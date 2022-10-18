Everyone making fun here….just be aware that there are THOUSANDS of people with an “undetectable” HIV status. They are not required to let you know before sleeping with you. ALL the ones I know DO NOT tell any of their romantic partners a damn thing! So all of you on dating apps out here having casual hookups…this lady’s story might as well be yours. GET TESTED!
you men can fall for this bs if you want to. this is a dead woman walking regardless if she feels healthy and is having a good day the truth is still there in her blood
you really don't want a HIV positive person for a mate. there's plenty of disease free people. I wouldn't take any chances like that. it doesn't matter how much money or fame a person has, I'm just not going to hook up with you. I respect and admire your honesty in admitting your disease, but any person who sees a future is going to avoid her like the plague. she can live a long time on the meds, my dad lived for 20+ years after diagnosis but like I said, the common cold took him.
Related
Gena Tew Says She's Experiencing 'Hemorrhages' Amid AIDS-Related Blindness
Gena Tew Reveals Whether She's Able To Have Children After AIDS Diagnosis
Mom, 49, Was Told Her Persistent Cough, Shortness Of Breath Were ‘Chest Infections’ After MULTIPLE Doctor Trips: It Was Cancer
Mom Of Three, 38, Was Told By Doctors Her ‘Unusual Stomach Pain’ Was A ‘Digestive Tract Condition:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Woman feared husband had cheated after newborn wrongly diagnosed with STD
Nigerian Socialite Dies During Liposuction—Doctor Apologizes
How 175 children became infected with HIV amid ‘worst treatment disaster in NHS history’
8-Month-Old Baby Dies After Doctors Find Fentanyl in Urine, Mother Believes Babysitter is to Blame
Cracked Heels Could Be A Sign Of Something More
Law student, 26, died after wrongly being denied a face-to-face appointment with his GP, NHS officials say
Man sent to morgue ‘still alive’ after doctor opens body bag ‘to find his eyes open’
A woman had her eye removed after she showered while wearing contact lenses and it got infected by a parasite found in tap water
MUST WATCH VIDEO… Woman Had 23 Contact Lenses Stuck in Her Eye
Wendy Williams Reportedly Checks Into Rehab For Substance Abuse Issues
A 37-year-old woman took herbal supplements to treat her arthritis. Within weeks, she died of liver failure.
Student, 17, who died after heart rate spiralled to 240bpm was NOT seen by cardiologist after being rushed to A&E by parents, inquest hears
‘Frustrated’ Teenage Girl Was Tired for FOUR YEARS And Doctors Told Her She Had ‘Tonsillitis:’ It Turned Out To Be Cancer
Baby girl born with no limbs stuns doctors
Woman, 22, tragically takes her own life after being ‘hijacked’ by cruel disease
Newsweek
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 171