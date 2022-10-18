Read full article on original website
Uffizi Gallery Sues Jean Paul Gaultier for Use of Botticelli Image
The Uffizi Gallery in Florence is suing the fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier for reproducing an image of a Botticelli painting in a new capsule collection without authorization, the museum told The Guardian Monday. The image at the center of the dispute is Botticelli’s famed opus Birth of Venus which is in the Florentine museum’s permanent collection and who’s copyright the museum oversees. Gaultier launched its “Le Musée” collection earlier this year, featuring a range of designs with the printed Renaissance paintings. The museum is suing the French luxury brand for its “unauthorized” commercial use of the Botticelli image, which it claims...
The Island of Sardinia Will Pay You $15K to Live There
What’s better than living on a scenic island located in the Mediterranean? This is not a trick question. The answer is “getting paid to live on a scenic island located in the Mediterranean.” As it turns out, Sardinia — located off of Italy’s western coast — is looking to address a loss of people by offering potential new residents a very lucrative incentive to make the island their home.
Italy’s pious village with a profane secret
Crunchy yet tender, sweet and high in calories, there’s a peculiar Italian snack which is sandwiched between two pieces of Christian communion wafers. The ostie piene, or “filled hosts” — a mouthwatering mix of almonds and honey stuffed between two wafers — are one of Italy’s most delicious cookies.
The Story Behind The Fairy Tale Houses, Spain
The Spanish fairy-tale houses or chalets are wonderfully charming and inhabited with artful kitsch that makes you feel like a child again. Walk through the dreamy trails, gardens, estates, and places that are worth a visit in the country.
Italy's weight loss secrets, the man who built a plane and more
In travel news this week: the Italian village whose residents boast of a "fat-killing gene," the man who built a plane for his family and the woman who asked a stranger for directions then got engaged to him two weeks later.
Tourists apprehended after taking gondola for Venice joyride
Another week, another spate of terrible behavior from tourists in Italy. Hot on the heels of a woman posing naked on the steps of the cathedral in Amalfi, two tourists to Venice have been apprehended for allegedly stealing a gondola. The pair, said to be French nationals, are accused of...
Region In Northern Italy Offering Free Perk To Attract Tourists
Friuli Venezia Giulia, in the far northeast of Italy, is offering a promotion that is designed to stimulate tourism and encourage sustainable travel. The region’s tourist board, through its chosen travel agency, will reimburse visitors’ journeys if they travel to the area by train from anywhere in Italy.
The Best Places to Live in Italy for Expats
From the rolling hills of Tuscany to the stunning coastline of the Amalfi Coast, Italy is a country that has it all. And it’s no wonder that so many people dream of moving here. If you’re an expat looking for the perfect place to call home in Italy, you might be feeling a bit overwhelmed by all of your options.
This U.S.-Made Pasta Brand Claims to Be 'Italy's No. 1 Brand of Pasta.' Now They're Facing Legal Trouble
After two customers purchased Barilla pasta under the impression it was made in Italy, they are taking action.
ELLE Escapes: Lisbon
If it feels like everyone you follow on IG was in Lisbon this year, you’re not alone. The Portuguese capital is having a moment—deservedly so. Lisbon offers the best of Europe: charming streets, colorful buildings, history, culture, art, wine, food (the egg tarts alone are worth the voyage!) at a fraction of the price of other popular urban destinations like Paris or London. And with TAP Air Portugal offering 57 weekly flights from the U.S. to Lisbon starting at $360, including nonstop options from New York, Chicago, Washington D.C., Boston, San Francisco, and Miami, getting there is quick and painless enough to make it possible to see the city in as little as a long weekend. Here’s how to make the most of however much time you spend there.
A Canadian Photographer Found A New Creative Angle On The Iconic American Diner
Inspired by a changing America, Canadian photographer Leah Frances set out on a journey into the country’s obsession with nostalgia.
Courmayeur, Valle d’Aosta, Italy By Stefania Grasso
Notre dame de la Guerison is a small delightful sanctuary located in Val Veny, in Courmayeur, in Valle d’Aosta, Italy. It is named after Mary the healer and frequented by many mountaineers who have succeeded in Mont Blanc climbing. It is located right next to the Brenva glacier, now withdrawn.
