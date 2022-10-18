ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Mom dates dad of daughter's boyfriend

Children can find their parents dating hard to accept because it shatters all possibilities of their biological parents reconciling. If one of the parents passed away, it can show that the other parent is trying to move on, which can seem odd to children.
Boyfriend laughs as his family calls girlfriend 'ugly'

There is a fine line between mocking and joking. A sentence might seem like a joke to the one cracking it but might hurt the person on the receiving end. Therefore, one must ensure that their joke isn’t offending and is funny to everyone listening to it.
Slate

My Husband’s Family Keeps Telling Everyone They Bought Us a House. They’re Lying.

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Lillian, Athena, and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) My husband and I recently bought our first joint home and his granddad kindly gave him $15,000 toward the downpayment. The remainder of the downpayment ($85,000) was funded by the sale of my condo which I saved for, purchased, and renovated extensively throughout my 20s before I even met my husband. The rest of the house purchase was covered by a mortgage. My problem is twofold.
Daily Mail

California high school teacher placed on leave after secretly recorded video reveals he threatened to 'slam' female student's 'face against the wall' because she was a 'rude, defiant little brat'

A high school teacher in California was placed on leave after he was secretly recorded calling a student a 'defiant little brat kid' and saying 'I just want to slam her face up against the wall.'. English teacher Robert Bean, 53, was recorded by a student during a class at...
Newsweek

Woman Praised for 'Embarrassing' In-Laws Over Argument at Family Wedding

Commenters praised a woman for "making a scene" at her brother-in-law's wedding after she was told she could not sit at the family table but instead with the other guests. The Original Poster (OP), known as u/Simple_Judy3409, posted about the situation in Reddit's popular "Am I The A**hole" forum where it received more than 7,000 upvotes and 1,500 comments. The post can be found here.
SheKnows

Prince Harry Joked That He & Meghan Markle ‘Basically Have 5 Children’ Between Archie, Lilibet, & Their Dogs

Prince Harry‘s positive spirit seems to have returned following the death and mourning period of his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II. In an adorable video chat with this year’s winners of the WellChild Awards — awards that celebrate the resilience of kids who live with illness on a daily basis — Harry sweetly spoke to a child whose service dog, Hope, hopped into the video frame, which prompted the royal dog lover to cheekily recount his family dynamic thanks to his own pups.
Newsweek

Newsweek

