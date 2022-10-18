ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez Considering 2024 Presidential Run

By Wendi Grossman
 3 days ago

Another Florida politician reportedly has his sights set on the White House. Miami Mayor Francis Suarez may join Donald Trump and Governor Ron DeSantis in the 2024 presidential race. The 45-year-old telling Punchbowl News he stands apart from his Republican rivals because of his age and ability to connect all kinds of voters. He says his track record speaks for itself with all the people and tech companies flocking to Miami.

