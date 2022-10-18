ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tacoma, WA

Tacoma Art Museum Workers Push to Unionize, Artists Say AI Image Generators Steal Their Work, and More: Morning Links for October 18, 2022

By The Editors of ARTnews
ARTnews
ARTnews
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CWsEg_0idbwjVi00

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter.

The Headlines

RAGE AGAINST THE MACHINE. Have you had enough of AI-generated art? Well, so have some artists. Business Insider took a deep dive into the case of artists who claim that their work is being copied by AI image generators. “I feel like something’s happening that I can’t control,” said artist Greg Rutkowski . He’s not alone. IGN reports that AT , a popular artist on Twitch, recently went viral after some on Twitter noted that a user named Musaishh had copied AT’s work , with plans to rework it using the platform Novel AI. According to IGN , “Musaishh has since deactivated their Twitter account after receiving backlash from social media users and artists alike.”

DECLINING BUSINESS. Several of Australia and New Zealand’s banks are in the process of selling off large chunks of their sizable art collections. Bloomberg investigated the unusual situation , and reported that the Melbourne-based Construction and Building Unions Superannuation Fund is the latest such group to auction off art. Headed to sale are 300 pieces, including ones by Australian artists like Emily Kngwarreye and Margaret Preston . The trend, some say, is indicative of the effects wrought by Australia’s crackdown on pension funds. “The market,” said Charles Ninow , director of the Auckland-based Webb’s Auction House , “is going through something that’s quite amazing.”

The Digest

Workers at the Tacoma Art Museum in Washington have announced plans to unionize. Leadership at the museum hasn’t said yet whether it will voluntarily recognize the potential union. [The Seattle Times]

Collecting couple Ronald and Julie Shelp , who amassed a significant collection of self-taught art, are set to sell their 5,000-square-foot New York duplex for around $6.25 million. [Bloomberg]

Erin Thompson , an art historian who organized a show of Guantánamo inmates’ art several years ago, said it was “shamefully cruel” that the U.S. government continues to own the art detainees produce there. Several former prisoners and one currently held there have called on President Joe Biden to reverse that policy. [Artnet News]

Artist Matt Copson co-directed the latest music video by his girlfriend, the singer Caroline Polachek . [Pitchfork]

The researcher Janelle Shane had the AI generator DALL-E churn out images of Halloween candy, and the results are not the kind of thing you’d want while trick-or-treating. [CNET]

The Kicker

TO PROTECT AND SERVE. How difficult is it to keep a painting from having soup thrown at it? Very, according to the museum-security expert Steve Keller , who told the Atlantic ’s Caroline Mimbs Nyce that institutions would have to seriously up their game in order to, say, prevent a climate activist from hurling the contents of a Heinz can at a van Gogh painting. “They’ll have to have guards who actually intervene, or other methods, like searching parcels when people bring them into the building to make sure that there’s nothing in there that could damage the art,” Keller said. For now, it’s on visitors themselves to not bring soup into museums. [The Atlantic]

More from ARTnews.com
Best of ARTnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ARTnews

Major Auction Houses Are Selling Stolen Manuscripts, Qatari Research Group Claims

A Qatari research group said it has stopped the illegal sale of manuscripts at major international auction houses. As a joint effort among historians at the Himaya project and the Qatar National Library, the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions (IFLA) stopped the illegal trafficking of manuscripts in the Middle East, North Africa, and Central Asia, according to a report in the Art Newspaper. One of those manuscripts had reportedly been headed to sale at Sotheby’s before the group intervened. Over the past couple years, the Himaya network has worked with Interpol, the World Customs Organization, and a team based at...
ARTnews

