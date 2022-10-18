ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgeland, SC

The Spun

PGA Tour Makes Significant Move Against LIV Golf

The feud between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf is reaching a new level as the PGA Tour tries to take on LIV through a different approach. According to ESPN, the PGA Tour has filed a federal lawsuit against the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund and fund governor Yasir Othman Al-Rumayyan, financier of LIV Golf. Per the report, the complaint was filed under seal in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York in Manhattan.
golfmagic.com

Bryson DeChambeau's new girlfriend REVEALED as ex says: "That's not me!"

Bryson DeChambeau's new girlfriend Lilia Schneider was revealed after his ex-girlfriend Hunter Nugent confirmed a picture at LIV Golf Boston was not her and the pair had gone their separate ways. DeChambeau was snapped at sitting on a golf cart with a glamourous woman at The International over September 2-4.
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf boss: When I said I'd create my own majors I was "misrepresented"

The chief executive of Golf Saudi has claimed his comments about LIV Golf creating their own major championships were "misrepresented" in a wide-ranging expose by The New Yorker. An in-depth feature was published this week which quoted Majed Al Sorour where he discussed a number of topics such as LIV...
FOX Sports

FOX SPORTS BECOMES EXCLUSIVE U.S. HOME TO 2023 WORLD BASEBALL CLASSIC

LOS ANGELES – Just days away from broadcasting its 25th World Series, FOX Sports announces an exclusive, multi-platform deal to deliver the 2023 World Baseball Classic to fans in the U.S. The global tournament begins on Tuesday, March 7 from stadiums in Japan, Taiwan and the United States. “The...
FOX Sports

Women's World Cup Draw: USWNT-Netherlands headlines 10 must-see matches

The men’s World Cup is just around the corner, and the women’s event isn’t far behind. It certainly feels closer now, after the draw for the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup was held on Saturday in Auckland, New Zealand. Here are the 10 must-watch group stage...
FOX Sports

Haslem serves as honorary NASCAR race official at Homestead

HOMESTEAD, Fla. (AP) — Udonis Haslem thought he would be able to walk around unnoticed at Homestead-Miami Speedway. Oddly enough, a 6-foot-8 man — one of South Florida's most recognizable athletes after 20 years and three championships with the Miami Heat — was somewhat easy to spot in the crowd Sunday, when he served as an honorary race official for NASCAR's annual stop at Homestead.
