the grounds for termination. CNN has...
Ethan Crumbley expected to plead guilty for fatal shooting at Oxford High School, prosecutors say
Ethan Crumbley, the teenager accused of fatally shooting four students and injuring seven others at a Michigan high school last year, is expected to plead guilty to murder charges next week, prosecutors said Friday. Crumbley, who was 15 when the shooting took place, is set to plead guilty to all...
Person of interest in Oklahoma quadruple killings appears in Florida court on unrelated charges
The man identified as a "person of interest" in the gruesome killings of four men in Oklahoma last week made his first court appearance on unrelated charges in Volusia County, Florida, on Wednesday. Joe Kennedy, 67, is accused of being a fugitive of justice and of grand theft motor vehicle....
Georgia No Longer the Favorite to Win Title
The defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs weren't the favorites to win the national title entering the 2022 season, that was Alabama. The Crimson Tide held the Vegas Odds until week two of the college football season when Georgia vaulted them following a dominant start to their '22 slate. Now, through...
Houston-area twins tell police they escaped after mom and partner were abusing them, authorities say
A Houston-area couple was arrested in Louisiana on Tuesday after two abused children turned up at a home early that morning near their Texas neighborhood, according to authorities and a court document. Harris County deputies responded around 5:30 a.m. ET Tuesday to a home in Cypress for a welfare check...
GET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Rockdale and Newton County, October 21-23
It's time to make plans for the weekend - visit a fall festival, catch live music and more in Rockdale and Newton Counties.
Newton County Jail Blotter
The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Oct. 12 to Oct. 18:. • Christopher Steven Carroll, 40, Helen Road, Covington; probation violation.