Bortolami Plans Vegas Show, Judd Foundation Sues Over Damaged Sculpture, and More: Morning Links for October 7, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines ON THE MARKET. In November, Christie’s will offer a ca. 1480s Sandro Botticelli painting of the Virgin Mary from the collection of the late Paul Allen with an estimate above $40 million, Angelica Villareports in ARTnews . It is the latest marquee Allen lot to be detailed by the house, which announced this summer that it had won the opportunity to sell $1 billion in art from his collection. If eight figures is out of your price range, a small cotton tablecloth with “food and drink stains, autographs and several ‘acid-inspired doodles’ and portraits by the [The Beatles] and Joan Baez”...
ARTnews

Fire Damages Easter Island Statues, Art Writer Grace Glueck Dies at 96, and More: Morning Links for October 10, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT. In a tough break for fans of Johannes Vermeer, the National Gallery of Art said on Friday that, after high-tech study, it has determined that its painting Girl With a Flute (ca. 1669/1675) is not the work of the 17th-century Dutchman, as it had previously believed, Zachary Small reports in the New York Times . While closed during the pandemic, the Washington, D.C., institution examined the portrait using “microscopic pigment analysis and advanced imaging technology,” per the Times, as part of a Vermeer exhibition (recently previewed by ARTnews) that just opened. The work’s maker may have been someone...
ARTnews

Ukraine Says Cultural Sites Damaged in Russian Attacks, Uffizi Sues Jean Paul Gaultier, and More: Morning Links for October 11, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines THE WAR IN UKRAINE. A wave of missile strikes by Russia against Ukraine on Monday damaged arts institutions, according to Ukraine’s culture minister, Oleksandr Tkachenko. In a Facebook post noted by NPR, the minister said that, in the capital of Kyiv, the National Philharmonic and two national museums—the Taras Shevchenko Museum and the Khanenko Museum —had sustained damage. The extent of any damage is not yet clear. Officials in Ukraine have alleged that, amid the war, Russian forces have taken objects from almost 40 museums in Ukraine and caused hundreds of millions of dollars worth of damage to cultural sites, the Associated...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ARTnews

Smithsonian Repatriates Benin Bronzes, Damien Hirst Burns Art, and More: Morning Links for October 12, 2022

To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines IT IS OFFICIAL. At the Smithsonian’s National Museum of African Art (NMAfA) in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, leaders of the National Gallery of Art and the Smithsonian returned 30 looted Benin Bronzes to Nigeria’s National Commission for Museums and Monuments, the Washington Post reports. Earlier this year, the NMAfA took its Benin Bronzes off view and said that it was investigating their provenance as part of the process of repatriating them. The Smithsonian later voted to return 29; the NGA voted in 2020 to return the one it held. (ARTnews has a primer on the Benin Bronzes, which were taken by British troops from present-day Nigeria...
WASHINGTON, DC
ARTnews

American Tourist Smashes Ancient Statues at the Vatican After Being Denied a Meeting with the Pope

An American tourist smashed two 2,000-year-old statues after his request to speak with Pope Francis while visiting the Vatican’s Chiaramonti Museum was denied. The disgruntled man directed his anger toward an ancient bust, which toppled to the floor. While fleeing the scene, he also damaged another sculpture. The incident occurred earlier around 12 p.m. noon on Thursday in Rome. “The person who knocked down the statues was stopped by the Vatican police and has been handed over to the Italian authorities,” reads a statement from the Vatican. The statement continued, “Now the experts are weighing the damage and proceeding to recover the...
ARTnews

Uffizi Gallery Sues Jean Paul Gaultier for Use of Botticelli Image

The Uffizi Gallery in Florence is suing the fashion designer Jean Paul Gaultier for reproducing an image of a Botticelli painting in a new capsule collection without authorization, the museum told The Guardian Monday. The image at the center of the dispute is Botticelli’s famed opus Birth of Venus which is in the Florentine museum’s permanent collection and who’s copyright the museum oversees. Gaultier launched its “Le Musée” collection earlier this year, featuring a range of designs with the printed Renaissance paintings. The museum is suing the French luxury brand for its “unauthorized” commercial use of the Botticelli image, which it claims...
ARTnews

1,500-Year-Old Salt Works Submerged in Belize Lagoon Reveals Rare Mayan Architecture

