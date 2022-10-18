Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Lillian, Athena, and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) My husband and I recently bought our first joint home and his granddad kindly gave him $15,000 toward the downpayment. The remainder of the downpayment ($85,000) was funded by the sale of my condo which I saved for, purchased, and renovated extensively throughout my 20s before I even met my husband. The rest of the house purchase was covered by a mortgage. My problem is twofold.

