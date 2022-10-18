ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

California mental health workers vote to end 10-week strike

A 10-week strike by about 2,000 therapists and other mental health professionals in Northern California ended with a ratification vote announced Friday. The strike, by Kaiser Permanente workers, was one of a growing number of work stoppages nationwide that have been focused on issues other than wages and benefits.
CALIFORNIA STATE
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Newton commissioners say 'no' to development next to hunting preserve

COVINGTON — A plan to develop a residential subdivision next to a hunting preserve on Ga. Highway 11 was averted Oct. 18 after the Newton County Board of Commissioners denied a change to the Future Land Use Map. Approval of the map change would have been needed in order to move forward with rezoning for the subdivision, which could include as many as 56 houses.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Meet Massachusetts' new state dinosaur

In addition to a state dog (the Boston terrier) and a state bird (the chickadee), Massachusetts now has an official state dinosaur: the swift-footed lizard of Holyoke. On Wednesday, Massachusetts governor Charlie Baker, surrounded by a group of paleontologists and lawmakers, celebrated the law naming the swift-footed lizard, also known as Podokesaurus holyokensis, the official state dinosaur in a ceremony at the Museum of Science in Boston. The state legislature passed the bill in May, according to a statement from the Museum of Science.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

'Fake landlords' used in alleged ARPA fund thefts

COVINGTON — The woman accused of stealing American Rescue Plan Act funds while working as a caseworker for the Salvation Army was allegedly working with at least four people posing as landlords who could receive the money. Christal De’shai Guthrie is accused of stealing nearly $25,000 in ARPA funds that were intended to help area residents with rent, mortgage and utility payments.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Increased homestead exemption on Rockdale County ballot

CONYERS — Some Rockdale County residents could see an increased homestead exemption on school district property taxes if a referendum on the Nov. 8 ballot gains approval. As proposed, the referendum would increase the homestead exemption on school taxes to $50,000 for residents who are 65 years of age or older or who are permanently disabled.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Georgia No Longer the Favorite to Win Title

The defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs weren't the favorites to win the national title entering the 2022 season, that was Alabama. The Crimson Tide held the Vegas Odds until week two of the college football season when Georgia vaulted them following a dominant start to their '22 slate. Now, through...
ATHENS, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Newton County Jail Blotter

The following charges and arrests were reported by the Newton County Sheriff’s Office, Covington Police Department, Oxford Police Department, Porterdale Police Department, the Georgia State Patrol and Georgia Pardons and Parole from Oct. 12 to Oct. 18:. • Christopher Steven Carroll, 40, Helen Road, Covington; probation violation.
NEWTON COUNTY, GA