Archaeologists at Ta’ab Nuk Na, the largest salt works site in Paynes Creek National Park in southern Belize, have uncovered a rare grouping of underwater Mayan structures. Their research, published today in the journal Antiquity, describes large residential buildings along with three salt kitchens submerged in the coastal lagoon. “[We found] hundreds of wooden posts that define the walls of Classic Maya ‘pole and thatch’ wooden buildings,” E. Cory Sills, a co-author of the study, said in a statement. “Since wood normally decays in the tropical landscape of the Maya area, the wooden buildings provide a rare view of the architecture...
ARTnews

A Mysterious Partially Submerged Structure in Ireland is a Prehistoric Tomb, New Research Finds

The tomb-like Carraig á Mhaistin stone structure, uncovered in Ireland’s Cork Harbour years ago, is now believed to be a megalithic dolmen. Previously, experts have been unsure whether it was prehistoric or a 19th-century “folly.” New research conducted by archaeologist Michael Gibbons indicated that the monument is in fact a megalithic dolmen. A small chamber on the west side of an unknown cairn, a man-made stone stack marking a burial mound, measures 82 feet long by 15 feet wide. The cairn was previously concealed due to rising sea levels. This is significant, as portal and court tombs “occasionally have intact long...
ARTnews

Volcanic Eruption Causes ‘Irreparable’ Damage to 500-Year-Old Indigenous Statues in Chile

Ancient indigenous statues on Chile’s Easter Island have been burned by fire following a volcanic eruption that started on Monday, according to local authorities. The ‘Moai’ stone-carved statues were created by a native Polynesian tribe more than 500 years ago. In addition to the ‘Moai’ statues, more than 247 square miles of land on the island has also been razed as a result of the volcano Rano Raraku’s eruption. Ariki Tepano, the director of the indigenous Ma’u Henua community which manages the protected Rapa Nui Natural Park, in a statement, described “irreparable” damage and warned that the “consequences go beyond what the...
ARTnews

Grand Palais’s Director Departs for Fondation Cartier Ahead of First Art Basel Fair in Paris

Chris Dercon, the head of the Grand Palais in Paris, will depart his post to become director of the Fondation Cartier pour l’art contemporain, a contemporary art space created by the eponymous French luxury goods company. Dercon’s departure comes ahead of the first edition of Paris+, par Art Basel, which will open later this month and is the latest in a series of art fairs operated by the prominent Swiss company. Paris+ will take place in the Grand Palais Éphémère, the temporary venue of the Grand Palais, which is undergoing renovations with plans to reopen in 2024. To obtain a venue...
ARTnews

2,500 Archaeologists Demand the British Museum Return Rosetta Stone to Egypt

More than 2,500 archaeologists have signed a petition calling on the British Museum in London to repatriate the Rosetta Stone to Egypt. This effort, which was launched last month, urges the Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly to officially request the object’s return, along with 16 other artifacts that were illegally and unethically removed from the country. Earlier this year, renowned Egyptian archaeologist Zahi Hawass called for the Rosetta Stone’s return and announced his plans to circulate a petition. “Previously it was the government alone asking for Egyptian artifacts,” Monica Hanna, an archaeologist who cofounded the current restitution campaign, told CBS News. “But today this...
ARTnews

How a Supreme Court Case About Andy Warhol’s Paintings of Prince Could Reshape Freedom of Expression

This week, the U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case centered on an art question with few easy answers: Did Andy Warhol violate photographer Lynn Goldsmith’s copyright when he used her photograph of the music legend Prince as the basis for a series of portraits? The legal dispute began in 2016 when the Andy Warhol Foundation preemptively sued Goldsmith after concerns were raised over the use of her image. In the years since, the case has made its way through the lower courts, eventually reaching the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, who ruled in 2019 in...
ARTnews

For Decades, Artist and Writer Barbara Chase-Riboud Has Used Abstraction to Confront Racism

