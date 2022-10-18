ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

earnthenecklace.com

Meet NASCAR Racer Tyler Dillon’s Wife, Haley Dillon

Spire Motorsports recently announced its driver lineup for 2023. Tyler Dillon will be a new driver for the team in the NASCAR Cup Series next season. Dillon is thrilled to be driving the No. 77 for Spire and claims that the best is yet to come. The car racer’s wife is the one person who truly understands how hard he works behind the scenes to achieve his goals. Tyler Dillon’s wife, Haley Dillon, is incredibly proud of her husband and regularly shows her support for him on many social media platforms. Fans are eager to know more about her, so we reveal her full background in this Haley Dillon wiki.
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Bubba Wallace's Teammate Reveals If He Apologized After Race

Christopher Bell said Bubba Wallace apologized for his retaliatory hit on Kyle Larson, whose car sputtered into Bell and took the Toyota driver out of Sunday's race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Per Jenna Fryer of the Associated Press, Bell said Wallace spoke to him later that day. "We actually...
Sportscasting

Kyle Larson Admits Bubba Wallace Expressed Anger at Him in the Past on a Couple of Occasions by Flipping Him Off

Kyle Larson admitted to reporters that he and Bubba Wallace had several incidents in the past where the 23XI Racing driver expressed his anger in a much more conventional way. The post Kyle Larson Admits Bubba Wallace Expressed Anger at Him in the Past on a Couple of Occasions by Flipping Him Off appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
LAS VEGAS, NV
FanSided

NASCAR: Dale Jr. has expressed a major concern

Two drivers have lost their chances to win the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship due to injuries. But how many other injuries have gone undetected?. With Hendrick Motorsports’ Alex Bowman sidelined for both the second and third races in the round of 12, he was eliminated from 2022 NASCAR Cup Series championship contention.
AOL Corp

Kyle Busch talks breakup with Joe Gibbs Racing: 'Disappointing to me and so hurtful'

NASCAR superstar Kyle Busch opened up about the bitter ending between him and long-time sponsor Joe Gibbs Racing. The two-time NASCAR Cup Series Champion appeared Thursday on Race for the Championship and revisited his late season’s struggles. Kyle’s 2022 season ended terribly with a blown engine at Darlington and another blown engine at Bristol just two weeks later.
CBS Sports

NASCAR playoffs at Homestead in Miami: Dixie Vodka 400 predictions, preview, how to watch, stream

Not unlike when the Dolphins were the NFL's team of the early 1970s or when the Heat became the NBA's preeminent superteam, Miami was once a city of NASCAR champions. From 2002 until 2019, Homestead-Miami Speedway was the final stop on the NASCAR calendar, and it served as the speedway where championships were decided, trophies were hoisted and legacies were both made and affirmed.
HOMESTEAD, FL
NBC Sports

NASCAR Friday schedule at Homestead-Miami Speedway

Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series drivers are scheduled to practice and qualify Friday to open the NASCAR weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway in Florida. The Truck practice/qualifying session is scheduled for 4 p.m. ET. Xfinity drivers will practice and qualify beginning at 6:05 p.m. ET (USA Network). Cup qualifying and...
HOMESTEAD, FL
Motor1.com

Top RVs To Rent For Attending A NASCAR Race

One of the most popular reasons for renting an RV on RVshare is attending a NASCAR race. If you’re lucky enough to get tickets to park your rig in the infield of a track like Texas Motor Speedway, Talladega, or Daytona, you’ve got what can only be described as better-than-front-row-seats.
racer.com

F1 car is 'insane' Palou says after USGP practice debut

Alex Palou described Formula 1 machinery as “insane” compared to an IndyCar after making his FP1 debut for McLaren at the United States Grand Prix. The 2021 IndyCar champion completed one of McLaren’s two mandatory rookie practice sessions at Circuit of the Americas, ahead of Pato O’Ward doing the other in Abu Dhabi. While both have driven the 2021 car this year, it was Palou’s first taste of the new generation of car and he admits it’s a wildly different concept compared to an IndyCar.
racer.com

SAFEisFAST video: Over-driving

We’ve all been guilty of it: You push the car harder and harder, only to find yourself going slower and slower. In the latest video from SAFEisFAST.com, the online driver development resource by the Road Racing Drivers Club, a group of top drivers from IndyCar and IMSA explain why this happens and what to do about it.
racer.com

PRUETT: IndyCar silly season update, October edition

IndyCar’s silliest season on record is finally slowing to a more reasonable pace as the few remaining seats in the series are starting to fill. With Santino Ferrucci’s return to full-time racing in the No. 14 A.J. Foyt Racing Chevy, we’re down to Chip Ganassi Racing’s fourth Honda-powered entry, Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing’s No. 51 Honda and the new No. 78 Chevy from Juncos Hollinger Racing to resolve on the driver front.

