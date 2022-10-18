ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Couple share heartwarming double proposal video

By Mary-Kate Findon
 3 days ago

A couple has shared a video of the adorable moment they both went down on one knee to pop the question.

Trevor Turk and Corey Francis were both planning to propose during a romantic holiday in Mexico , and had both been secretly carrying around engagement rings.

The first to propose was Corey, who was left speechless and in tears when Trevor said yes - and then offered a ring in return.

Albert Harris-Russell, a photographer friend of the couple’s, was able to record the emotional moment on camera.