For decades, the artist and writer Barbara Chase-Riboud has focused on assembling what she calls her “pantheon of invisibles,” people whose values and lives she renders present and permanent. She dedicated a whole series of sculptures to Malcolm X, to whom she paid homage by way of clusters of bronze, along with tassel-like knots of fiber spilling out beneath them. She wrote a novelized account of Sally Hemings, an enslaved woman owned by Thomas Jefferson whose psychology Chase-Riboud reconstructs with piercing detail. She made a monument to Sarah Baartman, a Khoikhoi woman who became a popular attraction as Hottentot Venus at...
ARTnews

1,500-Year-Old Falcon Shrine Discovered in Egypt Indicates Cultural and Ritual Shifts, New Study Finds

A falcon shrine from the late Roman period was uncovered by archaeologists during the excavation of a religious complex at the ancient seaport of Berenike in Egypt’s Eastern desert, according to a study published in the American Journal of Archaeology this month. Researchers from the Sikait Project, overseen by Joan Oller Guzmán from the Department of Antiquity and Middle Age Studies at the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona in Spain, link the results of the January 2019 excavation season at the 4th to 6th century C.E. religious complex to the presence of the nomadic people Blemmyes. The port city was originally a Red Sea...
ARTnews

Billy Al Bengston, Giant of Los Angeles’s Postwar Art Scene, Dies at 88

Billy Al Bengston, a painter whose unclassifiable semi-abstractions made him a core figure of Los Angeles’s postwar art scene, died at 88 of natural causes on Saturday at his home in Venice, California. A representative for his gallery, Various Small Fires, confirmed his passing. Last year, CBS News reported that Bengston had “a moderate case of dementia.” Bengston rose to fame in L.A. during the ’60s, when he was painting works that abstracted commercial logos and car parts. His paintings’ spare compositions and their untraditional processes caused some critics to lump Bengston in with the Finish Fetish movement, whose practitioners made a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ARTnews

Questionnaire: Collector Patricia Phelps de Cisneros Answers 12 Pressing Questions

Over the past five decades, Patricia Phelps de Cisneros and her husband, Gustavo A. Cisneros, have amassed one of the world’s most significant collections of Latin American art. They are among the very few collectors to have appeared in every edition of the ARTnews Top 200 Collectors list. A longtime trustee of the Museum of Modern Art in New York, Phelps de Cisneros has donated more than 200 works to MoMA, and funded the establishment of a research institute on Latin American art there. What is your earliest memory? So many of my earliest memories are of my great-grandfather, the ornithologist William...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ARTnews

Art Expert Fired After Underestimating a $9M. Chinese Vase

An unidentified art expert has been fired in France after grossly undervaluing a Chinese vase at 4,000 times less than its sale price. Yet, it is still unclear what drove the price so high. The vase in question, which was originally estimated at €2,000 ($2,000), sold for €9 million ($8,980,000) at French Osenat auction in Fontainebleau house last week. The original estimate of €1,500 and €2,000 reflected the expert’s view that it was a 20th-century decorative piece. Buyers, however, suspected that it might date back further to the 18th-century. “The expert made a mistake. One person alone against 300 interested Chinese buyers cannot...
ARTnews

With an Expansion to the Nation’s Capital, Rubell Museum Looks to Highlight Artists Sensitive to Today’s Most-Pressing Issues

“It’s not like any other city,” Mera Rubell told ARTnews, referring to Washington, DC. “To be bringing a collection that [my husband] Don and I built over the last 58 years to our nation’s capital is emotional. I have a lot of history with Washington. I was there for Martin Luther King Jr.’s march in 1963.” Over a decade in the works, the Rubell Museum DC, which opens to the public October 29, is Mera and Don Rubell’s second private museum, after one in Miami. Housed in a building more than 115 years old, it will span 32,000 square feet. The...
WASHINGTON, DC
ARTnews

ARTnews

11K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1902, ARTnews is the oldest and most widely circulated art magazine in the world.

 https://www.artnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy